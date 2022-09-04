Read full article on original website
Visit the "Hello Kitty Cafe Truck" in Braintree for One Day Only!Dianna CarneyBraintree, MA
This Free Family Festival Will Include Fireworks, Kids Crafts & Live MusicDianna CarneySomerville, MA
Family Fun For Everyone at the Endless Summer Waterfront FestivalDianna CarneyHull, MA
First-years housed at The Court live in the shadow of The ModsThe Tufts Daily
Italian Food Festival Will Include Over 40+ Amazing Tastings, Creative Cocktails & Live MusicDianna CarneyBoston, MA
One Of The Most Depressed Cities In America Is In Massachusetts–And No, It’s Not Boston
There are many things nowadays that can lead to or contribute to the anxiety disorder known as depression. Money or debt issues, physical or emotional abuse, working like a dog for your employer and not feeling appreciated, being the target of bullying, getting older, ever-changing social mores, what's going on in the daily news, and the list goes on.
WCVB
Massachusetts teenager on road to recovery from devastating spinal injury
BOSTON — A teenager from Rockland, Massachusetts, got the chance to take a victory lap that was months in the making on Wednesday. Evonne Woodfin, 17, is back on her feet with the help of a walker after suffering a devastating spinal injury while on a family vacation in Puerto Rico in June.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Birthday gift from mother-in-law won New Hampshire woman $1 million
A New Hampshire woman celebrated her birthday by winning a $1 million lottery prize. On Aug. 19, Shannon Mee of Derry, New Hampshire, claimed a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game. Mee’s mother-in-law had given her the lottery ticket...
WCVB
Join Cindy Fitzgibbon at the Massachusetts Ride to Defeat ALS / SEPT. 18
Join WCVB Chief Meteorologist Cindy Fitzgibbon at the 2022 Massachusetts Ride to Defeat ALS!. - WCVB Channel 5 is a proud media partner of the Massachusetts Ride to Defeat ALS -
WCVB
Transgender pride flag at Massachusetts church burned, destroyed
BROOKLINE, Mass. — Police in the Massachusetts town of Brookline are searching for the person who destroyed a transgender pride flag at a local church. United Parish in Brookline, located at 210 Harvard St., shared that the trans pride flag on its front lawn was recently burned. Acting Brookline...
WCVB
How 'Beyond King Tut' is working to connect with Boston students inside the classroom
BOSTON — It's been a place for so many to learn and discover through the summer. Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience has been helping children and adults explore thousands of years of Egyptian history. "So many students, so many young people have gone through the exhibition," Mark Lach,...
WCVB
A new generation energizes the Brimfield, Mass. antique markets
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The Brimfield antique markets have been running for more than six decades and are continuing to evolve. Ellie and Terry Biscoe are new vendors at Brimfield through their businessBiscbro & Co. Ellie learned the art of antiquing from her mom, Terry, and used those skills to furnish her home in South Boston. Ellie shared that journey on her TikTok account, where followers encouraged her to curate her own selection of vintage items. One of Ellie’s most popular TikTok posts featured the Canal Street Antique Mall in Lawrence, Mass.
WCVB
Man stabbed at Polar Beverages facility in central Massachusetts, police say
AUBURN, Mass. — A man was seriously injured after he was stabbed at a Polar Beverages facility in Auburn, according to police in the Massachusetts town. Auburn police confirmed the stabbing happened Wednesday afternoon at the Sword Street facility. The victim was transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center in...
ABC6.com
Police wrangle goats with French fries in Massachusetts
ROWLEY, Mass. (WLNE) — Police officers in a Massachusetts town had some difficulty getting a pair of goats off of a busy road this weekend. A video shows Rowley police struggling to move the herd off of the roadway. That is until one of the officers offered up a McDonald’s french fry.
