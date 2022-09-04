Read full article on original website
Dallas Weather: Hail, strong winds cause damage in North Texas
DALLAS - Strong thunderstorms caused some damage in North Texas Monday night. FOX 4 viewer Tyler Baccus shared photos of golf ball-sized hail in the Saginaw area. He said it broke seven windows at his house near Bond Ranch Road and damaged cars. But that wasn’t the only area that...
natureworldnews.com
Golf Ball-Sized Hail, Strong Winds Leave Texas with Property Damage, Power Outage
North Texas experienced some property damage Monday night as a result of powerful thunderstorms that produced golf ball-sized hail coupled with strong winds. Other areas also experienced a power outage. Texas resident Tyler Baccus posted pictures of hail the size of golf balls in the Saginaw region. He claimed it...
How to save your trees during the Central Texas drought
Despite recent rains, there's a growing problem that begins in the soil.
North Texas neighborhoods are cleaning up the aftermath of Sunday storms
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Downpours on Sunday brought strong winds and the damage left behind can be found from Cedar Hill to Plano, including damage at the Dallas Zoo. Residents in Old East Dallas are still cleaning up after the storms. Homeowners in the Munger Place neighborhood were still waiting for power to be fully restored. Monday afternoon, crews were still trying to cut and clear away downed trees and broken tree limbs. Homeowners Michael Ainsworth and Mingo Domingo said the storm on Sunday pulled their century-old tree from the roots. "The tree is massive," Ainsworth said. "The limbs were all the way across the street...
Texas Weather Gone Wild: Did You See This Storm Damage?
Central Texas saw some rain and high winds, but the weather was rougher in other parts of the state over Labor Day weekend. The Dallas area and most of North Texas was battered by heavy rain and gusty winds Sunday, while some residents were trapped and forced to wait out the storm in their cars.
COVID-19 updates: Hospitalizations and deaths across North Texas remain low
TEXAS, USA — COVID-19 statistics across North Texas continue to remain relatively low as the area heads into September. Collin County health officials said the county currently has 111 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday. The last time there were more than 200 hospitalizations in the county was...
fox4news.com
Dallas residents deal with damage, power outages after destructive storms
DALLAS - Many Dallas residents spent their Labor Day cleaning up after destructive storms on Sunday took down trees and fences. "I'll tell you for a short period of time that was pretty intense," said Same Westleman of Dallas. Sunday afternoon's rainstorms, with wind gusts up to 65 miles per...
nypressnews.com
Storms and rain sweep through North Texas, causing power outages and travel delays
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Several storms – including a few that have reached severe limits – are sweeping through North Texas this afternoon, bringing heavy rain, gusty winds, and hail. As of 3:45 p.m., 121,422 power outages have been reported across the Metroplex. Collin County reports 1,899...
Cooler, less humid mornings gradually blow into the area
Rain chances exit overnight as a more comfortable stretch of weather sets in. Nights will be mild and comfortable while days remain hot. -- David Yeomans
keranews.org
Thousands lose power after strong winds, heavy rains hit North Texas
Minutes following the afternoon high winds, rain and hail, Oncor’s outage map showed more than 120,000 power outages across the Metroplex, mostly in the Dallas area. As the sun began to fall, Oncor’s Juan Reyes reported 80,000 homes still without power. “We had crews pre-positioned ahead of time,”...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Storm Leaves Damage Behind in Dallas M-Streets Area
The sounds of laboring echoed through the M-Streets area in Dallas on Labor Day, as homeowners and contractors cleaned up after Sunday's storm. "I have never seen anything like this," homeowner Zachary Stone said looking at part of a towering 100-year pecan tree that crashed onto his garage. "There were lots of storm noises because the wind was so insane, so it was hard to see at first, but I realized it was bad pretty quickly."
Opening Date For Newest North Texas H-E-B Revealed
Here's when the new H-E-B location in Frisco will open.
fox4news.com
Storms bring heavy rain, strong winds to North Texas
DALLAS - Storms brought heavy rain and strong winds to parts of North Texas, causing some flooding issues and power outages Sunday. As of 10 p.m. Sunday, there are still about 90,000 North Texans impacted by power outages, according to Oncor's outage map. Tiffany householder watched high winds take down...
fox4news.com
Nationwide parts shortage leaves Frisco man with new, undrivable car
An industry-wide shortage of car parts is leaving some drivers defenseless when they need repairs. One North Texas man says he's out thousands of dollars because his only choice was to sell back his brand-new car after a wreck.
Two injured after severe storms cause sign to collapse at Central Texas State Fair
BELTON, Texas — Two people were injured, one critically, Sunday night by a sign that was blown over by strong winds at the Central Texas State Fair, according to a Bell County spokesperson. James Stafford said the entrance sign was secured by multiple 55-gallon drums filled with water. It...
KWTX
Strong winds cause Central Texas State Fair sign to collapse, two injured at the Bell County Expo Center
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Two Central Texas State Fair visitors are in the hospital with one in critical condition after strong winds caused a sign to collapse Sunday. The incident occurred in the late afternoon at the fair entrance where the sign, according to Bell County. Emergency medical crews on...
South Dallas pizzeria founder passes away at 81
DALLAS — The founder of a well-known Dallas pizzeria recently passed away in Oak Cliff, according to his family. Texas native Frank E. Gee Jr. died at the age of 81. He founded Blackjack Pizza on 2536 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. with Terry Jones in 1990. Blackjack quickly...
Overturned cement truck causes traffic headaches on I-30 in Dallas
DALLAS — An overturned cement truck caused major traffic issues on Interstate 30 in Dallas this afternoon. The accident happened in the westbound lanes of I-30 near Hampton Road. Traffic could be seen backed up as far as the Margaret McDermott Bridge around 3 p.m. The cause of the...
WFAA
Texas and DFW rank among smallest average home lot size in U.S.
DALLAS — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our partners at the Dallas Business Journal. For some folks, a larger home lot just means more area to mow and water, but given the choice, most homeowners prefer a bigger backyard and a little more land between themselves and their neighbors.
This Texas city is one of the least ethnically diverse cities in the country
WalletHub has done a study looking at "American's current cultural profile", where officials wanted to know which cities had the most and least ethnic diversity.
