When Texas proposed an update to state water standards this March, environmentalists viewed it as a step in the right direction. The rules didn't go as far as the advocates had hoped, but at least they would have required chemical companies to proactively prevent hundreds of thousands of tiny bits of plastic — dangerous and, at times, fatal to wildlife — from escaping into the environment.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO