More Random Thoughts About the UW Victory Over Kent State

Some trends, takes and oddities in the 45-20 victory in the opener.

If you believe in signs, consider how the University of Washington football season began on Saturday night compared to 2021.

Twelve months ago, the Huskies sent a pass over the middle to Texas Tech transfer Ja'Lynn Polk, who pulled in a 13-yard reception but broke his collarbone when he was tackled and was taken across the street to the medical center for surgery.

This mishap was just the forebear for 12 games of crippling injuries, unfathomable losses including a 13-7 upset to Montana that day and an in-season coaching change on the way to a 4-8 season — incredible misery, now that you think about it.

Fast forward to Saturday night and the Huskies were on defense when junior safety Asa Turner on the first play stepped in front of a Kent State pass for an interception and an immediate turnover. Four plays later, the UW was in the end zone on Wayne Taulapapa's 28-yard touchdown dash, leading to a 45-20 victory and a 1-0 season start.

"It was just personal for everyone," linebacker Alphonzo Tuputala said. "You could tell how everyone played today. Everyone kind of had that chip on their shoulder, offense and defense, 11 guys. Even on the sideline, they could feel the energy, like 'this is where we make our mark, 1-0, play by play, we're going to prove, not just to everyone but to ourselves, that we are who we say we are.' "

Start Your Engines

Tuputala, a 6-foot-2, 238-pound sophomore, made his first career start against Kent State, one of eight players in the opening lineup for the UW for the first time. By all accounts, it went well as he led all tacklers on either side with 8, including a tackle for loss.

Big Man on Campus

Twenty-five days after he injured a knee and was carted out of practice, Ulumoo Ale made his first game appearance at defensive tackle after starting on and off for two seasons at offensive guard. Coming off the bench, the 6-foot-6, 340-pound junior showed what he could do in the latter stages of the game by practically swallowing a pass attempt by Kent State's Devin Kargman, ferociously swatting it down at the line of scrimmage.

Little Man on Campus

Until Saturday, walk-on and redshirt freshman safety Sean Toomey-Stout was best known for going viral for his high school football team on Whidbey Island by returning a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown and being escorted to the end zone by a deer running the length of the field, too. Against Kent State, he made his first college game appearance and came up with 3 tackles, 2 unassisted.

Smalls Goes Big

Former 5-star recruit Sav'ell Smalls appears to be making big strides now for the Huskies. The 6-foot-3, 259-pound sophomore edge rusher finished tied for second on the team in tackles with a career-best 6, one more than his previous high of 5 against Utah in 2020. He looked extra physical as he knocked down opposing ball carriers.

On a Tight Budget

Tight ends Mark Redman, Mark West and Javon Forward fled the program when it changed hands from Jimmy Lake to Kalen DeBoer partly because they felt their position was going to be minimized in the new spread offense, that the days of a two tight-end formation were a thing of the past. So how did the Huskies open against Kent State — they started tight ends Jack Westover and Devin Culp on the first play along with a pair of wide receivers.

Back to the Future

Shades of the ancient days of offensive formations, the Huskies lined up with two running backs at times, putting Virginia transfer Wayne Taulapapa and Nebraska transfer Will Nixon side by side. While Taulapapa led the UW rushing with 57 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries, Nixon was noticeably versatile with 30 yards rushing on nine tries and he caught 3 passes for another 22 yards.

Grand Theft Auto

The Huskies came up with three interceptions, all by safeties, with junior Asa Turner pilfering a pair and redshirt freshman Makell Esteen getting the other. A year ago, the UW had 10 interceptions for the season, four by the safeties all season.

A Perfect 10

The Huskies had 10 different players catch the ball against Kent State, topped by Rome Odunze's 7 receptions for 84 yards and a score. Five wide receivers, three tight ends and two running backs came up with receptions, with tight end Quentin Moore logging his first career UW catch, an 8-yarder.

VIP Section

In attendance and saluted during the UW-Kent State football game were Mike Lude, athletic director during his career for both schools, and Carol James, the wife of the late coaching legend Don James, who coached both programs. Lude, looking hearty and healthy, turned 100 years old 66 days before Saturday night's kickoff.

Ex-Husky Pac-12 Rehash

In UCLA's 45-17 victory over Bowling Green, one-time UW edge rusher Laiatu Latu made his first game appearance since 2019, after suffering a neck injury for the Huskies, but he didn't register a tackle. ... Former Husky quarterback Ethan Garbers came off the bench to complete 3 of 4 passes for 59 yards and a touchdown for the Bruins ... Ex-Husky cornerback Jacobe Covington and wide receiver Terrell played in USC's 66-14 win over Rice. Covington had 2 tackles while Bynum didn't supply a reception. ... Former UW defensive tackle Taki Taimani played for Oregon in its embarrassing 49-3 loss to Georgia and didn't register a tackle. ... Linebacker Jackson Sirmon, formerly of the UW, led California with 8 tackles and added a pass break-up in the Bears' 34-13 victory over UC Davis.