WCAX
2 hikers fined for Franconia Notch rescue
LITTLETON, N.H. (WCAX) - Two hikers rescued from an ill-advised outing in Franconia Notch earlier this summer have pleaded guilty to charges of reckless conduct. Authorities say Jason Feierstin, 22, of Lowell, Mass., and Dylan Stahley, 25, of Windsor, N.H. both pleaded last month at the Littleton Courthouse. The rescue took place on June 11 in Franconia Notch State Park. Officials say one of the hikers called 911 saying he got “stuck” on a cliff while exploring. Through 911 tracking and the use of a drone, rescuers were eventually able to pinpoint his location and to an area known as the Hounds Hump on the East side of the notch. Rescuers were able to rappel from above and bring the hiker down.
WCVB
Sisters help save girl from drowning at New Hampshire campground pool
NEW HAMPTON, N.H. — New Hampton Fire Department said they responded to a report of a drowning in the pool at Adventure Bound Camping Resort on Saturday morning. Fire Chief Kevin Lang said bystanders pulled the child from the pool and started performing CPR by the time his crew arrived to the scene.
Storrowed: Local toy company makes Christmas ornament out of moving truck mishap
Pumpkin spice. Red and gold leaves. A moving truck with the top sheared off. A local New England toy company is offering the chance to have one of the hallmarks of Fall live on the branches of your Christmas tree this holiday season. Wicked Joyful has developed a Christmas ornament...
WCVB
Hazmat, bomb squad technicians at Marlborough, Massachusetts condo for second day
MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — Members of the Massachusetts Hazardous Materials Emergency Response Division. joined bomb squad technicians responding to a MetroWest home after first responders reportedly spotted unknown chemicals during a medical call, a spokesperson for the state fire marshal's office said. Video from Sky 5 on Wednesday showed hazmat...
New Bedford Woman Stuck in Traffic for 5 Hours After I-95 Completely Flooded
Areas of Rhode Island were underwater on Monday after intense rain fell for hours, causing major roadways such as the Thurbers Avenue curve to flood, and making for horrific driving conditions and unforgiving traffic. On her way home from Connecticut, one New Bedford woman found herself stuck on I-95 for...
fallriverreporter.com
Former Massachusetts EMT facing up to 10 years in prison for tampering with liquid fentanyl
BOSTON – A former Massachusetts emergency medical technician paramedic is facing up to 10 years in prison for tampering with liquid fentanyl vials at the ambulance company at which she worked. Candice Mangan, 43, of Medford, pleaded guilty on Aug. 30, 2022 in federal court in Boston to one...
WCVB
Join Jessica Brown at the 2022 Boston Heart Walk / SEPT. 17
Join WCVB Anchor Jessica Brown at the 2022 Boston Heart Walk!. The Boston Heart Walk has always been a terrific way to get moving while socializing with friends, family, and coworkers. But it's so much more than a walk! Walking in the Heart Walk boosts your heart health AND your mental health and helps thousands of others at the same time.
WCVB
Make the most of your birthday with free gifts and programs
NEEDHAM, Mass. — In Jamaica Plain, head toBoing Toy Shop for some educational and free birthday fun. Birthdays are also for satisfying your sweet tooth, for free at JP Licks. For more birthday freebies, head to On Centre gift shop in Jamaica Plain, Abington Ale House in Abington for a meal on the house and Bertucci's for free cake. Also, you can join the AMC Stubs program to save some money at the movie theater on your special day.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts driver attempts to drive across the water because GPS told him to do so
Here is a story that will give you flashbacks of when Michael Scott on the show “The Office” drove into a lake after following his GPS. According to Plymouth Police, recently, Officers encountered a man trying to drive across the water in Hobbs Hole, over to Plymouth Beach. He had been “following” his GPS from Mattapoisett to Brockton.
Here are the reported rain totals in Mass. after a dreary Labor Day
Douglas in Worcester County and Swansea in Bristol County top the charts with 4.1 inches and 3.42 inches, respectively.
thefamilyvacationguide.com
10 of the Best Family Resorts near Boston
Boston, Massachusetts, is rich in history, culture, and class. Located on the east side of the state, Boston provides a central location for other great vacation spots along the coast. Booking a hotel with a family brings some struggles, such as city crime, high-cost hotels, and business, not family-focused resorts.
