SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Sequin Police Department is looking for five suspects involved in a parking lot robbery and assault on Labor Day. Officers were called to the Walmart parking lot at 8:46 p.m. and upon arrival they were told two teens had been pulled from a Dodge Charger by five people. Investigators say the 16-year-old driver was beaten, but a 15-year-old passenger was unharmed.

SEGUIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO