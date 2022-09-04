ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big brother may put an end to speeding in New York

(Motor Authority) — Officials in New York are mulling a bill that would mandate speed limiters in new vehicles that would be set to the local maximum allowable limit. The system would use GPS and traffic sign recognition technology to determine the speed limit. The system has an appropriately benign and Orwellian name: Active Intelligent […]
WCAX

New York drops mask requirement on public transportation

NEW YORK (AP) — New York state is dropping its mask requirement on public transportation thanks in part to the availability of new booster shots targeting the most common strain of COVID-19, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday. Masks will be encouraged but not required on buses and trains including...
Gothamist

Criminal justice activists press City Council to end NYPD gang database

Protesters gather in Brooklyn on Wednesday to urge City Council to pass a law that would put an end to the NYPD's gang database, which stores the names of thousand of people the department claims have gang ties. They call the listing of suspected gang members' names, also known as the Criminal Group Database, part of a failed "toolbox" that harms Blacks and Latinos. [ more › ]
Ossiana Tepfenhart

Rainbow Fentanyl Is Coming To New York City

rainbow fentanyl(DEA.gov) The opioid crisis is not letting go of its grip on the country. New Jersey is one of many states in America struggling to control skyrocketing drug overdose deaths due to fentanyl. In case you didn't know, fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 100 times stronger than standard heroin.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

YouTube rapper from Staten Island accused of defacing NYPD stationhouse, robbing would-be dirt-bike buyer

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 19-year-old YouTube rapper is accused of vandalizing the 123rd Precinct stationhouse in Tottenville with his graffiti tag. Authorities say that Matthew Cloth had been arrested earlier in the day in connection with the broad-daylight, gunpoint robbery of a victim who was trying to buy a dirt bike in the defendant’s Eltingville neighborhood.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
