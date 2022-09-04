Read full article on original website
TSmith
3d ago
The whole concept is a Scam. Leaving taxpayers to pay for the bad decisions of college students and their parents. Hopefully the Courts will rule another of Biden's overreaches UnConstitutional.
Reply
4
Related
KCRG.com
Iowa plastic surgeon agrees to pay $800,000 to resolve allegations of inappropriate billing and false claims
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A plastic surgeon out of Des Moines has agreed to pay the United States and the State of Iowa in order to resolve allegations he wrongfully billed Medicare and Medicaid for services rendered by others. The government states that from 2013 to 2022 Dr. Ronald...
Iowa teachers earn less than college-educated peers
Reproduced from EPI; Map: Axios VisualsIowa public school teachers earn 16.3% less than their college-educated counterparts in other fields.That's according to a report from the Economic Policy Institute, a left-leaning group, which advocates for fair pay for low- and middle-income workers.Why it matters: Teacher shortages are hitting schools in the Des Moines metro and across the country, and this pay gap can discourage college students from entering the profession, the report says.The big picture: The national pay gap between teachers and similarly educated non-teachers grew to a record 23.5% in 2021.Inflation-adjusted weekly wages for teachers have remained essentially flat over the decades, increasing just $29 from 1996 to 2021, the institute found.College graduates in other professions saw wages increase $445 in the same period.Zoom in: First-year teacher salaries for those with only a bachelor's degree start at $44,830 annually in the Des Moines school district.Yes, but: The Iowa teacher pay gap is not the worst — Colorado's is 35.9%.
Company cited for death, injuries at two Iowa nursing homes
Two Iowa nursing homes run by the same company are facing up to $47,000 in potential fines for a series of quality-of-care violations, including one resident death. State inspectors visited Accura Healthcare of Manning in mid-August, partly to investigate eight separate, backlogged complaints, but also to conduct the home’s annual recertification inspection. Five of the […] The post Company cited for death, injuries at two Iowa nursing homes appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
Lawsuit filed against Iowa state auditor dismissed
DES MOINES, Iowa — A lawsuit against state Auditor Rob Sand,which alleged that he violated open records laws, has been dismissed. The Kirkwood Institute filed the lawsuit claiming Sand refused to hand over documents about the office's communications with a reporter and liberal blogger after Sand accused Gov. Kim Reynolds of improperly appearing in a COVID-19 public service announcement.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs2iowa.com
Six law enforcement officers in Iowa listed as members of Oath Keepers
An Iowa corrections officer and five other law enforcement officers in Iowa are among 330 people in the state listed as a member of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group that's accused of playing a role in the January 6th, 2021 Capitol riots. Data was published by the Anti-Defamation...
Judge decides Ditech must return unclaimed money to states
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A loan company has been ordered to give over half a million dollars back to Illinoisans. Ditech, a home loan company, filed bankruptcy in New York in 2019. A court ordered Ditech to find people who overpaid them and return their funds. Of the $119 million owed back to borrowers, Ditech […]
Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling landowners to court
Navigator CO2 Ventures, one of three companies that have proposed liquid carbon pipelines in Iowa, recently sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties to survey the land, according to court records. The company filed petitions in August for injunctive relief against landowners in Butler, Clay and Woodbury counties. The company claims […] The post Carbon pipeline company takes unwilling landowners to court appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux County Has Second-Highest Average Cropland Rent In Iowa
Northwest Iowa — It costs more to rent cropland in Sioux County than in almost any other county in Iowa. That’s according to the most recent cash rent survey. According to the latest report released by USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, non-irrigated cropland cash rent averaged $256 per acre in Iowa during 2022, $23 higher than 2021.
Secretary Pate urges Iowans to check their voter registration ahead of November general election
(Des Moines) Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate encourages Iowans to ensure they are registered to vote at their current residence. September is National Voter Registration Month, and with the November 8 general election approaching, this is an ideal time for eligible Iowans to register for the first time or update their registration to ensure their current information. Tuesday, September 20, is National Voter Registration Day.
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Iowa
If you clicked this article you most likely already have a college in mind. Over the years, Iowa has become known for its party schools. Different Iowa colleges have even ranked in the top 10 party colleges in all of America. So... which Iowa college is number one for the...
iowapublicradio.org
Central Iowa labor unions embrace new poll showing more support for unions nationwide
Labor unions in central Iowa gathered Monday morning in Des Moines for a Labor Day parade that began at the state capitol and finished at the state fairgrounds. Some union reps say they’re happy with the support unions are receiving on the heels of a new poll spotlighting higher approval for labor unions.
This Tiny Iowa Town Named ‘Safest’ in the Entire State
Iowa (by and large) is a pretty safe place to live. In fact, according to World Population Review, it's the sixth safest state to live in the entire U.S. That being said, some areas of the Hawkeye State are much safer than others, and if you look closely, you'll see an interesting trend when observing the top ten on this list.
New Iowa Costco Will Be First Of Its Kind In The Midwest
There is just something magical about shopping in bulk, isn't there? I remember my first trip to a Costco. It was during our vacation to Seatle several years ago. I just remember thinking to myself, is there anything they don't have? The answer, of course, is no! Iowa is home to several Costco stores, the closest being the Coralville location. But a new Costco is set to open soon here in Iowa, and it will be the first of its kind in the Midwest!
siouxlandnews.com
Iowa Sec. of Ag. warns of propane shortage this fall and winter
DES MOINES, Iowa — Looking at farmers and residents preparing for fall and winter, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig is asking Iowa residents to look into their need for propane this season, saying propane users and suppliers should make plans to accommodate an increased propane demand this fall.
ourquadcities.com
DeJear: Flat tax won’t be good for Iowa
Democratic hopeful for governor says current tax structure won't work for her agenda. Thanks for checking out this web extra from host Jim Niedelman’s conversation with Iowa gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear. We didn’t have time to bring you all of our conversation on “4 the Record.”. We...
KCRG.com
Multiple Iowa law enforcement officers part of extremist militia group
A Linn Mar elementary school teacher shares a special connection with her students. Remembrance Park is dedicated to the memory of the earliest Johnson County residents. Officers involved in William Rich shooting identified. Updated: 4 hours ago. Dozens took to the streets to demand answers from Cedar Rapids Police on...
cbs2iowa.com
AARP Iowa announces new stops in Top 5 Scams tour
AARP Iowa has announced upcoming stops in the statewide Fraud Watch education tour. Partnering with the Iowa Attorney General's Office and the Iowa Insurance Division the program aims to educate participants on the top 5 Iowa Scams based on complaints submitted to the Iowa Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division. Imposter...
Iowans Need To Get Ahead Of Propane Challenges This Fall
Last spring, parts of Iowa saw late panting as weather and soil moisture prevented farmers from taking to the field. Now we are seeing drought conditions that have been impacting the corn crop in Iowa in ways we still cannot predict. As we see different obstacles pop up around our...
KCCI.com
More Iowa farmers consider double-cropping amid USDA change
FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) — The USDA has made changes to allow farmers to plant and harvest two crops on the same piece of land. Essentially, allowing for two-cash crops, KCRG reports. “I’ll plant a rye in the fall, and soybeans in the spring,” said Fayette County farmer Loran...
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, September 6th, 2022
(Des Moines, IA) -- Members of some 30 local labor unions attended the Labor Day Parade in Des Moines. The president for the South Central Iowa Federation of Labor, Paula Martinez says unions are focused on getting workers a livable wage and health insurance. The president of the Iowa Federation of Labor says he’d like to see the restrictions put on labor union bargaining in 2017 changed so public employees have the same bargaining rights as private sector employees.
Comments / 5