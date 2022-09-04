ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dover, MA
Society
City
Dover, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Society
WCVB

Transgender pride flag at Massachusetts church burned, destroyed

BROOKLINE, Mass. — Police in the Massachusetts town of Brookline are searching for the person who destroyed a transgender pride flag at a local church. United Parish in Brookline, located at 210 Harvard St., shared that the trans pride flag on its front lawn was recently burned. Acting Brookline...
BROOKLINE, MA
WCVB

A new generation energizes the Brimfield, Mass. antique markets

NEEDHAM, Mass. — The Brimfield antique markets have been running for more than six decades and are continuing to evolve. Ellie and Terry Biscoe are new vendors at Brimfield through their businessBiscbro & Co. Ellie learned the art of antiquing from her mom, Terry, and used those skills to furnish her home in South Boston. Ellie shared that journey on her TikTok account, where followers encouraged her to curate her own selection of vintage items. One of Ellie’s most popular TikTok posts featured the Canal Street Antique Mall in Lawrence, Mass.
BRIMFIELD, MA
WCVB

Man stabbed at Polar Beverages facility in central Massachusetts, police say

AUBURN, Mass. — A man was seriously injured after he was stabbed at a Polar Beverages facility in Auburn, according to police in the Massachusetts town. Auburn police confirmed the stabbing happened Wednesday afternoon at the Sword Street facility. The victim was transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center in...
AUBURN, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Charity#Ukrainian#Russian#American#Gofundme
ABC6.com

Police wrangle goats with French fries in Massachusetts

ROWLEY, Mass. (WLNE) — Police officers in a Massachusetts town had some difficulty getting a pair of goats off of a busy road this weekend. A video shows Rowley police struggling to move the herd off of the roadway. That is until one of the officers offered up a McDonald’s french fry.
ROWLEY, MA
WCAX

2 hikers fined for Franconia Notch rescue

LITTLETON, N.H. (WCAX) - Two hikers rescued from an ill-advised outing in Franconia Notch earlier this summer have pleaded guilty to charges of reckless conduct. Authorities say Jason Feierstin, 22, of Lowell, Mass., and Dylan Stahley, 25, of Windsor, N.H. both pleaded last month at the Littleton Courthouse. The rescue took place on June 11 in Franconia Notch State Park. Officials say one of the hikers called 911 saying he got “stuck” on a cliff while exploring. Through 911 tracking and the use of a drone, rescuers were eventually able to pinpoint his location and to an area known as the Hounds Hump on the East side of the notch. Rescuers were able to rappel from above and bring the hiker down.
WINDSOR, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Country
Russia
WCVB

Join Jessica Brown at the 2022 Boston Heart Walk / SEPT. 17

Join WCVB Anchor Jessica Brown at the 2022 Boston Heart Walk!. The Boston Heart Walk has always been a terrific way to get moving while socializing with friends, family, and coworkers. But it's so much more than a walk! Walking in the Heart Walk boosts your heart health AND your mental health and helps thousands of others at the same time.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Make the most of your birthday with free gifts and programs

NEEDHAM, Mass. — In Jamaica Plain, head toBoing Toy Shop for some educational and free birthday fun. Birthdays are also for satisfying your sweet tooth, for free at JP Licks. For more birthday freebies, head to On Centre gift shop in Jamaica Plain, Abington Ale House in Abington for a meal on the house and Bertucci's for free cake. Also, you can join the AMC Stubs program to save some money at the movie theater on your special day.
NEEDHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts driver attempts to drive across the water because GPS told him to do so

Here is a story that will give you flashbacks of when Michael Scott on the show “The Office” drove into a lake after following his GPS. According to Plymouth Police, recently, Officers encountered a man trying to drive across the water in Hobbs Hole, over to Plymouth Beach. He had been “following” his GPS from Mattapoisett to Brockton.
PLYMOUTH, MA
thefamilyvacationguide.com

10 of the Best Family Resorts near Boston

Boston, Massachusetts, is rich in history, culture, and class. Located on the east side of the state, Boston provides a central location for other great vacation spots along the coast. Booking a hotel with a family brings some struggles, such as city crime, high-cost hotels, and business, not family-focused resorts.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy