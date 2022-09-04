ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTLA

Heat wave: Sunday brings chance of thunderstorms, 5th Flex Alert

By Tony Kurzweil
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SEUKI_0hi7iQg800

Southern California’s extended heat wave continues Sunday with another Flex Alert and a chance of thunderstorms across the mountains, deserts and some valley locations.

The seemingly endless heat wave is likely to continue through Wednesday of next week, and possibly longer, according to the National Weather Service .

Excessive heat warnings are in place for parts of Los Angeles, Ventura, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

Forecasters are calling for well above average temperatures in all areas:

  • Coasts: 80-95 degrees
  • Valleys: 100-113 degrees
  • Mountains: Up to 105 degrees
  • Deserts: 105-113 degrees

Residents are urged to wear lightweight and light colored clothing, stay hydrated and avoid outdoor activity during the heat of the day.

In order to reduce the energy strain on the power grid, California Independent System Operator (ISO) has issued a Flex Alert for the fifth consecutive day .

Consumers are urged to conserve energy between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. by setting thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, avoid using major appliances and turning off all unnecessary lights.

Cal ISO says that consumer response to the Flex Alerts has been helping to ease strained conditions on the power grid.

The National Weather Service is alerting some Southland residents about a chance of rain.

There is a threat of monsoonal thunderstorms Sunday across the mountains, deserts and portions of the valleys.

Heavy downpours could strike quickly with localized flooding, strong winds, hail and frequent lightning possible.

A flash flood warning was in place for parts of the San Bernardino County Mountains, including Lake Arrowhead, Running Springs and Rimforest from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 5

Jerry Lyon
3d ago

and Newsom wants to put more of a load on the grid with e-cars.

Reply
7
Related
CBS LA

Hurricane Kay could finally end Southern California's blistering heat wave

A hurricane off the coast of Baja California could help end the punishing heat wave broiling the state – well, at least in Southern California.Hurricane Kay could bring rain to the region as soon as Friday, but its unclear whether the storm will actually make an impact because its expected to weaken as it moves north. National Weather Service forecasters say the hurricane could bring clouds and chances of showers and thunderstorms to some areas.While its still uncertain whether Hurricane Kay could move as far north as Los Angeles County, it is expected to push some cloud cover over the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
nbcpalmsprings.com

High Wind, Flood Warnings in Forecast Amid Heat Wave

(CNS) – As the nearly two-week-long heat wave draws to a close, high winds and possible flash flooding are in the forecast going into the weekend as a weakening hurricane approaches the California coast, according to the National Weather Service. The agency posted a flash flood warning for the...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Heat Wave#Desert#Weather#The Flex Alerts#Southland
KESQ News Channel 3

First Alert Weather Alert issued for Friday-Saturday as flood threat increases

A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued for Friday afternoon through Saturday as tropical moisture from Hurricane Kay moves into Southern California. As of Wednesday afternoon, Hurricane Kay is a Category 2 storm with maximum sustained winds of 100 MPH. Kay's track maintains a northerly route before it is expected to turn west on The post First Alert Weather Alert issued for Friday-Saturday as flood threat increases appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
fullertonobserver.com

High Heat Advisory Extended in Orange County

The National Weather Service predicts high temperatures continuing to reach the high 90s and low 100 degrees in many cities in Orange County through Friday, September 9. Residents are encouraged to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness, especially older adults, young children, outdoor workers, athletes, and people with chronic medical conditions who are especially sensitive to negative health impacts from extreme heat.
ENVIRONMENT
orangecountytribune.com

Hotter and then some showers

Those of us sweating in Tuesday’s 93-degree heat in the West Orange County area may not be comforted that it will soon be considered a “cool” day. According to the National Weather Service, the forecast calls for daytime highs to climb to 99 on Wednesday, 98 on Thursday and 97 on Friday. On Saturday, thunderstorms and showers are expected to cool us off to 81 and give our lawns a bit of a respite.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Hurricane might send rain and thunderstorms to SLO County

In the latest example of weather whiplash, San Luis Obispo County could go from days of near record-breaking heat to thunderstorms by the end of the week. That’s thanks to Hurricane Kay, which is expected to travel up the Baja California peninsula at the end of the week, bringing with it “a big slug of monsoon moisture moving up the coastline,” according to meteorologist John Lindsey.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Video: Amid blazing heat wave, freak storm batters California city

Amid the record-breaking temperatures throughout the Bay Area and the state during this prolonged heat wave, there was an interlude of truly wild weather in one part of Southern California on Sunday. In Santa Clarita, a city located about 30 miles northwest of Los Angeles, residents were baking in 110 degree weather mid-afternoon on Sunday when a surprise thunderstorm rolled in, stunning residents with thunder, driving rains and 60 mph winds.  Santa Clarita, California after hitting near 110F this afternoon was just hit by a hellacious severe thunderstorm bringing 60 mph wind gusts, hail, heavy rain and frequent lightning. Incredible swings in weather in SoCal. 🎥 @ChristyRN_ pic.twitter.com/oWQCBLeff4 A video by a Santa Clarita resident captured the storm’s intensity as it showed her backyard being battered by as the wind-driven rain slammed her patio furniture and blew it into her swimming pool. 
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Southern California residents beat the heat at local beaches

Southern California residents flocked to beaches to beat the heat on this Labor Day, crowding roads and parking lots. One Downtown Los Angeles resident came to the beach to cool down as temperatures in his area are predicted to reach 99 degrees. “Our A.C. and lights are flickering on and off with the grid being […]
TRAVEL
KTLA

Heat wave enters ‘most intense phase’; Rolling blackouts possible, California ISO warns

California power grid managers are warning of possible rolling blackouts as temperatures from the already-oppressive heat wave spike to even greater heights on Monday and Tuesday. “We have now entered the most intense phase of this heat wave,” Elliot Mainzer, CEO of the California Independent System Operator, said at a multi-agency news conference Monday. “Forecasted […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Extreme triple-digit heat expected Sunday across Southern California

Sunday is expected to be another day of extreme heat across Southern California. Triple-digit heat was expected along with flash flood and thunderstorm warnings in some areas as the region entered its fifth straight day under a Flex Alert. The high temperatures were impacting the electrical grid prompting the state's agency in charge of its grid to extend a Flex Alert through Sunday. The alert asks residents to engage in voluntary electricity conservation measures from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.In the meantime, excessive heat warnings remained in effect until at least 8 p.m. Tuesday for the mountains as well as the Santa...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

The Daily 09-06-22: A notorious California ghost town emerges from a drying lake

At Lake Isabella, nestled within the southern Sierra Nevada foothills in Central California, the telltale signs of drought are all too visible. The shoreline resembles a giant toilet bowl ring around the lake’s edge, while the detritus of long-forgotten secrets in various stages of decay poke up from the lake’s bottom.  Now at 8% capacity, the man-made lake is revealing the foundations of one of the Wild West’s most infamous towns.  • Why Californians are obsessed with the little-known surf town of Tofino on Vancouver Island
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
KTLA

KTLA

72K+
Followers
12K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy