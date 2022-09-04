ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cohasset, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcboston.com

Massachusetts, Rhode Island Rainfall Totals: How Much Did We Get?

Flood watches were in effect for much of the northeast on Monday as heavy rains caused issues in Rhode Island and other areas of New England. Life threatening flash flooding was reported Monday in the Rhode Island cities of Providence and Cranston, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, a number of roads were closed by Monday afternoon, including a section of Interstate 95, and Route 10 — one of the main arteries into and out of Providence. A building also collapsed in Providence, where a man also had to be rescued from a submerged car.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Neighbors Rescue Man Trapped in Submerged SUV During Flash Flood in Rhode Island

A small group of neighbors jumped into action to rescue a man trapped in his submerged SUV amid flash flooding in Providence, Rhode Island, on Monday afternoon. NBC10 Boston spoke with Rodolfo Flores, who injured his arm breaking the window of the SUV and pulling the man to safety off Pleasant Valley Parkway with the help of his neighbors.
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cohasset, MA
Cohasset, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
nbcboston.com

After Damaging Floods in RI, Senator Asks for Quick Federal Aid

As Rhode Island continued to be inundated by rain Tuesday, one of its U.S. senators asked the White House for urgent federal aid. Nearly 11 inches of rain had fallen in the city of Cranston by early Tuesday, according to a National Weather Service report, while some other areas of the state got around 8 inches of rain. And a flood warning remained in effect in northern parts of the state, extending into Massachusetts and Connecticut.
CRANSTON, RI
capecod.com

Multiple people safe after boat capsizes in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – As many as seven people, some reported to be children, are safe after their vessel overturned in Falmouth. It happened around 7:30 PM Sunday on the Eel River off Edgewater Drive West. Falmouth officials rushed to the scene and were able to determine everyone made it to shore safely and no injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
FALMOUTH, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
CBS Boston

Worker falls from construction equipment in Seaport District

BOSTON – A construction worker was hospitalized after falling from a piece of equipment Wednesday morning in Boston's Seaport District. It happened around 6:30 a.m. at Sleeper Street and Seaport Blvd. Boston Police said the construction worker fell about 10 feet.He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Police did not know the extent of his injuries, but said they are not believed to be life-threatening.OSHA responded to the scene.
BOSTON, MA
thefamilyvacationguide.com

10 of the Best Family Resorts near Boston

Boston, Massachusetts, is rich in history, culture, and class. Located on the east side of the state, Boston provides a central location for other great vacation spots along the coast. Booking a hotel with a family brings some struggles, such as city crime, high-cost hotels, and business, not family-focused resorts.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Sick Coyote Spotted Wandering Around Newton

Police are warning residents of Newton, Massachusetts, to be wary of a sick coyote that has been spotted around the city. The animal control officer said a sick coyote that appears to have mange and a wound has been seen in the areas of Auburndale and West Newton. Police have canvassed the area multiple times but the coyote remains very mobile and they have been unable to isolate it.
NEWTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sandy Beach#Police#Noaa
nbcboston.com

Hazmat Response Underway in Marlboro

A hazmat team is investigating an incident at an apartment building in Marlboro, Massachusetts after a man was found suffering a medical emergency Tuesday afternoon. Officials say various materials have been found - but it's not clear what it all is at this stage. The Marlboro Fire Department was called...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
liveboston617.org

EXCLUSIVE- Transit Police Second in Command in Hot Water After “Inappropriate” Tweet Attacking D.A. Hayden is Posted Publicly Overnight

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, at 12:23 am to be exact, the official Twitter page of the MBTA Transit Police seemed to go off the rails. Within minutes, our office had received numerous screenshots of a public tweet from the official MBTA Transit Police account in which the newly elected incumbent, District Attorney for Suffolk County Kevin Hayden, was called “inept” and lacking the “integrity to serve”.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WCAX

2 hikers fined for Franconia Notch rescue

LITTLETON, N.H. (WCAX) - Two hikers rescued from an ill-advised outing in Franconia Notch earlier this summer have pleaded guilty to charges of reckless conduct. Authorities say Jason Feierstin, 22, of Lowell, Mass., and Dylan Stahley, 25, of Windsor, N.H. both pleaded last month at the Littleton Courthouse. The rescue took place on June 11 in Franconia Notch State Park. Officials say one of the hikers called 911 saying he got “stuck” on a cliff while exploring. Through 911 tracking and the use of a drone, rescuers were eventually able to pinpoint his location and to an area known as the Hounds Hump on the East side of the notch. Rescuers were able to rappel from above and bring the hiker down.
WINDSOR, NH
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts Police Chief: Pedestrians DO NOT always have the right of way

Many people believe the pedestrian always has the right of way when crossing the street or crossing lanes of travel at shopping centers, office parks, etc. Well, they DO NOT. No doubt, if the pedestrian is using the crosswalk, they have the right of way. That said, the safest way to use a crosswalk is to begin by showing “intent”. Showing intent includes looking both ways; making eye contact with drivers; perhaps waving a hand to get attention. Don’t simply trust drivers will see you. Catch their attention. Make sure they see you and they’re stopped before you walk.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Labor Day Fire Destroys Medford Home, Several Families Displaced

Several families are without a place to live after an early morning fire tore through their multi-family home in Medford, Massachusetts. Flames started shooting from the back of the Forest Street house just after 6 a.m. on Labor Day. Neighbor Gregg Danilchuk says he was having coffee with his wife...
MEDFORD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy