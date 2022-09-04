Read full article on original website
Related
floridapolitics.com
Personnel note: GrayRobinson promotes Jessica Love to senior government affairs advisor
'I couldn’t be more honored and grateful to receive this promotion.'. Jessica Love has been promoted to senior government affairs advisor at GrayRobinson, the firm announced Wednesday. Love has worked at the lobbying firm for more than a decade, having previously worked for a boutique firm that represented construction...
floridapolitics.com
Survey shows health care isn’t a priority issue in Governor’s race, but is it?
The rising costs of food, prescription drugs/health care, and housing are cited as top inflationary worries in the gubernatorial race for voters aged 50-plus. A new survey conducted on behalf of AARP shows health care is not the issue that will guide voters to decide whether to vote on Nov. 8 for incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis or his Democratic challenger Charlie Crist.
floridapolitics.com
Environment, climate change a mid-pack concern for older voters, per AARP poll
The environment and climate change came in at No. 6 among older voters' top priorities for Governor. The effects of climate change are such that some politicians will support bills that deal with climate resiliency without addressing climate change directly in their rhetoric. Meanwhile, Florida’s very name is a nod to the unique natural life that calls this state home.
floridapolitics.com
Personnel note: Florida ACLU announces Tiffani Lennon as new Executive Director
Lennon brings more than 25 years of experience. The American Civil Liberties Union of Florida has announced that Tiffani Lennon will serve as the organization’s new Executive Director. Lennon brings more than 25 years of experience in non-profit and executive management to the ACLU of Florida. Lennon joins the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
floridapolitics.com
Kathleen Passidomo to headline October Florida Resilience Conference
Passidomo to headline Oct. 5-7 Florida Resilience Conference featuring an extensive program of industry leaders, federal and state regulators, and local government panels. What happens when you put federal, state, local and private industry leaders together for three days to talk energy, beaches, agriculture, and infrastructure? Hundreds of Floridians will find out when they participate in the upcoming Florida Resilience Conference, set for Oct. 5-7.
floridapolitics.com
Julio Fuentes: Building Florida as leader in digital assets space
Let’s keep working together to build the future and strengthen Florida’s position as a leader in the digital assets space. Few industries have produced the kind of rapid growth – or shown as big of a potential impact across society – as the digital assets revolution.
floridapolitics.com
Poll: Gloomy outlook on national direction tempered by voters’ sunnier view of Florida
The U.S. as a whole is much worse off than Florida, say likely voters in the Sunshine State. Three-quarters of Florida voters have a downright dismal view of how America is doing today, but they’re far more optimistic about the Sunshine State, according to a new report detailing the statewide mood pre-election.
floridapolitics.com
Personnel note: ABC-FEC hires Jaylin Martir as Government Affairs Director
Martir previously serves as a legislative aide to Rep. Anthony Rodriguez. The Associated Builders and Contractors Florida East Coast Chapter (ABC-FEC) is bringing on Jaylin Martiras its director of government and political affairs. Martir comes to ABC-FEC from the office of Rep. Anthony Rodriguez, where he worked as a legislative...
IN THIS ARTICLE
floridapolitics.com
Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 9.7.22
Coffee is for closers. So is Sunburn, your morning rundown of Florida politics. The Florida Chamber of Commerce is announcing General Election endorsements in over 100 state legislative races. The endorsements come two weeks after the Chamber celebrated a successful Primary Election, with 37 out of 40 endorsed candidates winning...
floridapolitics.com
Charlie Crist pledges to make vegetables more affordable
Democratic gubernatorial candidate draws a contrast to his 'red meat' Republican rival. No constituency is too minuscule to court, and Charlie Crist Wednesday made a play for the vegan vote — perhaps drawing a contrast to his rival’s more “red meat” approach. On his way to...
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis wants tolls cut in half for frequent commuters next year
About 750,000 drivers would save $550 next year under the plan, DeSantis said. Tolls would be cut in half for frequent drivers next year under a proposal revealed by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday. Under the plan, any driver with a SunPass or E-ZPass that hits 40 tolls in a...
floridapolitics.com
Ron DeSantis ‘Results’ ad spotlights gratitude for Governor
A new positive ad from the Ron DeSantis re-election campaign finds a lot of ways to say thank you … to the Governor. “When they attacked you, you didn’t cave,” the script contends. “You stood strong for the people of Florida.”. The minute-long “Results,” rolled out...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis names nine to 1st DCA nominating panel, including three Federalist Society members
The 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 8th and 12th Judicial Circuits feed into the North Florida appellate court. Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed nine individuals to the Judicial Nominating Commission for the 1st District Court of Appeal, including four reappointments. On Friday, DeSantis named Nathan Adams IV, Hayden Dempsey, Erik “Rick”...
floridapolitics.com
Ron DeSantis says ‘newcomers’ to Florida are often bad boaters
'They'll buy these boats and don't know necessarily how to run them right.'. Should newcomers to Florida learn to boat? Ron DeSantis suggests so, and that those lessons should happen sooner than later for some recent transplants. The Governor said Tuesday that one difference between longtime Floridians and those new...
floridapolitics.com
Personnel note: Omar Raschid joins Johnston & Stewart Government Strategies
‘To say that Omar is a phenomenal addition to our team is an understatement.’. Longtime federal and state legislative senior staffer Omar Raschid is joining the team at lobbying firm Johnston & Stewart Government Strategies. Raschid joins Jeff Johnston, Amanda Stewart and Anita Berry at the Tampa-headquartered firm, though he...
floridapolitics.com
Charlie Crist hires Nikki Fried’s political director to post-primary team
Cramer Verde also holds positions with LULAC and the ACLU. A key staffer for Nikki Fried’s gubernatorial campaign has now signed on to help Democratic nominee Charlie Crist. Cramer Verde, president of the ACLU of Sarasota County, announced on Twitter he has joined Crist’s team as Deputy Political Director.
floridapolitics.com
Latest poll of Florida Governor race: Ron DeSantis 50%, Charlie Crist 47%
But DeSantis holds a stronger edge with older voters, an AARP poll shows. Gov. Ron DeSantis holds the support of a slight majority of voters, according to a new poll commissioned by AARP. Two of the nation’s top pollsters conducted the survey, which found the incumbent with 50% support from...
floridapolitics.com
Charlie Crist hammers Ron DeSantis amid property insurance ’emergency’
'The single worst Governor on property insurance the state has ever had.'. Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist is taking his case against the Ron DeSantis-era property insurance market on the road. “DeSantis has been the single worst Governor on property insurance the state has ever had,” Crist said Wednesday at...
floridapolitics.com
Nick DiCeglie PC donates $100K to Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee
DiCeglie will start this month with $500K in available spending money. Rep. Nick DiCeglie’s political committee, The Economic Freedom Committee, gave a whopping $100,000 to support the Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee. DiCeglie’s political committee, which has raised $895,700 since its inception, made the donation last Friday at the...
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis confirms plan to replace Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez
Gov. Ron DeSantis will suspend Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez after the longtime county official’s arrest last month on felony charges of unlawful compensation, and he’s already received recommendations for replacements. DeSantis said he still needs to review a list of candidates to determine who among them, if any,...
Comments / 0