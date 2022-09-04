ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iBerkshires.com

Commerce Boys Soccer Tops Taconic

PITTSFIELD, Mass. – The Commerce boys soccer team Wednesday took a two-goal lead at half-time and went on to a 5-2 win over Taconic in the Thunder’s season opener. Eric Quaidoo and Reynaldo Castro each scored a goal for Taconic in the second half. Taconic (0-1) goes to...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Saunders' Hat Trick Lifts Drury Girls in Opener

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – The Drury girls soccer team got a hat trick from Madison Saunders to earn a 4-1, season-opening win over Mount Everett on Tuesday afternoon. The Eagles opened the scoring with a goal by Chevelle Raifstanger in the seventh minute, but that was all that Brooke Bishop (five saves) and the Blue Devils’ defense allowed.
NORTH ADAMS, MA

