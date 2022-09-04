Read full article on original website
nbcboston.com
Providence Development Set Back Years by Collapse Due to Heavy Rain, Owner Says
A new daily rainfall record was set Monday in Providence, Rhode Island, according to the National Weather Service, and it was still raining Tuesday. All that water caused some serious problems. Cleanup is ongoing on Peace Street, where the roof of a commercial building collapsed due to the heavy rain....
nbcboston.com
Massachusetts, Rhode Island Rainfall Totals: How Much Did We Get?
Flood watches were in effect for much of the northeast on Monday as heavy rains caused issues in Rhode Island and other areas of New England. Life threatening flash flooding was reported Monday in the Rhode Island cities of Providence and Cranston, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, a number of roads were closed by Monday afternoon, including a section of Interstate 95, and Route 10 — one of the main arteries into and out of Providence. A building also collapsed in Providence, where a man also had to be rescued from a submerged car.
Here are the reported rain totals in Mass. after a dreary Labor Day
Douglas in Worcester County and Swansea in Bristol County top the charts with 4.1 inches and 3.42 inches, respectively.
nbcboston.com
Neighbors Rescue Man Trapped in Submerged SUV During Flash Flood in Rhode Island
A small group of neighbors jumped into action to rescue a man trapped in his submerged SUV amid flash flooding in Providence, Rhode Island, on Monday afternoon. NBC10 Boston spoke with Rodolfo Flores, who injured his arm breaking the window of the SUV and pulling the man to safety off Pleasant Valley Parkway with the help of his neighbors.
iheart.com
Cape Cod Drivers Trying To Leave Were Stuck In Miles Of Labor Day Traffic
BOURNE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — If you were planning on leaving Cape Cod on Monday, you might want to think again. The Labor Day traffic heading out of Cape Cod had drivers wishing they could get out and walk. Approaching the Sagamore Bridge there was bumper-to-bumper traffic spanning 15...
These are the best coastal hotels on the East Coast, according to The Points Guy
Two of the best hotels are in Massachusetts. Travelers looking for accommodations near the coast can choose from some of the best right here in New England, according to The Points Guy. The travel website recently released a list of the best coastal hotels to visit during your next seaside...
nbcboston.com
After Damaging Floods in RI, Senator Asks for Quick Federal Aid
As Rhode Island continued to be inundated by rain Tuesday, one of its U.S. senators asked the White House for urgent federal aid. Nearly 11 inches of rain had fallen in the city of Cranston by early Tuesday, according to a National Weather Service report, while some other areas of the state got around 8 inches of rain. And a flood warning remained in effect in northern parts of the state, extending into Massachusetts and Connecticut.
capecod.com
Multiple people safe after boat capsizes in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – As many as seven people, some reported to be children, are safe after their vessel overturned in Falmouth. It happened around 7:30 PM Sunday on the Eel River off Edgewater Drive West. Falmouth officials rushed to the scene and were able to determine everyone made it to shore safely and no injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Worker falls from construction equipment in Seaport District
BOSTON – A construction worker was hospitalized after falling from a piece of equipment Wednesday morning in Boston's Seaport District. It happened around 6:30 a.m. at Sleeper Street and Seaport Blvd. Boston Police said the construction worker fell about 10 feet.He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Police did not know the extent of his injuries, but said they are not believed to be life-threatening.OSHA responded to the scene.
