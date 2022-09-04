Read full article on original website
Virtual Workshop Addresses Importance of Social Connections
Free Preschool Available for Newton Students
This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Pies in New Jersey
This New Jersey Resort Offers an Epic Zip Line Adventure
Celebrating the 53rd Anniversary of a Cultural & Musical Phenomenon; Remembering Woodstock
fox29.com
NYC public schools snow days are eliminated
NEW YORK - Snow days in New York City are a thing of the past, according to the schools chancellor. Bad weather will not cancel learning. Instead, New York City students will have to shift to remote learning, Chancellor David Banks confirmed to Good Day New York. On "Snow days"...
pikecountycourier.com
Pike County Comprehensive Plan revision begins
Pike County officially launched the process for updating the County Comprehensive Plan, at the Pike County Board of Commissioners meeting on September 7 . The County updates it comprehensive plan every 10 years to provide a framework for future growth, development, and preservation activities. The Comprehensive Plan Update will utilize the PA Department of Community and Economic Development Implementable Plan model to create a plan that is actionable and measurable. The planning process will take place over the next 18 months with expected adoption in Spring 2024.
pikecountycourier.com
Matamoras candlelight remembrance ceremony on Sept. 11
A Remembrance Ceremony is planned for Veterans Memorial Park and Education Center in Matamoras on Sunday, September 11, at 7 p.m. They expect to follow their past protocol and have the Broom Street Band play, then presentation of arms by the American Legion and a welcome by Mayor Janet Clark. An opening prayer, a speaker and music by the Hope Church choir will likely follow, as will candles for the candle lighting.
Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 jackpot worth $620,000 shared by two tickets
Two jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto tickets sold for the Tuesday, September 6 drawing will split a jackpot prize of $620,000. The winning tickets were sold in Luzerne and Berks counties. Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all six balls drawn, 4-6-7-21-34-40, to win individual prizes of $310,000 less withholding. The...
explorewarren.org
Starting September 7, 2022
Heritage (noun) /ˈher·ə·t̬ɪdʒ/: features belonging to the culture of a particular society, such as traditions, languages, or buildings, which come from the past and are still important - Cambridge Dictionary. You guessed it, Wanderers, we have ourselves a “Heritage” theme this week! Some...
WOLF
Wearing purple to honor Kassadey
DALLAS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Friday night football games are filled with competition and school spirit. Two local schools in our area have teamed to honor the life of 17-year-old Kassadey Matulevich. FOX56’s Jake Sarwar was at Lake Lehman Junior-Senior High School with more. Lackawanna Trail Junior-Senior...
Mauch Chunk Lake limits visitors this Labor Day
JIM THORPE, Pa. — Despite the gray and gloomy day, season pass holder Kathleen Sikorsky of Bowmanstown was one of the only people on the beach at Mauch Chuck Lake on the outskirts of Jim Thorpe. "I'm enjoying the beach and the lake. We come here a lot. We've...
Orange County NY Starts Hotline for People Needing Food and Help
Over the last few years, there have been more and more people realizing that they need just a little bit of help. What does it mean to need help? Well, there is probably as many definitions of that word are as people that need it. Orange County New York has...
LCE: 13 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
pikecountycourier.com
More nature-prompted art at the ARTery
The ARTery Gallery’s September exhibit is titled “Picking Up the Pieces,” bringing together the works of three artists: creative designer Bill Rabsey, painter and collage artist Liza J. Smith-Simpson, and printmaker Carol M. Mainardi. Rabsey enjoys working with various metals in all types of conditions and shapes....
Scranton Doctor Accepted $140,000 Bribe For Fentanyl Prescriptions
Scranton physician Kurt Moran, aged 70, was sentenced to 11 years and 8 months imprisonment for health care fraud and the distribution of controlled substances. SCRANTON, PA | According to the United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Moran previously pleaded guilty to crimes related to the unlawful distribution of a controlled substance (Subsys), maintaining drug-involved premises, and health care fraud. As part of his plea agreement, Moran also agreed that he knowingly and intentionally distributed Schedule II controlled substances, oxycodone, and fentanyl, outside of medical practice - these substances resulted in the death of one of Moran’s patients.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fire department crews from NY and PA rescue injured and stranded kayaker
LACKAWAXEN TOWNSHIP, PA – Fire Departments on both the New York and Pennsylvania sides of the Delaware River were dispatched for a search and rescue of an injured stranded kayaker early-on on the unseasonably cold Friday morning of September 2. According to information received directly from Greeley Fire and...
pikecountycourier.com
Second recent drowning of swimmer lacking life jacket on Upper Delaware River
A drowning on the Upper Delaware River a mile and half below the Roebling Bridge in Barryville, NY, drew assistance from the National Park Service, Sullivan County Dive Task Force, the Matamoras Dive Team, and the Yulan, Shohola, and Sparrowbush Fire Departments on September 3. A group of family and...
Winning lottery ticket sold in Hazleton
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— Two jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 tickets were sold during the Tuesday, September 6 drawing. Officials said each individual winner will receive prizes of $310,000. One ticket was sold at the Can Do Convenience store in Hazleton, and the other was sold in Reading, Berks County. Winners will not be made known […]
warwickadvertiser.com
Polka dancing, Polish food and speedy onion eating at Pine Island Onion Festival
Pine Island. The Annual Pine Island Onion Festival and Onion eating contest on September 4 amused 500 with Jimmy Sturr’s music, Polish food and the Onion Eating Contest.
whereverfamily.com
Camelback Resort Launches Camelpup Adventures
Camelback Resort, in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains, recently launched its new Camelpup Adventures, allowing guests to bring their dogs with them on family travel. While families enjoy Camelback’s year-round amenities — like Camelbeach Mountain Water Park, Aquatopia, hiking, tubing, skiing, snowboarding and more — pups can also hang out in fresh mountain air.
Where To Go Apple Picking in Westchester, NY and the Hudson Valley This Fall
It’s that time of year where we are now welcoming all fun things fall, pumpkin spice, sweater weather and apples. And what’s the next question you ask? Where is there to go apple picking in the area? Well, there are plenty of places to go apple picking in the Hudson Valley to get the full fall experience that isn’t only apple picking but pumpkin picking, apple cider doughnuts and hay rides. If you love that kind of autumnal activity, here are a few of my personal favorite apple orchards to visit.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Monticello asks county to take over municipal parking lots
MONTICELLO – The cash-strapped Village of Monticello has asked Sullivan County to take over the operation and maintenance of its municipal parking lots in an effort to save money. The proposal has the support of Rob Doherty, chairman of the county legislature, who said it would help in the...
80,000-Square-Foot Adventure Park Coming to Route 9 in Wappingers
An indoor adventure park is coming to the Hudson Valley including a rock wall, arcade, trampolines and a ninja warrior course. Over the past decade, several big-box stores and supermarkets have closed down leaving the Hudson Valley riddled with huge abandoned properties. Unfortunately, there aren't many large retailers left to fill these empty stores. The empty carcasses of K-Mart, J.C. Penney, Sears, Tops Friendly Markets and many other huge retailers are scattered throughout Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties leaving towns wondering what to do with them.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Middletown to more than double street cameras
MIDDLETOWN – There are 23 street surveillance cameras in the City of Middletown that the police monitor on a regular basis and as a result of a $450,000 grant from Assemblywoman Aileen Gunther (D, Forestburgh) and Speaker Carl Heastie (D, New York City), the city will be installing an additional 29 cameras.
