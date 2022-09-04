Read full article on original website
AE87
2d ago
Here I am, being judged for YEARS over my kids not being allowed to play Roblox or Minecraft… 🫠 CHECK👏ON👏THOSE👏KIDS👏
J C
3d ago
misleading title, they need to change it convey the true seriousness of this. like seriously WTF? don't down play this
Dora Tha Realist
2d ago
Why are kids send nude pictures to any? People get off social media and pay attention to your kids. Dang
KWTX
Texas man accused of burglarizing storage units, stealing $30K worth of collectibles
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - The San Antonio Police Department arrested a suspect in the burglary of multiple storage units and theft of tens of thousands of dollars in collectibles. Francisco Cepeda, 36, has been charged with burglary of a building and is being held at the Bexar County Jail.
Texas Mom Intentionally Hits Officer With Car Because She Was Late For Work
It all went down while the mom was dropping her child off at school.
Threat reported in bathroom at Lockhart Junior High
The letter said two students found the note near the end of the school day Tuesday.
KTSA
Seguin PD looking for 5 suspects in Labor Day assault and robbery
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Sequin Police Department is looking for five suspects involved in a parking lot robbery and assault on Labor Day. Officers were called to the Walmart parking lot at 8:46 p.m. and upon arrival they were told two teens had been pulled from a Dodge Charger by five people. Investigators say the 16-year-old driver was beaten, but a 15-year-old passenger was unharmed.
Active gang member arrested in Bexar County drug bust
An active gang member was arrested in a Bexar County drug bust where several narcotics, firearms, and stolen were recovered by deputies.
KSAT 12
2 people arrested for dumping mattresses, box springs, county officials say
SAN ANTONIO – A man and woman have been arrested after they were seen dumping mattresses and box springs, according to Bexar County officials. A news release from Bexar County states that Rhonda Dutton, 61, and Larry Donell Williams, 64, have each been charged with illegal dumping (greater than 5 pounds, less than 500 pounds), a Class B misdemeanor.
KTSA
Woman shot during argument with boyfriend
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police were called to a Southeast side apartment complex early Wednesday after a woman was shot during an argument with her boyfriend. KSAT-12 reports the shooting happened at around 1 A.M. at the Masters Ranch Apartments on East Southcross. The couple had...
KTSA
Woman arrested after attempting to kidnap a 4 year old girl from San Antonio Walmart
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman who attempted to abduct a four year old girl from a West side Walmart store is in jail. San Antonio Police say the incident happened at the Walmart at 1604 and Potranco. The child’s mother was shopping with the girl sitting in...
Texas man on “meth binge” steals police car, tries to run over several people
ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of slipping out of handcuffs before stealing a police car while on a “meth binge” was arrested. Reynaldo R. Ruiz, 47, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon and felony escape, a post from Atascosa Sheriff David Soward stated. […]
fox7austin.com
New Braunfels woman arrested, charged after K-9 finds meth in vehicle
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A woman was arrested and charged for having methamphetamine in her purse Monday night. New Braunfels police said around 11:15 p.m. Monday, officers pulled over a vehicle along the northbound I-35 frontage road. After speaking to the driver, K-9 Voska alerted officers to the odor of...
San Antonio man arrested in connection with stealing $30K in collectibles
The collectibles were stolen still in their original boxes.
KSAT 12
Woman intentionally struck off-duty deputy with her vehicle while dropping child off at school, affidavit states
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested on multiple charges after she intentionally ran into an off-duty deputy who was directing traffic at a San Antonio charter school, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. An arrest warrant affidavit states that Susan Rodriguez, 32, struck Zavala County Sheriff’s...
KSAT 12
Man, woman arrested after break-in at West Side storage facility, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man and a woman are in custody after police say they were caught stealing from a storage facility on the city’s West Side early Tuesday morning. A passerby called officers around 6 a.m. to the Otter Self Storage in the 2400 block of SW Loop 410, not far from Marbach Road.
Man found shot and killed in Converse
CONVERSE, Texas — A man was found shot and killed in Converse late Sunday night. It happened around 11:24 p.m. on Beech Trail Drive. According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, deputies found several casings from two different weapons at the crime scene. Deputies say the suspect fled from...
KSAT 12
Police searching for suspects in East Side gunfight
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for several suspects in a gunfight on the East Side. According to Crime Stoppers, a 34-year-old victim was shot while waiting at a traffic light on May 3 near E. Drexel Avenue and S. Hackberry Street. The shot came from a...
San Antonio Police looking for missing teen
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are currently searching for a missing teen who has not been seen since August 17. Jeremiah Lopez, 15, was last seen in the 5700 block of Golf Heights. He is described as being 5'10", weighing 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
fox7austin.com
Travis County Jail inmate dies after being transported to hospital
AUSTIN, Texas - The Travis County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating the death of a Travis County Jail inmate. The inmate died after he was taken to an Austin hospital. Officials say around 10 a.m. on Sept. 3, Victor Gonzales told TCSO staff that he was experiencing medical symptoms.
foxsanantonio.com
Police searching for San Antonio teenage girl who's been missing for nearly a week
SAN ANTONI0 - Police are searching for a teenage girl who's been missing for nearly a week from the West Side. Gabrielle Ibarra-Rice, 15, was last seen on Sept. 1 off Resurrection Street near U.S. Highway 151. Ibarra-Rice is 5 foot, 1 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds with brown eyes...
KSAT 12
Police investigate after deceased person found with ‘full-body trauma’ just west of downtown
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a person was found dead with what officers described as “full-body trauma.”. The body was discovered just after 7 a.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of El Paso Street and S. Frio Street, just outside Interstate 10, west of downtown.
KSAT 12
2-year-old girl, 2 women wounded in shooting on NW Side
SAN ANTONIO – A shotgun blast left a 2-year-old girl and two women with non-life-threatening injuries Monday afternoon on the city’s Northwest Side. According to San Antonio police, the shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 7300 block of Potranco Road. Birdshot from the shotgun blast injured...
