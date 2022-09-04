ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

Man calls 911 to say he was shot near St. Louis, Las Vegas boulevards

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man called 911 to report that he was shot in a Las Vegas neighborhood Wednesday morning, according to police. The call came at about 6:12 a.m. from the 1800 block of Weldon Place, near St. Louis and Las Vegas boulevards, said Lt. David Gordon with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
news3lv.com

Police arrest Clark County official in reporter murder

Police arrested a suspect for the murder of Las Vegas reporter Jeff German. Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles was arrested by the LVMPD Wednesday night. Las Vegas Review-Journal Executive Editor Glenn Cook made a statement,. “The arrest of Robert Telles is at once an enormous relief and an outrage...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carolyn Goodman
Person
Steve Sisolak
Fox5 KVVU

2 guests hit slot jackpots at Las Vegas airport

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two visitors at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International had a profitable stop at the airport when they both hit slot jackpots. According to the airport, a guest named Michael D. hit a jackpot worth $10,440 while playing the Quick Hits slot machine. The airport...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police look for northwest valley robbery

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Northwest Area Command is asking for help locating a man who they say has been robbing several businesses. According to police, the suspect used a crowbar to enter the business through the front door. He is a white male adult,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Who is Robert Telles?

Robert Telles, better known as Rob Telles is a lawyer and public official with Clark County. According to the county Telles has lived in the area for at least 20 years.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#911#Violent Crime#Lvmpd#German
news3lv.com

Man arrested for Las Vegas crime spree also wanted in Montana

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We’re learning more about a man arrested after a crime spree that ended in a police chase. A new arrest report sheds some light on a long list of crimes allegedly committed by Jacob Sauls including stealing a car, leading police on a chase, and carrying cocaine and meth.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Shots fired at family outside east Las Vegas valley grocery store

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are looking for two men after one of them opened fire on a family outside an east Las Vegas valley grocery store Monday night, according to police. The incident was reported around 10:12 p.m. at the Smith's location at Nellis Boulevard and Stewart Avenue, said Lt. David Gordon with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas local hits $61K slot jackpot at off-Strip casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local had quite a profitable Labor Day weekend after hitting a big slot jackpot at an off-Strip casino. According to Rampart Casino, the lucky guest, identified only as Thomas, hit a jackpot worth $61,689 while playing the Tarzan penny machine. The property said he hit the jackpot after putting in about $5.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Man killed in west valley parking lot, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was shot and killed in a business parking lot Saturday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said the shooting happened around 7:42 p.m. Sept. 3 in the 4300 block of Spring Mountain Road, near Arville Street. LVMPD Dispatch initially reported that a man was shot in the parking lot of a business in the area.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Mobile-home fire in Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A mobile home was set on fire Wednesday night. The Clark County Fire Department reported to 3429 Encina Dr. around 7:00 p.m. Three fire engines, two rescues, one truck, and an air resource vehicle responded to the scene. The fire was put out around 7:16...
CLARK COUNTY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy