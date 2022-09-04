ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

floridapolitics.com

Survey shows health care isn’t a priority issue in Governor’s race, but is it?

The rising costs of food, prescription drugs/health care, and housing are cited as top inflationary worries in the gubernatorial race for voters aged 50-plus. A new survey conducted on behalf of AARP shows health care is not the issue that will guide voters to decide whether to vote on Nov. 8 for incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis or his Democratic challenger Charlie Crist.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Environment, climate change a mid-pack concern for older voters, per AARP poll

The environment and climate change came in at No. 6 among older voters' top priorities for Governor. The effects of climate change are such that some politicians will support bills that deal with climate resiliency without addressing climate change directly in their rhetoric. Meanwhile, Florida’s very name is a nod to the unique natural life that calls this state home.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Kathleen Passidomo to headline October Florida Resilience Conference

Passidomo to headline Oct. 5-7 Florida Resilience Conference featuring an extensive program of industry leaders, federal and state regulators, and local government panels. What happens when you put federal, state, local and private industry leaders together for three days to talk energy, beaches, agriculture, and infrastructure? Hundreds of Floridians will find out when they participate in the upcoming Florida Resilience Conference, set for Oct. 5-7.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Julio Fuentes: Building Florida as leader in digital assets space

Let’s keep working together to build the future and strengthen Florida’s position as a leader in the digital assets space. Few industries have produced the kind of rapid growth – or shown as big of a potential impact across society – as the digital assets revolution.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Personnel note: ABC-FEC hires Jaylin Martir as Government Affairs Director

Martir previously serves as a legislative aide to Rep. Anthony Rodriguez. The Associated Builders and Contractors Florida East Coast Chapter (ABC-FEC) is bringing on Jaylin Martiras its director of government and political affairs. Martir comes to ABC-FEC from the office of Rep. Anthony Rodriguez, where he worked as a legislative...
FLORIDA STATE
#College#K12#The Icuf Dashboard#Icuf
floridapolitics.com

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 9.7.22

Coffee is for closers. So is Sunburn, your morning rundown of Florida politics. The Florida Chamber of Commerce is announcing General Election endorsements in over 100 state legislative races. The endorsements come two weeks after the Chamber celebrated a successful Primary Election, with 37 out of 40 endorsed candidates winning...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Charlie Crist pledges to make vegetables more affordable

Democratic gubernatorial candidate draws a contrast to his 'red meat' Republican rival. No constituency is too minuscule to court, and Charlie Crist Wednesday made a play for the vegan vote — perhaps drawing a contrast to his rival’s more “red meat” approach. On his way to...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis ‘Results’ ad spotlights gratitude for Governor

A new positive ad from the Ron DeSantis re-election campaign finds a lot of ways to say thank you … to the Governor. “When they attacked you, you didn’t cave,” the script contends. “You stood strong for the people of Florida.”. The minute-long “Results,” rolled out...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis says ‘newcomers’ to Florida are often bad boaters

'They'll buy these boats and don't know necessarily how to run them right.'. Should newcomers to Florida learn to boat? Ron DeSantis suggests so, and that those lessons should happen sooner than later for some recent transplants. The Governor said Tuesday that one difference between longtime Floridians and those new...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Personnel note: Omar Raschid joins Johnston & Stewart Government Strategies

‘To say that Omar is a phenomenal addition to our team is an understatement.’. Longtime federal and state legislative senior staffer Omar Raschid is joining the team at lobbying firm Johnston & Stewart Government Strategies. Raschid joins Jeff Johnston, Amanda Stewart and Anita Berry at the Tampa-headquartered firm, though he...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Charlie Crist hammers Ron DeSantis amid property insurance ’emergency’

'The single worst Governor on property insurance the state has ever had.'. Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist is taking his case against the Ron DeSantis-era property insurance market on the road. “DeSantis has been the single worst Governor on property insurance the state has ever had,” Crist said Wednesday at...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Nick DiCeglie PC donates $100K to Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee

DiCeglie will start this month with $500K in available spending money. Rep. Nick DiCeglie’s political committee, The Economic Freedom Committee, gave a whopping $100,000 to support the Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee. DiCeglie’s political committee, which has raised $895,700 since its inception, made the donation last Friday at the...
FLORIDA STATE

