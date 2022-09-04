Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UNLV Football: The Rebels prepare to take on the Cal Bears for the first timeEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Free Event: The 30th Prince Kūhiō Hoʻolauleʻa & Pacific Island FestivalEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
A White Tiger Named Mantacore Nearly Mauled His Famous Trainer to DeathYana BostongirlLas Vegas, NV
Bodega Bagel: Delivering delicious New York Style bagels to HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Police raid elected official's home in Vegas reporter death
LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Police in Las Vegas searched the home of a local elected official on Wednesday and towed away a vehicle similar to one sought in the criminal investigation of the fatal stabbing of a veteran reporter whose investigative work drew the official’s ire.
Las Vegas police arrest public administrator in connection to journalist death
Investigators are serving search warrants related to the Sept. 3 homicide of local investigative reporter Jeff German, officials with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed.
news3lv.com
Man calls 911 to say he was shot near St. Louis, Las Vegas boulevards
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man called 911 to report that he was shot in a Las Vegas neighborhood Wednesday morning, according to police. The call came at about 6:12 a.m. from the 1800 block of Weldon Place, near St. Louis and Las Vegas boulevards, said Lt. David Gordon with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
A reporter who investigated a Las Vegas county official was killed. Police just arrested the official in connection to the reporter's death.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department visited the home of Clark County public administrator Robert "Rob" Telles on Wednesday.
news3lv.com
Police arrest Clark County official in reporter murder
Police arrested a suspect for the murder of Las Vegas reporter Jeff German. Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles was arrested by the LVMPD Wednesday night. Las Vegas Review-Journal Executive Editor Glenn Cook made a statement,. “The arrest of Robert Telles is at once an enormous relief and an outrage...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police hold press conference on killing of reporter Jeff German
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police held a press conference on Tuesday to discuss the latest on the investigation into the killing of a veteran news reporter. Capt. Dori Koren spoke with the media to discuss the investigation into Jeff German's death, LVMPD said in a statement.
L.A. Weekly
Angeline Lopez-Zaldana Killed, Savannah Antillon Involved in Pedestrian Crash on Jones Boulevard [Las Vegas, NV]
Fatal Electric Scooter Accident on West Tropicana Avenue. The incident happened around 11:47 p.m., along South Jones Boulevard and West Tropicana Avenue, on August 20th. According to reports, Lopez-Zaldana was riding an electric scooter and fell into the road for unknown reasons. There, a passing 2014 Honda CR-V struck Lopez-Zaldana.
Investigation into reporter’s killing extends to Clark County office
The doors were locked at the Clark County Administrator's office Wednesday as Las Vegas police conducted an investigation into the stabbing death of investigative reporter Jeff German
Fox5 KVVU
2 guests hit slot jackpots at Las Vegas airport
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two visitors at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International had a profitable stop at the airport when they both hit slot jackpots. According to the airport, a guest named Michael D. hit a jackpot worth $10,440 while playing the Quick Hits slot machine. The airport...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police look for northwest valley robbery
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Northwest Area Command is asking for help locating a man who they say has been robbing several businesses. According to police, the suspect used a crowbar to enter the business through the front door. He is a white male adult,...
Who is Robert Telles?
Robert Telles, better known as Rob Telles is a lawyer and public official with Clark County. According to the county Telles has lived in the area for at least 20 years.
ACLU sues City of Las Vegas, Fremont Street Experience saying age restrictions violate First Amendment
The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada Foundation (ACLU), a Las Vegas street performer, and two 18-year-olds are suing the City of Las Vegas and the Fremont Street Experience saying portions of the City of Las Vegas Municipal Code Chapter 11.68 is in violation of the First Amendment.
A Woman Was Arrested At A Las Vegas Airport & She Blamed It On Being 'So Good Looking'
A young woman is facing charges after she allegedly skipped out on her tab at the Las Vegas airport last week, though she apparently told police that she was being arrested for being too "good looking." Hend Bustami, 28, has been charged with violating airport conduct for an alleged dine-and-dash...
news3lv.com
Man arrested for Las Vegas crime spree also wanted in Montana
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We’re learning more about a man arrested after a crime spree that ended in a police chase. A new arrest report sheds some light on a long list of crimes allegedly committed by Jacob Sauls including stealing a car, leading police on a chase, and carrying cocaine and meth.
news3lv.com
Shots fired at family outside east Las Vegas valley grocery store
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are looking for two men after one of them opened fire on a family outside an east Las Vegas valley grocery store Monday night, according to police. The incident was reported around 10:12 p.m. at the Smith's location at Nellis Boulevard and Stewart Avenue, said Lt. David Gordon with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
news3lv.com
Police investigating deadly shooting in Chinatown neighborhood of Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting reported Saturday night in the Chinatown neighborhood of Las Vegas. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say they got a report of a man shot in a parking lot near Spring Mountain Road and Arville Street at about 7:42 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas local hits $61K slot jackpot at off-Strip casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local had quite a profitable Labor Day weekend after hitting a big slot jackpot at an off-Strip casino. According to Rampart Casino, the lucky guest, identified only as Thomas, hit a jackpot worth $61,689 while playing the Tarzan penny machine. The property said he hit the jackpot after putting in about $5.
Las Vegas police release suspect footage, possible vehicle involved in reporter’s death
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has released more information about the stabbing death of local investigative reporter Jeff German, asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in the case. Among new details included footage of the suspect walking that was caught on camera. Metro Homicide and Sex Crimes […]
Fox5 KVVU
Man killed in west valley parking lot, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was shot and killed in a business parking lot Saturday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. LVMPD said the shooting happened around 7:42 p.m. Sept. 3 in the 4300 block of Spring Mountain Road, near Arville Street. LVMPD Dispatch initially reported that a man was shot in the parking lot of a business in the area.
news3lv.com
Mobile-home fire in Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A mobile home was set on fire Wednesday night. The Clark County Fire Department reported to 3429 Encina Dr. around 7:00 p.m. Three fire engines, two rescues, one truck, and an air resource vehicle responded to the scene. The fire was put out around 7:16...
