wdrb.com
Coroner identifies 29-year-old Louisville man fatally shot in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released the name of a Louisville man who was shot and killed in the city's Russell neighborhood on Monday morning. According to the coroner's office, 29-year-old Deyonte Foster was killed. Louisville Metro Police said he was found shot in an...
wdrb.com
25-year-old Tennessee man arrested for robbing Prospect liquor store
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 25-year-old man from Tennessee has been arrested for allegedly robbing a liquor store in Oldham County. Police said a man walked into Prospect Liquors on U.S. 42 around 9:40 a.m. on Friday. According to officers, he was wearing a mask over his face when he demanded money from an employee at gunpoint.
Wave 3
Man dies in Mellwood Ave. shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Tuesday morning. Calls to 911 brought Louisville Metro police to the 1600 block of Mellwood Avenue just after 9:30 a.m. The wounded man was taken to University Hospital, where he died of his injuries.
WLKY.com
57-year-old victim of Newburg shooting identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office have identified the man who was killed in the Newburg shooting. Louisville Metro Police Department said their Sixth Division responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Dahl Road just before 3 p.m. on Monday. They said when officers arrived...
spectrumnews1.com
Feds: LMPD cop hid info on Kenneth Walker, his concealed carry permit before deadly raid
LOUISVILLE, Ky, — Former Louisville Metro Police Sgt. Kyle Meany knew Breonna Taylor appeared to be in a relationship with Kenneth Walker, not Jamarcus Glover, and that Walker had a concealed carry permit days before the deadly March 13, 2020, no-knock raid where police shot and killed the 26-year-old, according to a signed affidavit released Wednesday.
wdrb.com
Man accused of killing 2 men inside Louisville Roosters last year appears in court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 21-year-old man accused of shooting and killing two men in a crowded Louisville restaurant was in court Wednesday for a pretrial hearing. Karson Reitz, 21, is accused of fatally shooting 48-year-old Michael Miller and 51-year-old Bradley Cross at the Preston Highway Roosters location on Dec. 23, 2021. Court documents state Reitz was seen on surveillance video shooting the two men inside the crowded dining room. A bartender who witnessed the incident said the restaurant was packed that night, and that there was a fistfight between Reitz and Miller before the shooting.
wdrb.com
Louisville mom hopes to break cycle of violence after daughter survives shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After her daughter was shot nearly six years ago — and the man convicted of the shooting was killed last week — a Louisville mom is hoping to end the cycle of violence in Louisville through a new organization. Kenya Wade said her daughter,...
wdrb.com
Louisville police included multiple lies in Breonna Taylor warrant, former detective admits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville police detectives who drafted the search warrant for Breonna Taylor's home knew they were including multiple lies before approaching a judge, according to new federal court records. The addendum to a plea agreement signed by Kelly Goodlett, one of four former officers charged last...
foxlexington.com
1 injured in Frankfort shooting, police investigating
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — Police in Frankfort are looking for information regarding a shooting that left one man injured. The Frankfort Police Department said officers responded at 11:30 p.m. Monday to reports of a shooting at Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane. Authorities stated the victim reportedly encountered...
'Person down': LMPD found a man dead following a shooting in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting in an alley in Louisville's Russell neighborhood Sept.5, police officials said. Louisville Metro Police Department's First Division officers responded to a call of a "person down" near Magazine Street at 26th Street at 3 a.m. Monday, according to a press release.
Wave 3
JCPS bus, commercial vehicle involved in crash on I-65
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Public Schools bus has been involved in a crash on Interstate 65 just south of downtown Louisville. MetroSafe says the crash was reported at 7:13 a.m. at mile marker 134, which is at the St. Catherine St. overpass. WAVE...
WLKY.com
Breonna Taylor case: Documents show what ex-LMPD officer admitted to in plea agreement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A newly released document spells out what an ex-Louisville Metro police officer admitted to while making a plea agreement in the Breonna Taylor case. Kelly Goodlett is one of four officers indicted in relation to the night Taylor died in March 2020. She was accused of...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man found shot, killed in Russell neighborhood alleyway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed in an alleyway in the Russell neighborhood on Monday morning. According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, officers responded to reports of a person down in an alleyway at the intersection of South 26th Street and Magazine Street around 3 a.m. on Monday.
wdrb.com
Man killed in shooting in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was shot and killed early Monday morning in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. The Louisville Metro Police Department said officers found a man who had been shot in an alley at 26th and Magazine streets around 3 a.m. Monday. He died at the scene. Police said...
Louisville mayor, police chief weigh in on ex-LMPD detective's claims about Breonna Taylor warrant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two weeks after former Louisville Metro Police Detective Kelly Goodlett pleaded guilty for her involvement in the Breonna Taylor case, new information reveals what she admitted as part of the plea deal. Court records showed LMPD detectives lied on the warrant that brought them to Taylor’s...
wdrb.com
Activists call out city leaders, LMPD after documents reveal police knowingly lied in Breonna Taylor warrant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local activists called out Louisville Metro Police and city leaders on Wednesday night after unsealed documents revealed police detectives knew they lied to get a warrant on Breonna Taylor's home. They said without their effort in the protests, the U.S. Department of Justice wouldn't have looked...
WLKY.com
4 vehicles, including JCPS bus carrying students, collide on I-65
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Traffic was backed up to the Kennedy Bridge after a crash on I-65 south near St. Catherine in Louisville. Watch the morning report in the player above. TRIMARC reports four vehicles were involved in a crash Wednesday morning. One of the vehicles was a school bus, and there were four students on board, JCPS confirmed.
Wave 3
Victim in critical condition after Newburg neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot in the Newburg neighborhood on Monday afternoon. Around 3 p.m., LMPD officers responded to calls of a shooting in the 1200 block of Dahl Road, just off Poplar Level Road, according to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff.
Wave 3
Man dies at hospital following shooting in Newburg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man previously listed in critical condition following a shooting in the Newburg neighborhood has died, according to police. Around 3 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to calls of a shooting in the 1200 block of Dahl Road, just off Poplar Level Road, according to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff.
WLKY.com
LMPD makes arrest in bomb hoax that closed sections of downtown for hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department announced an arrest in the August bomb hoax case that shutdown sections of Downtown for hours. A joint investigation led to the arrest of 49-year-old Jimmy Smith, Jr. in connection with the Aug. 12 incident. Smith was taken into custody, Friday...
