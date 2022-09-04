Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 19:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING Increased cloud cover and slightly higher humidity will result in a slight cooling starting tomorrow. With the reduction in temperatures expected...the Excessive Heat Warning will expire at 8pm.
weather.gov
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Chuckwalla Mountains, Imperial County Southeast by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 20:14:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chuckwalla Mountains; Imperial County Southeast; Imperial County Southwest; Joshua Tree NP East; Joshua Tree NP West; Salton Sea EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING HAS EXPIRED Temperatures will not be as hot tomorrow and thus the Excessive Heat Warning was allowed to expire.
Comments / 0