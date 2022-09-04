Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
Valley City Superintendent responds amid former coach’s charges of luring minor
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Valley City Public Schools Superintendent Josh Johnson issued a statement regarding charges that have been filed against Davy Zinke, a former substitute teacher and coach in the school district. In a news release, Johnson told told parents, staff members and students that if...
froggyweb.com
Former Valley City teacher faces luring, solicitation charges
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KFGO) – A former teacher and coach at Valley City High School has been charged in Barnes County with two felony counts involving victims under 15 years old. Court records show Davy Zinke has been charged with one count of luring minors by computer and one...
valleynewslive.com
Man arrested for armed robbery at Fargo bar
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police have arrested a man tied to a robbery at Rooters Bar, in Downtown Fargo. Police say they got the call around 11:40, Tuesday night. They say Monico Espinoza, 37, entered the bar and pointed a gun at the bar manager, then demanded all the money.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo Police searching for man after break-in, robbery at Royal Liquors
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are searching for a robbery suspect after a break-in Tuesday at Royal Liquors. Police say a man was caught on camera showing up to the store on Main Ave. around midnight Sept. 6. Authorities say he used a hammer to break out...
IN THIS ARTICLE
valleynewslive.com
Two arrested following stolen vehicle report in Fargo/West Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people are under arrest after authorities say the pair stole a car and drove through Fargo and West Fargo. Police say they were called about a stolen vehicle that was stopped in the 3100 block of 13th Ave. S., near Bell Bank. around 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
valleynewslive.com
Man jailed after 2 armed robberies at liquor stores
MOORHEAD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is in the Cass County Jail, accused of armed robberies at two liquor stores Tuesday night. Moorhead Police identified the suspect in the armed robbery that occurred at the Bottle Shoppe, 1314 1 Ave N, in Moorhead, as Monico Espinoza, age 37, with no permanent address. A long-form complaint will be filed with the Clay County Attorney’s Office for felony armed robbery charges from the incident in Moorhead.
valleynewslive.com
Moorhead man arrested after fleeing across state lines
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is in custody after fleeing across the Minnesota-North Dakota border to evade law enforcement. Around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 3, Moorhead Police officers attempted a traffic stop for a vehicle driven by a man known to have a canceled driver’s license. Police say the driver fled from officers and took the 12th Avenue bridge into Fargo.
valleynewslive.com
Man wanted for manslaughter still on the run, victim identified
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police are still searching for a man they believe is connected to the death of another man they found in downtown Fargo on August 14. At 8:42 a.m., the Fargo Police Department, Fargo Fire Department and Sanford Ambulance were dispatched to the 50 block of North Broadway for a medical assist call. Upon arrival, responding personnel located the body of Cirilo Sustaita Contreras, a 53-year-old male with no permanent address, on the east side of a structure. Contreras was pronounced deceased by responding personnel.
kvrr.com
Moorhead Police Investigating Armed Robbery At Liquor Store
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Moorhead police are investigating an armed robbery. Police say a man went into the Bottle Shoppe on the 1300 block of 1st Avenue North shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday. He showed an employee a gun and demanded money. The employee gave him an undisclosed amount...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Exclusive: Staff member at Willow Park Elementary School in Fargo robbed at gunpoint
(Fargo, ND) -- A staff member at Willow Park Elementary School in Fargo was robbed at gunpoint on campus Sunday morning according to Fargo Police. It happened just before 11:00 at the school, in the 4900 block of 15th Avenue S. The victim said she was unloading school supplies from...
valleynewslive.com
Gackle man suspected of negligent homicide after man struck, killed by combine
GACKLE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An investigation is underway after a Gackle man was struck and killed by a combine in a field Tuesday evening. Stutsman County Sheriff’s officials report alcohol was involved in the incident. The 57-year-old man died after he was struck by a combine about...
trfradio.com
75 Units of Alleged Fentanyl Sold in TRF
Two people face charges after an alleged 75 dosage units of Fentynal were sold late last month in Thief River Falls. Nichole Ranae Beito, 31, and Marc Gorman Beito, 36, of Moorhead face several charges following their arrest August 29th at 1755 US Highway 59 South in Thief River Falls.
valleynewslive.com
Moorhead Police searching for armed robbery suspect
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect in the city. Police say around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, they rushed to the Bottle Shoppe liquor store in the 1300 block of 1st Ave. N. for a report of an armed robbery.
valleynewslive.com
Jury selection underway in trial for man accused of killing Fargo teen
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Jury selection is underway in the trial of a man accused of stabbing a Fargo teenager to death in 2021. 24-year-old Arthur Prince Kollie is charged with murder, robbery and aggravated assault. He is accused in the deadly attack on 14-year-old Jupiter Paulsen near the Party City in south Fargo.
wdayradionow.com
Update: Man identified in second tri level crash from weekend in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- We now know the name of the Moorhead man who was involved in a crash at the tri-level interchange here in Fargo Sunday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tells WDAY Radio that 68-year-old David Miller crashed into the concrete median barrier separating I-29 and 94. Miller sustained serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital.
kfgo.com
Two seriously injured in two-vehicle crash in Nelson County, N.D.
NELSON COUNTY, N.D. (KFGO) – Two people were injured in a crash near Aneta Monday afternoon. It happened at the intersection of North Dakota Highways 15 and 32. The Highway Patrol says an SUV driven by a 56-year-old woman from Colorado failed to stop at the intersection and struck a pickup driven by a 31-year-old man from Larimore. The SUV driver was charged with failure to yield right the right-of-way.
valleynewslive.com
Two arrested for burglary for attempting to break into vehicles
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two men were arrested, early Sunday morning, for attempting to break into vehicles. Authorities arrested 42-year-old Chad Castle, of Fargo, and 34-year-old Steven Monson, of Christine, North Dakota. Police were called around 12:45 a.m. for a burglary in progress in the 500 block of...
kfgo.com
Drug-related overdose and death epidemic continues in Fargo area
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo-Cass Public Health gave Fargo city commissioners the latest report on the drug overdose crisis sweeping the community. Substance Abuse Prevention Coordinator Robyn Litke Sall, said the drug-related deaths in Cass County have changed considerably in the past 6 years. She said in 2016 there were...
wdayradionow.com
Moorhead man injured in second tri level crash of weekend in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Another crash occurred over the weekend at the Tri-level here in Fargo, this time Sunday a little before 2 p.m. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a 68-year-old Moorhead man was headed northbound on I-29 when he struck one of the concrete median barriers that separates I-29 and I-94. He was not wearing a seatbelt, and suffered serious injuries.
valleynewslive.com
New screening program begins in hopes to prevent heart attacks in West Fargo officers and firefighters
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s a busy morning as Lieutenant Anderson suits up and hits the treadmill. But it’s not some part of police training, or his morning routine, it’s part of a new enhanced cardiovascular screening program put on by Essentia Health and the West Fargo police and fire departments.
