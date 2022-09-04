ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

fox4news.com

Dallas Weather: Hail, strong winds cause damage in North Texas

DALLAS - Strong thunderstorms caused some damage in North Texas Monday night. FOX 4 viewer Tyler Baccus shared photos of golf ball-sized hail in the Saginaw area. He said it broke seven windows at his house near Bond Ranch Road and damaged cars. But that wasn’t the only area that...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas neighborhoods are cleaning up the aftermath of Sunday storms

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Downpours on Sunday brought strong winds and the damage left behind can be found from Cedar Hill to Plano, including damage at the Dallas Zoo. Residents in Old East Dallas are still cleaning up after the storms. Homeowners in the Munger Place neighborhood were still waiting for power to be fully restored. Monday afternoon, crews were still trying to cut and clear away downed trees and broken tree limbs. Homeowners Michael Ainsworth and Mingo Domingo said the storm on Sunday pulled their century-old tree from the roots. "The tree is massive," Ainsworth said. "The limbs were all the way across the street...
PLANO, TX
B106

Texas Weather Gone Wild: Did You See This Storm Damage?

Central Texas saw some rain and high winds, but the weather was rougher in other parts of the state over Labor Day weekend. The Dallas area and most of North Texas was battered by heavy rain and gusty winds Sunday, while some residents were trapped and forced to wait out the storm in their cars.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas residents deal with damage, power outages after destructive storms

DALLAS - Many Dallas residents spent their Labor Day cleaning up after destructive storms on Sunday took down trees and fences. "I'll tell you for a short period of time that was pretty intense," said Same Westleman of Dallas. Sunday afternoon's rainstorms, with wind gusts up to 65 miles per...
DALLAS, TX
keranews.org

Thousands lose power after strong winds, heavy rains hit North Texas

Minutes following the afternoon high winds, rain and hail, Oncor’s outage map showed more than 120,000 power outages across the Metroplex, mostly in the Dallas area. As the sun began to fall, Oncor’s Juan Reyes reported 80,000 homes still without power. “We had crews pre-positioned ahead of time,”...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Storm Leaves Damage Behind in Dallas M-Streets Area

The sounds of laboring echoed through the M-Streets area in Dallas on Labor Day, as homeowners and contractors cleaned up after Sunday's storm. "I have never seen anything like this," homeowner Zachary Stone said looking at part of a towering 100-year pecan tree that crashed onto his garage. "There were lots of storm noises because the wind was so insane, so it was hard to see at first, but I realized it was bad pretty quickly."
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Storms bring heavy rain, strong winds to North Texas

DALLAS - Storms brought heavy rain and strong winds to parts of North Texas, causing some flooding issues and power outages Sunday. As of 10 p.m. Sunday, there are still about 90,000 North Texans impacted by power outages, according to Oncor's outage map. Tiffany householder watched high winds take down...
DALLAS, TX
