4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New York StateTravel MavenClarence, NY
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. Lesinski
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
NU Purple Eagles.com
Swimming & Diving Announces 2022-23 Schedule
NIAGARA UNIVERSITY, NY. – Niagara swimming and diving head coach Eric Bugby has announced the program's schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season. The season opens with a pair of annual events for Niagara, the Purple & White, and Alumni meets on Sept. 24 and Oct. 1, respectively. The Purple...
10 Cent Wings And 6 More Unbelievable Delicious Deals In Buffalo
If you're looking to eat good and get some amazing deals, look no further. Here are 7 spots around WNY that offer Buffalo wing specials weekly. Please visit each restaurant's website for more details/restrictions, as they may not all be listed here. 1. Danny's South - 10 Cent Wings. 4300...
Winning Take 5 lottery ticket sold in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A winning New York Lottery ticket was sold in Buffalo. The top prize winning ticket was sold for the Sept. 7 Take 5 Evening drawing. The ticket is worth $12,333.50 and was sold from South Park Express Food Market. Take 5 players can check their midday...
School bus lifted from hole in south Buffalo
The incident resulted from an apparent water main break on the street.
What 2 Know: Channel 2's new 7-day zone forecasts
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Earlier this week Storm Team 2 introduced brand new, region-specific seven-day forecasts to better accommodate the unique regions across Western New York and they varying weather conditions each can have on a daily basis. Here's what you need to know about this change you will see...
Iconic Bar In Western New York Becomes A Parking Lot
Souls were crushed and hearts were broken on Tuesday night when Western New Yorkers drove by an iconic bar location – only to find it completely leveled in preparation for a new parking lot. A few months ago, Pocketeer Billiards and Sports Bar announced that they had purchased the...
National Buffalo Wing Festival wraps up in Orchard Park
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Thousands of people were at Highmark Stadium on Sunday for the second and final day of the National Buffalo Wing Festival. The 20th annual event featured nearly two dozen restaurants from all around the globe. They gathered to showcase and share their spices and sauces in the Wing Capitol of the World.
Another Western New York Pizza Hut Location Announced
Pizza Hut is arguably the most popular national pizza chain in the United States. They have locations scattered all over the country and for regions who do not have the reputation of great local pizza like New York City, Chicago, New Haven, Detroit and Buffalo, it's a great option for those looking for a solid pizza.
WGRZ TV
Take 6 returns to Buffalo, headlines Queen City Jazz Festival
Take 6 is an a cappella group. They are Grammy winners, and the group has ties to Buffalo.
New Casino Coming After Seneca Nation Buys Tons Of Land?
Is the Seneca Nation going to be building a new casino in Erie County? What is happening with all the land that the Seneca Nation bought in Western New York?. The Seneca Nation is in the process of purchasing a good amount of land in Erie County. Many people on social media thought and hoped that there would be a new casino coming to Western New York.
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to New York State, you might want to consider the following amazing places.
Teen bystander injured in before-school car accident
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 16-year-old pedestrian was taken by ambulance to ECMC after being injured following a car accident Wednesday morning on Buffalo’s West Side. Buffalo police said a two-car accident at the intersection of Bird Avenue and Grant Street at approximately 7:20 a.m. resulted in one of the vehicles hitting a teen who […]
Fisher-Price Little People Go Bills Figure sets are already selling out ahead of season; more on the way
Fisher-Price has teamed up with Wegmans Food Markets and the Buffalo Bills to once again release, ahead of the season, the Fisher-Price Little People Go Bills! playset and like last year, product is going to go fast.
Famous Bar Gets New Look In Buffalo New York
A very famous bar in Buffalo got a new look and it looks like not everyone was happy about it. The Old Pink is one of the most well-known bars in Western New York. The Old Pink is a "dive bar" located on Allen Street in Buffalo and is best known for being the home of the Goo Goo Dolls. Both Johnny Reznik and Robby Takoc both have spent time on the stage or playing tunes from the DJ booth at the bar.
Popculture
Jimmie Allen Concert Canceled for Unfortunate Reason
Jimmie Allen's Western New York fans will not get to see the country music star perform. He was scheduled to play at the Outer Harbor in Buffalo on Sunday, but the venue canceled the show and is refunding everyone who had tickets. Organizers said there were not enough tickets sold.
Niagara Falls students head back-to-school
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — For the first time since the 2019-2020 school year, the start of this school year looked relatively normal for staff and students. "It's amazing. It's exciting to see everyone come back to school in what seems like a normal school year," says Hyde Park Elementary School Principal Diane Bianco.
Four injured after rock slide at Devil’s Hole
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people were injured following a rock slide at Devil’s Hole in Niagara Falls, police told News 4. Police said that at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday, they found the four people injured at Niagara Gorge. One person suffered a broken arm, one suffered a broken leg and the other two […]
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC producer wins chicken wing eating contest at Buffalo Wing Fest
BUFFALO, N.Y. – We’d like to give a shout-out to one of our own for winning the Amateur Chicken Wing Eating Contest in Buffalo today. News10NBC producer, Brandon Macey, was the first person to eat 50 wings in just 10 minutes. The contest was part of the Buffalo Wing Fest, which will continue Sunday at Highmark Stadium.
Steve's Clam Bar & Pizza Pub takes over former Bocce site on Hertel
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Hertel Avenue bar/restaurant has changed hands, but that doesn’t mean the business has closed. That’s the message Dan Yablon is trying to get out to customers as a transition continues at 1488 Hertel Ave., where Expo Micro Food Hall and Bocce Club Pizza on Hertel were replaced two weeks ago by Steve’s Clam Bar and Pizza Pub.
Seneca Nation to build homes in Collins
COLDEN, N.Y. — The Seneca Nation of Indians is preparing to build several single family homes on a vacant parcel in the Town of Collins. The Seneca Nation bought 74.4 acres along Bush Road for $396,000 from Thomas Huff, Valerie John, Jean Huff, Betty Nephew and David Owl, according to Sept. 2 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
