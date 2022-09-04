ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 people injured in shooting in South Carolina

ABC News
 3 days ago

A shooting in downtown Charleston, South Carolina, on Sunday has left five people injured, according to the Charleston Police Department.

Five people were wounded and treated at area hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen told ABC News.

Teenager killed, 3 people wounded in 7-Eleven shooting in Maryland: Police

The shooting incident occurred around 12:55 a.m. near King and Morris streets, Charleston police said.

Law enforcement officials arrested 20-year-old Trayvon Davis and an unidentified 16-year-old male suspect in connection to the shooting. Both have been charged with firearm violations, police said in a press release.

Stock photo of police tape.

According to the Charleston Police Department, a sixth person was believed to be wounded by gunfire, but police determined that the person was injured after falling to the ground.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

ABC News

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

