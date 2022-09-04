Effective: 2022-09-07 19:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING Increased cloud cover and slightly higher humidity will result in a slight cooling starting tomorrow. With the reduction in temperatures expected...the Excessive Heat Warning will expire at 8pm.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO