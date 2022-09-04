ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cibolo, TX

Comments / 39

AE87
2d ago

Here I am, being judged for YEARS over my kids not being allowed to play Roblox or Minecraft… 🫠 CHECK👏ON👏THOSE👏KIDS👏

Reply(4)
18
J C
3d ago

misleading title, they need to change it convey the true seriousness of this. like seriously WTF? don't down play this

Reply(1)
15
Dora Tha Realist
2d ago

Why are kids send nude pictures to any? People get off social media and pay attention to your kids. Dang

Reply(2)
18
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSA

Seguin PD looking for 5 suspects in Labor Day assault and robbery

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Sequin Police Department is looking for five suspects involved in a parking lot robbery and assault on Labor Day. Officers were called to the Walmart parking lot at 8:46 p.m. and upon arrival they were told two teens had been pulled from a Dodge Charger by five people. Investigators say the 16-year-old driver was beaten, but a 15-year-old passenger was unharmed.
SEGUIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Cibolo, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Cibolo, TX
Crime & Safety
KSAT 12

2 people arrested for dumping mattresses, box springs, county officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A man and woman have been arrested after they were seen dumping mattresses and box springs, according to Bexar County officials. A news release from Bexar County states that Rhonda Dutton, 61, and Larry Donell Williams, 64, have each been charged with illegal dumping (greater than 5 pounds, less than 500 pounds), a Class B misdemeanor.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KTSA

Woman shot during argument with boyfriend

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police were called to a Southeast side apartment complex early Wednesday after a woman was shot during an argument with her boyfriend. KSAT-12 reports the shooting happened at around 1 A.M. at the Masters Ranch Apartments on East Southcross. The couple had...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Sextortion#Fbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Man found shot and killed in Converse

CONVERSE, Texas — A man was found shot and killed in Converse late Sunday night. It happened around 11:24 p.m. on Beech Trail Drive. According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, deputies found several casings from two different weapons at the crime scene. Deputies say the suspect fled from...
CONVERSE, TX
KSAT 12

Police searching for suspects in East Side gunfight

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for several suspects in a gunfight on the East Side. According to Crime Stoppers, a 34-year-old victim was shot while waiting at a traffic light on May 3 near E. Drexel Avenue and S. Hackberry Street. The shot came from a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

2-year-old girl, 2 women wounded in shooting on NW Side

SAN ANTONIO – A shotgun blast left a 2-year-old girl and two women with non-life-threatening injuries Monday afternoon on the city’s Northwest Side. According to San Antonio police, the shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 7300 block of Potranco Road. Birdshot from the shotgun blast injured...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy