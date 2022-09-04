ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

25-year-old Tennessee man arrested for robbing Prospect liquor store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 25-year-old man from Tennessee has been arrested for allegedly robbing a liquor store in Oldham County. Police said a man walked into Prospect Liquors on U.S. 42 around 9:40 a.m. on Friday. According to officers, he was wearing a mask over his face when he demanded money from an employee at gunpoint.
Man dies in Mellwood Ave. shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Tuesday morning. Calls to 911 brought Louisville Metro police to the 1600 block of Mellwood Avenue just after 9:30 a.m. The wounded man was taken to University Hospital, where he died of his injuries.
57-year-old victim of Newburg shooting identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office have identified the man who was killed in the Newburg shooting. Louisville Metro Police Department said their Sixth Division responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Dahl Road just before 3 p.m. on Monday. They said when officers arrived...
Feds: LMPD cop hid info on Kenneth Walker, his concealed carry permit before deadly raid

LOUISVILLE, Ky, — Former Louisville Metro Police Sgt. Kyle Meany knew Breonna Taylor appeared to be in a relationship with Kenneth Walker, not Jamarcus Glover, and that Walker had a concealed carry permit days before the deadly March 13, 2020, no-knock raid where police shot and killed the 26-year-old, according to a signed affidavit released Wednesday.
Man accused of killing 2 men inside Louisville Roosters last year appears in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 21-year-old man accused of shooting and killing two men in a crowded Louisville restaurant was in court Wednesday for a pretrial hearing. Karson Reitz, 21, is accused of fatally shooting 48-year-old Michael Miller and 51-year-old Bradley Cross at the Preston Highway Roosters location on Dec. 23, 2021. Court documents state Reitz was seen on surveillance video shooting the two men inside the crowded dining room. A bartender who witnessed the incident said the restaurant was packed that night, and that there was a fistfight between Reitz and Miller before the shooting.
1 injured in Frankfort shooting, police investigating

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — Police in Frankfort are looking for information regarding a shooting that left one man injured. The Frankfort Police Department said officers responded at 11:30 p.m. Monday to reports of a shooting at Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane. Authorities stated the victim reportedly encountered...
JCPS bus, commercial vehicle involved in crash on I-65

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Public Schools bus has been involved in a crash on Interstate 65 just south of downtown Louisville. MetroSafe says the crash was reported at 7:13 a.m. at mile marker 134, which is at the St. Catherine St. overpass. WAVE...
LMPD: Man found shot, killed in Russell neighborhood alleyway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed in an alleyway in the Russell neighborhood on Monday morning. According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, officers responded to reports of a person down in an alleyway at the intersection of South 26th Street and Magazine Street around 3 a.m. on Monday.
Man killed in shooting in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was shot and killed early Monday morning in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. The Louisville Metro Police Department said officers found a man who had been shot in an alley at 26th and Magazine streets around 3 a.m. Monday. He died at the scene. Police said...
4 vehicles, including JCPS bus carrying students, collide on I-65

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Traffic was backed up to the Kennedy Bridge after a crash on I-65 south near St. Catherine in Louisville. Watch the morning report in the player above. TRIMARC reports four vehicles were involved in a crash Wednesday morning. One of the vehicles was a school bus, and there were four students on board, JCPS confirmed.
Victim in critical condition after Newburg neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot in the Newburg neighborhood on Monday afternoon. Around 3 p.m., LMPD officers responded to calls of a shooting in the 1200 block of Dahl Road, just off Poplar Level Road, according to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff.
Man dies at hospital following shooting in Newburg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man previously listed in critical condition following a shooting in the Newburg neighborhood has died, according to police. Around 3 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to calls of a shooting in the 1200 block of Dahl Road, just off Poplar Level Road, according to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff.
