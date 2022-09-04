Read full article on original website
AEW World Championship Vacated, New Champion Set To Be Crowned At 9/21 AEW Dynamite Grand Slam
The smoke surrounding the AEW World Championship has cleared. Following days of turmoil surrounding CM Punk and the AEW World Championship, AEW has revealed what is next for the prestigious belt. Tony Khan started off tonight's Dynamite broadcast and revealed that both the AEW World Championship and the AEW World Trios Championships have both been vacated. A tournament will take place over the next few weeks, with the new champion being crowned at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam on September 21.
Eddie Kingston Before AEW All Out: CM Punk Is A Bitch, Maybe Phillip Wants To Be Loved Like Me
Eddie Kingston and CM Punk spent the fall of 2021 feuding with each other, leading to a match at AEW Full Gear 2021, which was won by Punk. During a promo on the August 17 episode of AEW Dynamite, Punk brought Kingston's name back into the mix while building his match with Jon Moxley, saying Kingston was the "second best Kingston and the third best Eddie" he's ever been in the ring with. Kofi Kingston, Eddie Guerrero, and Fast Eddie were the names Punk considered above Kingston.
Swerve Strickland Releases Music Video For 'Lifeline'
Swerve Strickland continues to make moves outside of wrestling. Coming off a successful defense of the AEW Tag Team Championships, Swerve Strickland release his music video for "Lifeline." The song features Anthiny King. Fans can watch the video in the embedded player above. "Lifeline" featuring Anthiny King (Official Music Video)
Nate Diaz Feels Forced Into UFC 279 Matchup With Khamzat Chimaev: "This Fight Is Not Even About This Guy"
UFC star Nate Diaz understands the game within the game the promotion is playing with him, ahead of his UFC 279 headlining bout against undefeated welterweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev, this weekend. Diaz spoke with ESPN's Brett Okamoto on Tuesday explaining why he never wanted the fight with Chimaev in the...
UFC・
Voting Open For Title Matches On 9/13 NXT 2.0
Voting is now open for the title matches that will be on the September 13 episode of WWE NXT 2.0. As announced on the September 6 episode, Pretty Deadly will defend the NXT Tag Team Championship against The Creed Brothers. According to WWE's website, the options are No DQ, Tornado...
New ROH Pure Champion Crowned On 9/7 AEW Dynamite
On the September 7 edition of AEW Dynamite, a new Ring Of Honor Pure Champion was crowned. Daniel Garcia, who's been on the hunt for the title for months, defeated Wheeler Yuta in the main event bout of Dynamite to capture his first singles championship in ROH/AEW. Garcia was able to knock off Yuta after making him submit with his signature 'Dragon Slayer' submission.
Worlds Collide Fall Out! WWE NXT 9/6/22 Full Show Review & Results | Fightful Sour Graps
Alex Pawlowski is stuck reviewing WWE NXT without Kate, discussing:. ...and more! Usually 60-90 minutes of review, 30 minutes of silliness.
Damon Kemp Explains His Betrayal, Breakker And Bate Team Up, Ricochet Bounces Back | NXT Fight Size
Here is your post-NXT 2.0 fight size update for September 6. - Damon Kemp explained why he turned on the Diamond Mine at NXT Worlds Collide. He stated that he was tired of being pushed to the side and not given a voice. Kemp made it clear that he saw the conflict between Roderick Strong and the Creed Brothers coming, and he stirred it up because he wanted to destroy Diamond Mine from within.
Becky Lynch: Triple H Thought We Were 'Swimming Upstream' With Me As A Heel
The Man is coming back around. At WWE SummerSlam, Becky Lynch sided with Bianca Belair after Belair defeated her to retain the WWE Raw Women's Championship. Lynch showed respect to Belair and then stood beside her as they were confronted by Bayley, IYO SKY, & Dakota Kai. The following night,...
AEW Dynamite (9/7) Preview: Dynamite Hits Buffalo For The First-Time Ever As MJF Returns Amid Chaos
Fresh off of a game-changing All Out event in Chicago, Illinois, All Elite Wrestling is set to debut in Buffalo, New York for what is sure to be a memorable episode of the Wednesday night flagship series. With a Ring of Honor Pure Championship match, the first appearance of Maxwell Jacob Friedman on Dynamite in several months, and more, Dynamite looks to do its best to live up to his name on September 7.
