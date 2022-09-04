Hailey Baldwin Rocks Monogrammed Underwear & Crop Top In New Rhode Beauty Campaign

Image Credit: MEGA

Hailey Baldwin, 25, got her fans’ attention on Sept. 3 when she shared a new promo video for her Rhode Beauty line. She wore a white cropped tank top and monogrammed white underwear, and white socks with greens stripes, in the clip, as she posed among the products, which were laid out on the floor. She had her hair down and gave the camera a confident look as her large diamond engagement ring was also on full display.

“rhode is a line of curated skincare essentials. each formula is made with intentional, high-performance ingredients at efficacious levels that nourish your skin barrier, giving instant dewy glow and improving the look and feel of skin over time,” Hailey wrote alongside the video in the caption. “join us on the rhode to dewy, hydrated skin at rhodeskin.com.”

Once Hailey shared the video, her fans quickly took to the comments section to post their thoughts and many loved the look and beauty line. “Can’t wait to buy it,” one fan wrote while another called her look “cute.” A third shared, “I can’t wait to use all the products, Hailey looks fabulous😍” and a fourth posted that the look was “so beautiful.”

Hailey Bieber poses in lingerie. (MEGA)

Before Hailey got attention for her promo video, she made headlines for talking about how she and her husband Justin Bieber talk about having kids in the future. “He’s still the person that I wanna be rushing back to. I might fly somewhere and go do a job, but I can’t wait to come back and hang out,” she said in an Aug. 16th chat with Harper’s Bazaar. “And I feel like that’s because of the effort that’s been put in on both sides.”

“At the end of the day, like, he’s my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work,” she continued. “And then I know eventually, when kids come in the picture, that’s going to be a whole other season of navigating how to make that work.”