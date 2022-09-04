ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

Shooting at Kansas City Quiktrip early Tuesday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting outside a Kansas City gas station left one person hospitalized early Tuesday morning. Officers and emergency medical crews responded at 4:08 a.m. to the Quiktrip on Truman Road near Winchester Avenue in regard to a shooting. Crews transported one victim to the hospital....
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
KCTV 5

Proposed apartment complex on the Kansas City Riverfront

Missouri lawmakers will not be getting together for a slated special session Tuesday, which was set to discuss cutting state income taxes. Families describe tense moments after shots were fired inside Independence Center. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Amanda Chafa said this is the second shooting she has witnessed in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

4 shot at Kansas City Labor Day house party; 2 dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Labor Day house party in Kansas City ended Monday night when four people were shot, with two of them dying from their injuries. Police and medical crews responded at 10:45 p.m. to a home on Manchester Avenue near East 73rd Street in regards to a shooting call. Arriving officers found three gunshot victims. Two of those victims died at the scene, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

One person dead after early evening homicide in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are reporting an early evening homicide on Monday. Police say the Labor Day shooting happened around 6:10 p.m. The shooting occurred in the area of 17th and Oakley Ave. KCPD says one male victim was shot and later died at the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Raytown neighbors need help with abandoned home

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Neighbors needing help is the focus of a continuing KMBC 9 News investigation about abandoned properties on both sides of the state line. The latest property to highlight is in Raytown, off East 67th Street. If the mower on the property has done any work in...
RAYTOWN, MO
KCTV 5

Wanted: Michael Washburn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, Michael Washburn is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, warrant for a sex offender registration violation. The agency stated Washburn’s last known address was near Peery Avenue and Topping Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. Authorities stated...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Shots fired at Independence Center, no injuries reported

Families squeeze in a last day of fun at Shawnee Mission Lake Marina on Labor Day. The marina at Shawnee Mission Lake stayed busy on its last day of the summer season. The facility will undergo a $1.6 million project over the winter. Updated: 20 minutes ago. |. What could...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KCTV 5

Man arrested in Texas following double shooting in Excelsior Springs

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been arrested in Texas after a shooting in Excelsior Springs left one person dead and another critically injured. The Excelsior Springs Police Department stated officers responded to a residence in the area of North Main Street and Grand Avenue just after 12 a.m. and found a man and woman on the front porch suffering from gunshot wounds.
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO

