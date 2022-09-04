Read full article on original website
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFLChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
KCTV 5
Shooting at Kansas City Quiktrip early Tuesday morning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting outside a Kansas City gas station left one person hospitalized early Tuesday morning. Officers and emergency medical crews responded at 4:08 a.m. to the Quiktrip on Truman Road near Winchester Avenue in regard to a shooting. Crews transported one victim to the hospital....
American Bully stolen from Raytown animal shelter found dead
One of the three American Bullies stolen from a Raytown, Missouri, shelter over the weekend was found dead, according to the shelter's director.
Deadly shooting shocks Excelsior Springs families, neighbors
The man accused in a deadly shooting in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, is now in police custody, but the community is still reeling from the news.
Neighbors react after 2 die in Kansas City house party shooting
Two people are dead and two more were injured in a shooting at a house party on Manchester Avenue in Kansas City late Monday night.
KCTV 5
‘Very shocking:’ Neighbors in Excelsior Springs react after shooting kills 1, injures 1
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A suspect has been arrested in Texas in connection with an early morning double shooting in Excelsior Springs, which left one woman dead and a man in critical condition. “It’s very shocking to me. Very shocking,” Ernest Smith said. Smith has lived in...
Multiple shootings bring violent end to Labor Day in Kansas City
Separate shootings across Kansas City left multiple people in the hospital in critical condition as Labor Day weekend ended.
KCTV 5
Proposed apartment complex on the Kansas City Riverfront
Missouri lawmakers will not be getting together for a slated special session Tuesday, which was set to discuss cutting state income taxes. Families describe tense moments after shots were fired inside Independence Center. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Amanda Chafa said this is the second shooting she has witnessed in...
KCTV 5
4 shot at Kansas City Labor Day house party; 2 dead
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Labor Day house party in Kansas City ended Monday night when four people were shot, with two of them dying from their injuries. Police and medical crews responded at 10:45 p.m. to a home on Manchester Avenue near East 73rd Street in regards to a shooting call. Arriving officers found three gunshot victims. Two of those victims died at the scene, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
KCTV 5
Kansas City firefighters battling 4-alarm fire on W. 39th Street
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Crews are on scene of a fire that has been upgraded to a four-alarm fire. The Kansas City Fire Department was called out to 119 W. 39th Street in Kansas City shortly after 3 p.m. The fire originally began in the basement of the building,...
KMBC.com
One person dead after early evening homicide in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are reporting an early evening homicide on Monday. Police say the Labor Day shooting happened around 6:10 p.m. The shooting occurred in the area of 17th and Oakley Ave. KCPD says one male victim was shot and later died at the...
Woman dead, man critical in Excelsior Springs shooting; suspect arrested in Texas
A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after a shooting in Excelsior Springs early Wednesday morning.
KMBC.com
One person is dead and another hurt in Excelsior Springs shooting
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — A woman is dead and a man is seriously hurt following an early morning shooting in Excelsior Springs. Police say they got a call about a shooting at 12:11 a.m. Wednesday morning in the area of N. Main Street near Grand Avenue. They found victims...
KMBC.com
Raytown neighbors need help with abandoned home
RAYTOWN, Mo. — Neighbors needing help is the focus of a continuing KMBC 9 News investigation about abandoned properties on both sides of the state line. The latest property to highlight is in Raytown, off East 67th Street. If the mower on the property has done any work in...
KCTV 5
Calls about bats in homes on the rise in Johnson County, but experts say it’s not uncommon
KC police identify 2 killed in quadruple shooting at Labor Day house party. Kansas City police have identified two people killed in a quadruple shooting that happened during a Labor Day house party. Cycling community announces 'Bright Lights for Charlie' ride after teacher is killed in hit-and-run Updated: 2 hours...
KCTV 5
Wanted: Michael Washburn
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, Michael Washburn is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, warrant for a sex offender registration violation. The agency stated Washburn’s last known address was near Peery Avenue and Topping Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. Authorities stated...
2 people dead, 2 hurt in Kansas City, Missouri, shooting
Police say preliminary information indicates there was a house party at the residence where the shooting took place.
KCTV 5
Shots fired at Independence Center, no injuries reported
Families squeeze in a last day of fun at Shawnee Mission Lake Marina on Labor Day. The marina at Shawnee Mission Lake stayed busy on its last day of the summer season. The facility will undergo a $1.6 million project over the winter. Updated: 20 minutes ago. |. What could...
KCTV 5
Man arrested in Texas following double shooting in Excelsior Springs
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been arrested in Texas after a shooting in Excelsior Springs left one person dead and another critically injured. The Excelsior Springs Police Department stated officers responded to a residence in the area of North Main Street and Grand Avenue just after 12 a.m. and found a man and woman on the front porch suffering from gunshot wounds.
Motorcyclist ejected in Kansas City crash near 26th, Kensington
A motorcyclist was ejected and critically injured after hitting a Chevrolet Traverse near East 16th Street and Kensington Avenue Monday.
