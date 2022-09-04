Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A World War II train car is converted into a luxurious Smoky Mountains vacation rentalEllen EastwoodMaryville, TN
Tennessee Man Vanished While On A Phone Call With His SisterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedClinton, TN
This Civil War veteran and his wife had the largest age gap in the worldAnita DurairajBlaine, TN
‘Bertie the Dog’ statue unveiled in downtown Sevierville
Across the road from the iconic Dolly Parton statue in downtown Sevierville, sits a new piece of art.
Changes come to Smoky Mountain Air Show parking
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Parking arrangements for the Smoky Mountain Air Show changed event officials announced Wednesday. Officials said the change was due to the forecasted rain, so now parking passes will not be specific to each day of the event. “To give families and aviation enthusiasts the chance to...
Sevierville TN Will Soon Be Home to Exciting New Smokies Attraction
The first time I went to Gatlinburg, it was 1982 and there wasn't much to do EXCEPT Gatlinburg. My sister and I checked out Ripley's Believe It or Not and jumped into a crystal clear Smoky Mountain stream fully clothed. But aside from that, well... WHAT ISN'T THERE TO DO...
Check out these events to Find Your Fun this weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are a lot of events going on this weekend to Find Your Fun!. This is the last weekend to enjoy the splash pads across Knoxville. Splash pads across Knox County are expected to close on Sept. 12. The splash pads are open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Tennessee Valley Fair implements new minor policy
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Valley Fair is implementing a new minor policy for this year’s event. Now, all attendees under 18 attending after 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays (that’s Sept. 9, 10, 16 and 17) must be accompanied by a parent or guardian over 21. You’ll have to show your ID at the door.
Knoxville resident reaches Olympic milestone
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With Labor Day in the rear view mirror, we just celebrated an all-American holiday, and over the weekend, we also celebrated was an all-American achievement. Knoxville resident Bill Schmidt was honored in a special way. Fifty years ago, in 1972, Schmidt won the bronze medal in...
Minding Your Business: East Tennessee doesn't end at Knoxville
Below are a few business tidbits and events you might find interesting this week. Enjoy!. • According to the American Automobile Association, the Tennessee gas price average per gallon as of Monday was $3.37, down seven cents from last Monday’s state average. Kingsport and Bristol’s Monday average was $3.33, down 9 cents from last week. A year ago, the average was $2.82.
Tennessee Valley Fair announces new minor policy limiting entry without a guardian
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Fair has been entertaining the community for more than 100 years. "I think it's tradition," said Abby Villas, TN Valley Fair marketing coordinator. "I think people have come here their whole entire life and come as a young child with their parents or their grandparents and then they like to repeat that cycle with their children or their grandchildren."
Blake Shelton’s upcoming tour includes a stop in East Tennessee
The tour lineup also includes ACM Female Artist of the Year and CMA Female Vocalist of the Year Carly Pearce and rising artist Jackson Dean.
Knox County Public Library expanding Explorer Pass program
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Library is set to expand on its Explorer Pass program. The program allows library card holders to get reduced and free admission to several local historic homes, museums and Zoo Knoxville. The program began last year, but now its being expanded with new...
McGhee Tyson Airport prepares for Medal of Honor event
ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville is the host of this year’s Medal of Honor ceremony- the highest award given out to military personnel. With festivities planned throughout the week, past recipients of the award arrived in east Tennessee on Tuesday. McGhee Tyson Airport has hosted an exhibit on its...
TVA donates $3M to Tenn. Urban League to support people of color
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Valley Authority is set to donate $3 million to the Tennessee Urban League Affiliates, including Knoxville, to support development programs for people of color over the next three years. The grant will fund workforce readiness training centers, information technology programs and executive leadership programs...
New Construction Theme Park Coming to the Smoky Mountains
A construction theme park is in development in Sevierville. Ever since we were kids, we have been captivated by large construction equipment. Whether you grew up playing with Tonka construction tucks, or you would watch in amazement construction vehicles do their thing at a job site, we all have had those thoughts of how cool it would be to drive one. Well, that will soon be a reality for kids and adults to do when they visit the Smoky Mountains.
Knoxville Track Club to honor murdered Memphis jogger
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Track Club will be honoring Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis woman who was found dead after taking run earlier this week. “The Knoxville Track Club and our running community are deeply saddened by the events that resulted in a life ending way too soon,” club representatives said.
Residents call for change to drive safely on Chapman Highway
Some South Knoxville drivers, who drive on Chapman Highway, are struggling to find safe options for making a left-hand turn near the Ford Valley area.
A flight through the ages: a look back at the Smoky Mountain Air Shows
Air shows at the McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base have been dazzling fans since 1995. The Thunderbirds. Stealth Bombers. The Blue Angels. These are just a few of the magnificent aircrafts that have made their way to East Tennessee for the McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base air shows.
St. Jude Walk/Run in person for the first time in two years
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The St. Jude Walk/Run is back at World’s Fair Park for the first time in two years. During the pandemic, the organization kept the walk going virtually. This year organizers say they are excited to gather together again. Registration is open. The race starts at...
USPS promoting Tennessee job opportunities
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The United States Postal Service is set to host several job fairs in East Tennessee to promote opportunities in the state. Those interested can attend one of the listed job fairs, no experience necessary. “We have indoor and outdoor positions, part-time and full-time, something for everyone....
Spotty water service causes frustration in Sevier County community
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Comptroller's Office is investigating the East Sevier County Utility District because the utility is not providing water consistently to its customers, documents show. People who live in the English Mountain region of Sevier County said for 129 days in 2021, someone on English...
Camp Margaritaville celebrates the grand opening
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - From a pool, to a kid’s playground Camp Margaritaville Pigeon Forge is officially open after completing the final phase of construction. The new area came with the opening of the brand new games area and lazy river at the Lodge at Camp Margaritaville. The...
