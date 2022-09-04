ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

froggyweb.com

Former Valley City teacher faces luring, solicitation charges

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KFGO) – A former teacher and coach at Valley City High School has been charged in Barnes County with two felony counts involving victims under 15 years old. Court records show Davy Zinke has been charged with one count of luring minors by computer and one...
valleynewslive.com

Man arrested for armed robbery at Fargo bar

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police have arrested a man tied to a robbery at Rooters Bar, in Downtown Fargo. Police say they got the call around 11:40, Tuesday night. They say Monico Espinoza, 37, entered the bar and pointed a gun at the bar manager, then demanded all the money.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Two arrested following stolen vehicle report in Fargo/West Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people are under arrest after authorities say the pair stole a car and drove through Fargo and West Fargo. Police say they were called about a stolen vehicle that was stopped in the 3100 block of 13th Ave. S., near Bell Bank. around 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Man jailed after 2 armed robberies at liquor stores

MOORHEAD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is in the Cass County Jail, accused of armed robberies at two liquor stores Tuesday night. Moorhead Police identified the suspect in the armed robbery that occurred at the Bottle Shoppe, 1314 1 Ave N, in Moorhead, as Monico Espinoza, age 37, with no permanent address. A long-form complaint will be filed with the Clay County Attorney’s Office for felony armed robbery charges from the incident in Moorhead.
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

Moorhead man arrested after fleeing across state lines

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is in custody after fleeing across the Minnesota-North Dakota border to evade law enforcement. Around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 3, Moorhead Police officers attempted a traffic stop for a vehicle driven by a man known to have a canceled driver’s license. Police say the driver fled from officers and took the 12th Avenue bridge into Fargo.
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

Man wanted for manslaughter still on the run, victim identified

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police are still searching for a man they believe is connected to the death of another man they found in downtown Fargo on August 14. At 8:42 a.m., the Fargo Police Department, Fargo Fire Department and Sanford Ambulance were dispatched to the 50 block of North Broadway for a medical assist call. Upon arrival, responding personnel located the body of Cirilo Sustaita Contreras, a 53-year-old male with no permanent address, on the east side of a structure. Contreras was pronounced deceased by responding personnel.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Moorhead Police Investigating Armed Robbery At Liquor Store

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Moorhead police are investigating an armed robbery. Police say a man went into the Bottle Shoppe on the 1300 block of 1st Avenue North shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday. He showed an employee a gun and demanded money. The employee gave him an undisclosed amount...
MOORHEAD, MN
trfradio.com

75 Units of Alleged Fentanyl Sold in TRF

Two people face charges after an alleged 75 dosage units of Fentynal were sold late last month in Thief River Falls. Nichole Ranae Beito, 31, and Marc Gorman Beito, 36, of Moorhead face several charges following their arrest August 29th at 1755 US Highway 59 South in Thief River Falls.
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
valleynewslive.com

Moorhead Police searching for armed robbery suspect

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect in the city. Police say around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, they rushed to the Bottle Shoppe liquor store in the 1300 block of 1st Ave. N. for a report of an armed robbery.
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

Jury selection underway in trial for man accused of killing Fargo teen

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Jury selection is underway in the trial of a man accused of stabbing a Fargo teenager to death in 2021. 24-year-old Arthur Prince Kollie is charged with murder, robbery and aggravated assault. He is accused in the deadly attack on 14-year-old Jupiter Paulsen near the Party City in south Fargo.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Update: Man identified in second tri level crash from weekend in Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- We now know the name of the Moorhead man who was involved in a crash at the tri-level interchange here in Fargo Sunday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tells WDAY Radio that 68-year-old David Miller crashed into the concrete median barrier separating I-29 and 94. Miller sustained serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital.
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Two seriously injured in two-vehicle crash in Nelson County, N.D.

NELSON COUNTY, N.D. (KFGO) – Two people were injured in a crash near Aneta Monday afternoon. It happened at the intersection of North Dakota Highways 15 and 32. The Highway Patrol says an SUV driven by a 56-year-old woman from Colorado failed to stop at the intersection and struck a pickup driven by a 31-year-old man from Larimore. The SUV driver was charged with failure to yield right the right-of-way.
NELSON COUNTY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Two arrested for burglary for attempting to break into vehicles

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two men were arrested, early Sunday morning, for attempting to break into vehicles. Authorities arrested 42-year-old Chad Castle, of Fargo, and 34-year-old Steven Monson, of Christine, North Dakota. Police were called around 12:45 a.m. for a burglary in progress in the 500 block of...
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Drug-related overdose and death epidemic continues in Fargo area

FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo-Cass Public Health gave Fargo city commissioners the latest report on the drug overdose crisis sweeping the community. Substance Abuse Prevention Coordinator Robyn Litke Sall, said the drug-related deaths in Cass County have changed considerably in the past 6 years. She said in 2016 there were...
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Moorhead man injured in second tri level crash of weekend in Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- Another crash occurred over the weekend at the Tri-level here in Fargo, this time Sunday a little before 2 p.m. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a 68-year-old Moorhead man was headed northbound on I-29 when he struck one of the concrete median barriers that separates I-29 and I-94. He was not wearing a seatbelt, and suffered serious injuries.
FARGO, ND

