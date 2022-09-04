Read full article on original website
Big brother may put an end to speeding in New York
(Motor Authority) — Officials in New York are mulling a bill that would mandate speed limiters in new vehicles that would be set to the local maximum allowable limit. The system would use GPS and traffic sign recognition technology to determine the speed limit. The system has an appropriately benign and Orwellian name: Active Intelligent […]
The Mysterious Death of NYS Trooper Carl T. Wilder in Orange County, NY
The New York State Police are honoring a fallen officer who died of a gunshot wound under mysterious circumstances over 90 years ago. If you follow the New York State Police on social media, you’ll know that every so often they will honor a fallen officer with what they call the NYSP Wall of honor. This week they are honoring Trooper Carl T.Wilder.
New York drops mask requirement on public transportation
NEW YORK (AP) — New York state is dropping its mask requirement on public transportation thanks in part to the availability of new booster shots targeting the most common strain of COVID-19, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday. Masks will be encouraged but not required on buses and trains including...
Mega Millions Ticket Worth $2 Million Sold In Newburgh, New York
Check those tickets! A lottery ticket worth $2 million was just sold in the Hudson Valley. The New York State Lottery has confirmed a second-prize-winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Orange County, New York. Mega Millions Ticket Worth $2 Million Sold In Orange County, New York. The winning ticket...
4 Dead, 8 Hurt After Van Leaves Hudson Valley Party City Warehouse
Four people were killed and eight others injured after a van left a Hudson Valley Party City. Three of the dead work in the Hudson Valley. 4 Dead After Van Leaves "Upstate New York," Heading To New York City. All of the injured were inside a shuttle van that flipped...
Orange County NY Starts Hotline for People Needing Food and Help
Over the last few years, there have been more and more people realizing that they need just a little bit of help. What does it mean to need help? Well, there are probably as many definitions of that word as there are people that need it. Orange County, New York...
Criminal justice activists press City Council to end NYPD gang database
Protesters gather in Brooklyn on Wednesday to urge City Council to pass a law that would put an end to the NYPD's gang database, which stores the names of thousand of people the department claims have gang ties. They call the listing of suspected gang members' names, also known as the Criminal Group Database, part of a failed "toolbox" that harms Blacks and Latinos. [ more › ]
NY mask mandate lifted on subway and public transportation, Gov. Hochul announces
Masked New Yorkers ride the subway on Sept. 5, 2020. New York is lifting one of the region’s last surviving mask mandates, the governor announced on Wednesday. [ more › ]
Nieman Lab
“We can’t just cover the same old shit”: How worker-owned Hell Gate is bringing the alt-weekly voice back to New York City
If you read The New York Times’ profile of Hell Gate NYC — the new worker-owned local news outlet covering New York City — you likely noticed the staff portraits in the story taken inside its spacious-looking office in the East Village. The founders wanted me to...
Rainbow Fentanyl Is Coming To New York City
rainbow fentanyl(DEA.gov) The opioid crisis is not letting go of its grip on the country. New Jersey is one of many states in America struggling to control skyrocketing drug overdose deaths due to fentanyl. In case you didn't know, fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 100 times stronger than standard heroin.
Another Lucky Lottery Player in New York Wins $1,000 a Day for Life
Someone in New York had one hell of a Labor Day weekend winning $1,000 a day for life. New York has another winning Cash for Life lottery ticket. The winning numbers for the Sunday, September 4 drawing were:. 10-11-20-28-36 +2. The winning Cash for Life ticket was sold at the...
New York housing agency to crack down on rent-regulated, 'Frankenstein' loophole
Residential buildings along 3rd Avenue in Manhattan. Two-and-a-half years after saying it would crack down on a landlord loophole, the Division of Housing and Community Renewal is seeking to limit the ability landlords have to combine rent regulated apartments and raise rents. [ more › ]
pethelpful.com
Man's Attempt to Rescue Koi Fish From a Vacant Mall in New York Is Going Viral
Heartbreaking footage of an abandoned koi pond has people all over the internet in tears. The video was shared by TikTok creator Greg Bashaw of Long Island, New York (@greg_bashaw) who must've been stunned when he saw what the once vibrant pond at the Sunrise Mall has since been reduced to. Fair warning, it might just make you tear up.
YouTube rapper from Staten Island accused of defacing NYPD stationhouse, robbing would-be dirt-bike buyer
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 19-year-old YouTube rapper is accused of vandalizing the 123rd Precinct stationhouse in Tottenville with his graffiti tag. Authorities say that Matthew Cloth had been arrested earlier in the day in connection with the broad-daylight, gunpoint robbery of a victim who was trying to buy a dirt bike in the defendant’s Eltingville neighborhood.
‘Tragic’ Week: 2nd Death in ‘Beautiful’ River in Hudson Valley
A second person drowned in a "beautiful" river in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday, Sept. 3, around 1:30 p.m., the White Lake Fire Company responded as part of the Sullivan County Dive Task Force to a report of a drowning on the Delaware River in the Yulan Fire Department. Drowning...
New York’s 6 Train Leads You to Abandoned and Untouched ‘Ghost Station’
Taking a train in New York City can be an efficient way to get from point A to point B but there is one car in particular that travels back in time to what many say is the haunted "Ghost Station" of lower Manhattan. Although the abandoned train stop underneath...
Rents continue to skyrocket in NYC, Here is the average rent now
NEW YORK - Big rent hikes across the United States are slowing down but that is not the case in New York City. While the median rent around the country went up about 14% last year, it rose 23% in New York City according to a survey by Redfin. The...
Running scared? Hochul ducks reporters at West Indian fest as Zeldin closes in
Gov. Hochul dashed away from a Brooklyn parade today and ignored a shouted question from The Post — just days after a shock poll showed underdog challenger Lee Zeldin trailing her by just four points. Unlike Mayor Eric Adams, Hochul stuck to her head-in-the-sand script and refused to break...
New York Restaurants Now Allow Guests To Bring Their Handgun On a Condition
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