AEW Dark Stream And Results (9/6): Claudio Castagnoli Defends ROH Gold, Serena Deeb And More Compete
AEW Dark (9/6) - Marina Shafir (w/ Nyla Rose & Vickie Guerrero) vs. Laynie Luck. - Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) vs. GPA & Robert Anthony. - Zack Clayton vs. Serpentico (w/ Luther) - Josh Woods & Tony Nese (w/ Mark Sterling) vs. Brandon Gore & Storm Grayson.
CM Punk In Huge AEW Fight, Select Gets To 10K! | The List & Ya Boy 9/7/22
Sean Ross Sapp and Jimmy Van celebrate Fightful Select getting to 10k, and talk the huge AEW fight!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
Seth Rollins Hopes Fans Appreciate 'Top Level In-Ring Content On Weekly TV' From WWE And AEW
Seth Rollins hopes fans appreciate the quality in-ring content. WWE and AEW are coming off a busy weekend with WWE holding WWE Clash at the Castle on Saturday and NXT World Collide on Sunday. AEW also held a major pay-per-view on Sunday with AEW All Out. The wrestling cycle doesn't end as Monday means WWE Raw, kicking off a new week.
Gunther: I'm Open To Being Involved Somehow With NXT Europe, It Has A Lot Of Potential
Gunther says he's open to being involved with NXT Europe. Previously, as WALTER, Gunther had a successful run as the NXT UK Champion. He was one of the faces of the brand before he moved overseas. Since then, he has been called up to SmackDown, where he is now the WWE Intercontinental Champion. Meanwhile, in August, WWE announced that NXT UK will be going on hiatus ahead of the launch of NXT Europe next year.
Evil Uno Breaks Wrestling News Including The One Subject The AEW Locker Room Agrees On
Evil Uno is now a "journalist." Taking to social media, Dark Order member Evil Uno broke a bunch of wrestling news regarding All Elite Wrestling. He even revealed the one topic the AEW locker room is united on. Evil Uno was trending on Twitter as a result of his breaking...
Dexter Lumis Stalks The Miz, The Judgment Day Attacks Edge, Owens Wins Again | RAW Fight Size
Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for September 6, 2022:. - Dexter Lumis continued to haunt The Miz on Monday. After he previously kidnapped the former WWE Champion, he again got his hands on The A-Lister. In the main event, The Miz challenged WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley for the gold in a Steel Cage Match. In the closing moments, The Miz was about to escape the cage, but Lumis suddenly appeared under the ring. The sight scared The MIz back into the ring, where Lashley dropped him with a Spear for the win. After the bell, Lumis choked The Miz out.
WrestleMania 1 A&E Biography Viewership Down From Rey Mysterio Episode, WWE Rivals Viewership Also Down
The numbers are in for WWE on A&E on September 4. Showbuzz Daily reports the episode of A&E Biography: WWE Legends based on WrestleMania 1 drew 385,000 viewers. This number is down big from the 444,000 viewers the episode focusing on Rey Mysterio drew the previous Sunday. The Mania episode...
Tony Khan Addresses CM Punk Situation AEW Dynamite 9/7/22 Full Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp
Sean Ross Sapp and Alex Pawlowski review an insane AEW Dynamite for September 7, 2022. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get the best shave of your life and save on razors by going to Harrys.com/Fightful to...
Report: Kenny Omega, Young Bucks, More Suspended By AEW; Punishment For CM Punk And Ace Steel Undecided
Fall out from AEW All Out. According to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), Pat Buck, Christopher Daniels, Michael Nakazawa and Brandon Cutler have been suspended by AEW for their roles in the altercation backstage following AEW All Out. CM Punk and...
AEW Jazwares All Out Fan Fest Panel, Additional Teams Announced For T4 Summit, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Wednesday, September 7, 2022. - AEW hosted a Jazwares panel at last Saturday's All Out Fan Fest. At the panel, the company previewed upcoming figures and announced new waves of figures that will be coming in the future. To see the full panel, click the video linked above.
