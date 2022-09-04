NORTH ADAMS, Mass. – The Drury girls soccer team got a hat trick from Madison Saunders to earn a 4-1, season-opening win over Mount Everett on Tuesday afternoon. The Eagles opened the scoring with a goal by Chevelle Raifstanger in the seventh minute, but that was all that Brooke Bishop (five saves) and the Blue Devils’ defense allowed.

NORTH ADAMS, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO