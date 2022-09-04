ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, IN

Southern Indiana woman dies after house swept away by flash flooding

By Joe Schroeder
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fdKPi_0hi7jV7y00

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — An elderly woman has died in Jefferson County after several homes, including hers, were washed away by severe flash flooding.

According to the National Weather Service, emergency management officials in southern Indiana have responded to several reports of homes washed away along E. Brushy Fork Road.

While searching the area, EMS first responders found the body of an elderly woman about 5 miles downstream from where her home was swept away. Emergency crews continue to work in the area, NWS said, but no identity or other information has been released on the woman who was killed in the flooding.

FOX59 meteorologists have tracked over 5 inches of radar-indicated rainfall in Jefferson County since the flash flooding began. Additionally, radar-indicated totals of over 8 inches of water have been reported in nearby Switzerland County.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 2

Related
WLKY.com

41-year-old woman killed in crash on Interstate 65 in southern Indiana

SELLERSBURG, Ind. — Indiana State Police said that a woman from Sellersburg, Indiana was killed in an early morning crash on Wednesday. They said 41-year-old Renee Smith collided with the back of a semi-truck going northbound on Interstate 65 in Scott County around 1:15 a.m. Police said Smith's car turned over after she struck the truck.
SELLERSBURG, IN
WLWT 5

Disasters declared in three southeast Indiana counties due to recent flooding

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — Local disasters have been declared in three southeast Indiana counties due to recent flooding that washed away homes, leaving one woman dead. According to Indiana Homeland Security, Ohio, Jefferson and Switzerland counties have declared local emergencies. Staff with IDHS is visiting the area hit by flooding to give an update to Gov. Eric Holcomb on the level of damage.
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, IN
953wiki.com

Sellersburg Woman Killed in Early Morning Crash on I-65

Scott County, Ind. - September 7, 2022: A 41-year-old woman from Sellersburg, Indiana, was killed when the car she was driving overturned after colliding with the rear of a northbound semi-truck in northern Scott County. Around 1:15 Wednesday morning, the Scott County Sheriff's Department requested assistance with a two-vehicle crash...
SELLERSBURG, IN
wdrb.com

41-year-old Sellersburg woman dies after crashing into tractor-trailer in Scott County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Sellersburg woman was killed in a crash on Interstate 65 North early Wednesday. It happened around 1:15 a.m. in northern Scott County, according to a release from Indiana State Police. Indiana State Police investigators were called to assist the Scott County Sheriff's Department with a crash involving two vehicles near the 32 mile marker in the northbound lanes.
SELLERSBURG, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson County, IN
Accidents
County
Jefferson County, IN
Jefferson County, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Indiana#Emergency Management#Accident#Ems#Nexstar Media Inc
WTHR

Lawrence County woman killed in I-69 crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. — A Lawrence County woman was killed in a crash near Interstate 69 in Greene County Tuesday. According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, a 64-year-old man from Tennessee was driving a Honda Pilot south on I-69 just before 3:30 p.m. when he exited at U.S. 231, then crossed the road to get back onto the interstate.
GREENE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Shelby Co. deputy killed in motorcycle crash on I-74

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. — An off-duty Shelby County deputy was killed in an overnight motorcycle crash on I-74. The Shelby County Sherff’s Office confirmed Deputy Jay L. Griffith Jr. died when his motorcycle crashed as he was headed west on I-74 around 3:38 a.m. The crash happened as he was going on to the State […]
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NWS
FOX59

Weekend storms on the way in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – After a sunny wrap to the work week, weekend thunderstorms are on the way for Saturday and Sunday. Thursday at a glance Weekend rain and storm chances We still have dry time with plenty of sunshine in the forecast for both Thursday and Friday. However, this weekend will kick off a daily chance […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WKRC

1 dead, all missing accounted for after flooding in SE Indiana

SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - Rescue and repair efforts are underway after heavy floods swept through Switzerland and Jefferson counties Saturday. The Jeff-Craig Fire Department says crews have been conducting search and rescue efforts in the area since 4:30 p.m. Jefferson County has received a report of someone dying around...
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Police investigate death of man found next to building in Paoli

PAOLI, Ind. – Police in Orange County are investigating the circumstances surrounding a man’s death in Paoli. According to Indiana State Police, the Paoli Police Department received a call around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday after a man was found lying near a building at an address on North Gospel Street. The man was pronounced dead at […]
PAOLI, IN
WRBI Radio

No one injured in Batesville area house fire

Batesville, IN — Several area fire departments were called when a house went up in flames on the 12,000 block of North County Road 50 West Friday afternoon. Batesville Fire & Rescue says crews went into a defensive mode because of the heavy flames. An electrical issue has been...
BATESVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

Floyd County sheriff, prosecutor warn about home repair scams

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- County leaders in southern Indiana are warning people to be careful about who they hire to work on home projects, saying several people have recently filed complaints about scams. Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane and Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop are working together to get...
FLOYD COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

Body found during Hike, Bike and Paddle

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A kayaker participating in the city’s Hike, Bike and Paddle event Monday, found a body in the Ohio River. LMPD confirmed this happened Monday in the morning during the event. They said the victim appears to be a middle aged male. They added they do...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wfft.com

Motorcyclist involved in fatal accident identified as off-duty deputy

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A motorcyclist killed this morning in a single motorcycle crash on I-74 near State Road 9 has been identified as an off-duty Shelby County Sheriff's Deputy. Police say 37-year-old Jay Griffith, Jr. of Shelbyville, IN was off-duty and taking part in a multi-state motorcycle ride...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
FOX59

FOX59

40K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy