AEW World Championship Vacated, New Champion Set To Be Crowned At 9/21 AEW Dynamite Grand Slam

The smoke surrounding the AEW World Championship has cleared. Following days of turmoil surrounding CM Punk and the AEW World Championship, AEW has revealed what is next for the prestigious belt. Tony Khan started off tonight's Dynamite broadcast and revealed that both the AEW World Championship and the AEW World Trios Championships have both been vacated. A tournament will take place over the next few weeks, with the new champion being crowned at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam on September 21.
Eddie Kingston Before AEW All Out: CM Punk Is A Bitch, Maybe Phillip Wants To Be Loved Like Me

Eddie Kingston and CM Punk spent the fall of 2021 feuding with each other, leading to a match at AEW Full Gear 2021, which was won by Punk. During a promo on the August 17 episode of AEW Dynamite, Punk brought Kingston's name back into the mix while building his match with Jon Moxley, saying Kingston was the "second best Kingston and the third best Eddie" he's ever been in the ring with. Kofi Kingston, Eddie Guerrero, and Fast Eddie were the names Punk considered above Kingston.
Swerve Strickland Releases Music Video For 'Lifeline'

Swerve Strickland continues to make moves outside of wrestling. Coming off a successful defense of the AEW Tag Team Championships, Swerve Strickland release his music video for "Lifeline." The song features Anthiny King. Fans can watch the video in the embedded player above. "Lifeline" featuring Anthiny King (Official Music Video)
Voting Open For Title Matches On 9/13 NXT 2.0

Voting is now open for the title matches that will be on the September 13 episode of WWE NXT 2.0. As announced on the September 6 episode, Pretty Deadly will defend the NXT Tag Team Championship against The Creed Brothers. According to WWE's website, the options are No DQ, Tornado...
New ROH Pure Champion Crowned On 9/7 AEW Dynamite

On the September 7 edition of AEW Dynamite, a new Ring Of Honor Pure Champion was crowned. Daniel Garcia, who's been on the hunt for the title for months, defeated Wheeler Yuta in the main event bout of Dynamite to capture his first singles championship in ROH/AEW. Garcia was able to knock off Yuta after making him submit with his signature 'Dragon Slayer' submission.
Damon Kemp Explains His Betrayal, Breakker And Bate Team Up, Ricochet Bounces Back | NXT Fight Size

Here is your post-NXT 2.0 fight size update for September 6. - Damon Kemp explained why he turned on the Diamond Mine at NXT Worlds Collide. He stated that he was tired of being pushed to the side and not given a voice. Kemp made it clear that he saw the conflict between Roderick Strong and the Creed Brothers coming, and he stirred it up because he wanted to destroy Diamond Mine from within.
AEW Dynamite (9/7) Preview: Dynamite Hits Buffalo For The First-Time Ever As MJF Returns Amid Chaos

Fresh off of a game-changing All Out event in Chicago, Illinois, All Elite Wrestling is set to debut in Buffalo, New York for what is sure to be a memorable episode of the Wednesday night flagship series. With a Ring of Honor Pure Championship match, the first appearance of Maxwell Jacob Friedman on Dynamite in several months, and more, Dynamite looks to do its best to live up to his name on September 7.
Gunther: I'm Open To Being Involved Somehow With NXT Europe, It Has A Lot Of Potential

Gunther says he's open to being involved with NXT Europe. Previously, as WALTER, Gunther had a successful run as the NXT UK Champion. He was one of the faces of the brand before he moved overseas. Since then, he has been called up to SmackDown, where he is now the WWE Intercontinental Champion. Meanwhile, in August, WWE announced that NXT UK will be going on hiatus ahead of the launch of NXT Europe next year.
Dexter Lumis Stalks The Miz, The Judgment Day Attacks Edge, Owens Wins Again | RAW Fight Size

Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for September 6, 2022:. - Dexter Lumis continued to haunt The Miz on Monday. After he previously kidnapped the former WWE Champion, he again got his hands on The A-Lister. In the main event, The Miz challenged WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley for the gold in a Steel Cage Match. In the closing moments, The Miz was about to escape the cage, but Lumis suddenly appeared under the ring. The sight scared The MIz back into the ring, where Lashley dropped him with a Spear for the win. After the bell, Lumis choked The Miz out.