Police drone helps locate missing child on Duxbury Beach
DUXBURY, Mass. — Some quick action - and the use of a drone- helped police track down a missing child on Duxbury Beach on Saturday. It happened during the town’s Labor Day Beach party which featured an evening of music and a beach bonfire. Duxbury Police say the...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
10 of the Best Family Resorts near Boston
Boston, Massachusetts, is rich in history, culture, and class. Located on the east side of the state, Boston provides a central location for other great vacation spots along the coast. Booking a hotel with a family brings some struggles, such as city crime, high-cost hotels, and business, not family-focused resorts.
nbcboston.com
Sick Coyote Spotted Wandering Around Newton
Police are warning residents of Newton, Massachusetts, to be wary of a sick coyote that has been spotted around the city. The animal control officer said a sick coyote that appears to have mange and a wound has been seen in the areas of Auburndale and West Newton. Police have canvassed the area multiple times but the coyote remains very mobile and they have been unable to isolate it.
nbcboston.com
Hazmat Response Underway in Marlboro
A hazmat team is investigating an incident at an apartment building in Marlboro, Massachusetts after a man was found suffering a medical emergency Tuesday afternoon. Officials say various materials have been found - but it's not clear what it all is at this stage. The Marlboro Fire Department was called...
One Of The Most Depressed Cities In America Is In Massachusetts–And No, It’s Not Boston
There are many things nowadays that can lead to or contribute to the anxiety disorder known as depression. Money or debt issues, physical or emotional abuse, working like a dog for your employer and not feeling appreciated, being the target of bullying, getting older, ever-changing social mores, what's going on in the daily news, and the list goes on.
Two-day rainstorm soaks Worcester, but nothing compared to Douglas
WORCESTER – Sharon Baird has seen it all when it comes to flooding underneath the Cambridge Street bridge whenever there’s a steady, heavy rain in Worcester. “It’s not coming down as heavy today,” said Baird Tuesday on the second consecutive day of a rain front in the city and region. Baird stood in a...
liveboston617.org
EXCLUSIVE- Transit Police Second in Command in Hot Water After “Inappropriate” Tweet Attacking D.A. Hayden is Posted Publicly Overnight
In the early hours of Wednesday morning, at 12:23 am to be exact, the official Twitter page of the MBTA Transit Police seemed to go off the rails. Within minutes, our office had received numerous screenshots of a public tweet from the official MBTA Transit Police account in which the newly elected incumbent, District Attorney for Suffolk County Kevin Hayden, was called “inept” and lacking the “integrity to serve”.
WCAX
2 hikers fined for Franconia Notch rescue
LITTLETON, N.H. (WCAX) - Two hikers rescued from an ill-advised outing in Franconia Notch earlier this summer have pleaded guilty to charges of reckless conduct. Authorities say Jason Feierstin, 22, of Lowell, Mass., and Dylan Stahley, 25, of Windsor, N.H. both pleaded last month at the Littleton Courthouse. The rescue took place on June 11 in Franconia Notch State Park. Officials say one of the hikers called 911 saying he got “stuck” on a cliff while exploring. Through 911 tracking and the use of a drone, rescuers were eventually able to pinpoint his location and to an area known as the Hounds Hump on the East side of the notch. Rescuers were able to rappel from above and bring the hiker down.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts Police Chief: Pedestrians DO NOT always have the right of way
Many people believe the pedestrian always has the right of way when crossing the street or crossing lanes of travel at shopping centers, office parks, etc. Well, they DO NOT. No doubt, if the pedestrian is using the crosswalk, they have the right of way. That said, the safest way to use a crosswalk is to begin by showing “intent”. Showing intent includes looking both ways; making eye contact with drivers; perhaps waving a hand to get attention. Don’t simply trust drivers will see you. Catch their attention. Make sure they see you and they’re stopped before you walk.
nbcboston.com
Labor Day Fire Destroys Medford Home, Several Families Displaced
Several families are without a place to live after an early morning fire tore through their multi-family home in Medford, Massachusetts. Flames started shooting from the back of the Forest Street house just after 6 a.m. on Labor Day. Neighbor Gregg Danilchuk says he was having coffee with his wife...
nbcboston.com
Former Flight Attendant Honors Colleagues Killed on 9/11 With ‘Paulie's Push'
For Paul Veneto, the time is now. The former flight attendant is preparing to honor the friends and colleagues he lost in the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. "There is a drive that I am feeling, when I open my eyes in the morning," the 63-year-old said. NBC10 Boston...
