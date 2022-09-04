Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Vega Alta, Vega Baja by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 23:25:00 Expires: 2022-09-08 01:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Vega Alta; Vega Baja FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM AST THURSDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Vega Alta and Vega Baja. * WHEN...Until 1230 AM AST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1023 PM AST, Emergency management reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. - The Cibuco River has peaked, but some roads remain flooded. Therefore the warning has been extended. - Highways 676, 690, and sections of 675 are impassable. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for St. Marys by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 00:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-08 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: St. Marys COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in St. Marys County. * WHEN...Until 3 AM EDT early this morning, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, yards are flooded on Saint George Island, and water will begin covering the road leading to the island, especially if there is wave action. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one to one and a half feet above normal. The next high tides at Piney Point are at 12:47 AM and 1:22 PM. The next high tides at Point Lookout are at 12:10 PM and 12:56 AM. The next high tides at Coltons Point are at 1:23 AM and 1:58 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. St Marys River at Straits Point MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/12 AM 3.1 1.5 1.4 1.0 Minor 08/01 PM 2.9 1.3 1.3 1.0 None 09/01 AM 3.2 1.6 1.5 0.5 Minor 09/02 PM 3.1 1.5 1.5 1.0 Minor 10/02 AM 3.3 1.7 1.6 1.0 Minor 10/02 PM 3.0 1.4 1.4 1.0 Minor
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Plaquemines, Coastal Jefferson, Lower Jefferson by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 19:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-07 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central Plaquemines; Coastal Jefferson; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Terrebonne; St. Charles; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper Terrebonne Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern St. John The Baptist, eastern St. James, south central St. Bernard, southern St. Charles, eastern Terrebonne, Lafourche, central Jefferson and northwestern Plaquemines Parishes through 1115 PM CDT At 1012 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Wallace to Des Allemands to near Bayou Gauche to near Jean Lafitte to 10 miles north of Pointe A La Hache to 16 miles southeast of Shell Beach. Movement was southwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Houma, Thibodaux, Cut Off, Galliano, Larose, Port Sulphur, Reserve, Gramercy, Lutcher, Lockport, Golden Meadow, Jean Lafitte, Mathews, Schriever, Chauvin, Empire, Dulac, Garyville, Myrtle Grove and Raceland. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 194 and 197. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Assumption, Central Plaquemines, Eastern Ascension by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 19:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-07 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Assumption; Central Plaquemines; Eastern Ascension; Eastern Orleans; Lower Jefferson; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Tangipahoa; Northern Livingston; Southern Livingston; St. Charles; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Western Ascension; Western Orleans Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of St. John The Baptist, central Ascension, St. James, western St. Bernard, St. Charles, Orleans, southeastern Livingston, south central Tangipahoa, north central Lafourche, northern Jefferson, northwestern Plaquemines and northeastern Assumption Parishes through 1015 PM CDT At 919 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles north of Whitehall to 14 miles north of Metairie to 8 miles southeast of Lake Catherine. Movement was southwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include New Orleans, Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Reserve, Metairie, Hahnville, Laplace, Marrero, Chalmette, Avondale, Harvey, East New Orleans, Timberlane, Belle Chasse, Jefferson, Gretna, Harahan, Westwego, Gramercy and Lutcher. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 180 and 255. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 18. Interstate 310 between mile markers 1 and 11. Interstate 510 between mile markers 1 and 3. Interstate 610 between mile markers 1 and 4. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Comments / 0