Pirates claim RHP Peter Solomon off waivers

 3 days ago

Right-hander Peter Solomon, who made his only six major league appearances for the Houston Astros last season, was claimed off waivers Sunday by the Pittsburgh Pirates and optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis.

Solomon, 26, was designated for assignment by the Astros on Thursday. He was 1-0 with a 1.29 ERA in his six major league outings last season. In 23 appearances (18 starts) for Triple-A Sugar Land this season he was 8-6 with a 5.20 ERA.

Solomon had been ranked by mlb.com as the Astros’ No. 28 overall prospect.

To make room on the Pirates’ 40-man roster right-hander Colin Holderman (shoulder) was moved to the 60-day injured list.

–Field Level Media

Pittsburgh Steelers: 4 bold predictions for 2022 NFL season

The 2022 NFL preseason is in the books, and that means the regular season is upon us. Fans across the league are eager to have meaningful football again and see how their teams look in the new campaign. Many teams have made significant changes to their rosters over the offseason, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are no exception. So it’s time to make some bold Steelers predictions for the 2022 NFL season.
