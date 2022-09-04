Read full article on original website
Highs in the 90s the next few days
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a clear and comfortable September morning will soon turn into another sunny and hot afternoon. Highs in the middle 90s are almost ten degrees above average, but low humidity will keep the heat index at or below the air temperature. There’s no...
Early fall and some rain - just days away
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Summer weather sticks around for the remainder of the week, but it will be interrupted by a cold front that is likely to arrive Friday night and Saturday. Big changes will take place and much of the state will finally get some more rain. Skies will...
Summer stays until a weekend front arrives
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The unseasonably warm weather is not going to budge anytime soon as the forecast calls for more 90 degree weather and the chance at some record highs by Thursday in western Kansas. Look for clear skies overnight and sunshine again Wednesday. Temperatures will climb into the...
More toasty weather the next few days... But big changes are coming
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says today will be much like yesterday... Lots of sunshine with highs in the 90s, light winds, and dry statewide. It will be a mild start to the day this morning with temperatures in the mid 50s over western Kansas to the lower 60s over eastern Kansas. Afternoon highs will climb into the 90s.
Hot once again today... Even hotter later this week
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says that warm and quiet weather will continue today for Labor Day and for the rest of the week ahead. It will be a mild start to the day this morning with temperatures in the mid 50s over western Kansas to the lower 60s over eastern Kansas. Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s.
‘Severe’ to ‘exceptional’ drought conditions impacting much of central, western Kansas
SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A hot and dry summer across Kansas is having significant implications for Kansas farmers. The U.S. Drought Monitor reports much of central and western Kansas still experiencing severe to exceptional drought conditions. For Kansas farmers, it’s been a season to forget. “It’s disappointing. We...
Labor Day weekend travelers brave higher-than-usual prices
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This Labor Day weekend, the roads were busy with millions of Americans driving to their holiday destinations. AAA estimates it to be the busiest Labor Day holiday in years. “It’s definitely busier than I would expect it to normally be,” said Texas resident Ben Taylor....
Wichita train enthusiast gets railroad surprise
In Bobby Hare's perfect world, he would spend day and night watching trains.
Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts snowy and cold winter for Illinois
(The Center Square) – If you are enjoying the pleasant temperatures in Illinois this September, you won’t enjoy the winter forecast from the Old Farmer’s Almanac. The publication has been in existence since 1792 when George Washington was president. Every year, it releases its winter forecast using a formula that hasn’t changed in 231 years, which was originated by founder Robert Thomas.
Week of Sept. 6: Job of the Day
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas are focusing for first responders. MONDAY: Police Officer | City of Rose Hill | Rose Hill | $36,192-$38,376 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12184784 | Qualifications: •High school diploma or GED required. •Certification from Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center. •Must possess a valid Kansas Driver’s License. •Requires 40 hours of annual in-service training. | City of Rose Hill has one additional posting on KANSAWORKS.
The Smoke Forecast in Wyoming Is Looking Grim
Much of Wyoming noticed the smoke rolling in over the Labor Day weekend. Sorry to say it's going to get worse before it gets better. As you can see by this smoke map, below, there are fires up in the mountains of Montana and Idaho. Go to AirMap for daily...
“Shake, Shiver, Shovel:” Old Farmer’s Almanac out with fall and winter weather predictions
MITCHELL, SD – The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is predicting a cold and snowy winter for much of the Northern Plains. Associate Editor Tim Goodwin says South Dakota is right in the heart of it. “This is going to be a year of ‘a tale of two winters’...
A Kansas native's personal reckoning with the depletion of the Ogallala Aquifer
As agricultural irrigation continues to drain the crucial water supply of the Ogallala Aquifer beneath the Great Plains, Lucas Bessire — whose family spent five generations working as irrigation farmers and ranchers in western Kansas — says it's clear why the government hasn't addressed this issue. "Part of...
What’s New in Butler County?
Tanner Braungardt is an Augusta local content creator and extreme sports athlete focused on the art of Freestyle Flipping. What is Freestyle Flipping? Imagine gymnastic athletes flipping on a springboard; it’s kind of like that, except it includes extreme heights that involve Olympic trampolines, or high cliffs. “I sort...
Three new foods come to the 2022 Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hopefully you’re getting some exercise so you're slimmed down and ready to indulge in some great Kansas State Fair food starting Friday. Aside from the usual Pronto Pups, fried cheesecake and other delights, there are three new delicacies to try this year. The three new foods to debut include the burnt end burger and waffle cheese curds which will be located at the original beer garden. The third is the OMG chicken sandwich featuring a donut with chicken, bacon and syrup. That will be available at a food vendor called Chicken City.
Busy Amidon bridge closing soon, meeting tonight
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — More than 16,000 drivers use the Amidon bridge daily to get to and from the 21st and Amidon area. They go there for groceries, medical appointments, driver’s licenses, church, and numerous other reasons. But soon, the City of Wichita will close the bridge so a new one can be built. The […]
Missing Wichita woman found safe
A Wichita woman who was reported missing in late August has been found safe, according to Wichita police. In a post on Twitter, police said 39-year-old Amanda Crabtree has been found, but no details were released. Amanda was reported missing August 24th and was last seen at an I-135 rest...
Kansas state parks seeing slower traffic during Labor Day weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Labor Day weekend marks the last holiday of summer. Many flock to state parks for one last celebration, but the crowds are not as big as in previous years. Traffic during Labor Day weekend is historically slower than other holidays, and the same is true...
Overland Park ranked among best places to retire, Wichita ranked among worst
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While Overland Park ranked among the best places in the nation to retire, just three hours south, Wichita ranked among the worst. With less than 3 in 10 workers reporting that they are very confident they will have enough money to retire, the personal-finance website WalletHub.com says on Tuesday, Sept. 6, it released its report on 2022′s Best and Worst Places to Retire.
Wichita is one of the worst US cities for seasonal allergies: Report
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Fall is almost here! But if you suffer from seasonal allergies, you might not be too excited. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 50 million Americans suffer from allergies, and many of those are considered seasonal. The Asthma and Allergy Foundation...
