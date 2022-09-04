Read full article on original website
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Drier today, but still afternoon isolated showers
A front is passing through Arkansas today, and it will bring slightly drier air into the state. But it won’t be dry enough to avoid isolated showers this afternoon. Temperatures are starting in the upper 60s and low 70s with some patchy fog It will be mostly sunny today with a high temperature of 90° in Little Rock.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Pleasant Next Few Days on the Way
High pressure over the upper Midwest will funnel drier air into Arkansas through Friday resulting in much lower humidity and comfortably cool overnight lows. Upper level low pressure will move west through the Gulf of Mexico drawing tropical moisture into the Mid South with widely scattered to scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Scattered thunderstorms will develop again this afternoon
We are starting our Tuesday in the low 70s and upper 60s with patchy fog. Temperatures will rise to the mid and upper 80s by Noon and then rain is possible this afternoon once we climb close to the high temperature of 90°. Some locally, heavy rain can be expected.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A few isolated storms for the Labor Day holiday
MONDAY MORNING: Expect partly cloudy skies to start your Labor Day. A few isolated showers may develop in western Arkansas early in the day. But in most cases, we’ll be dry through the morning. Temperatures reach the mid-80s by midday. MONDAY AFTERNOON: A few more showers and storms build...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Drier Weather through Mid Week
Drier air will gradually filter into Arkansas through Thursday with rain chances dropping and temperatures topping out around 90°. Return flow from the Gulf of Mexico will resume Friday with more numerous showers and thunderstorms expected this weekend. STAY INFORMED:. To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the...
Third quake in less than a month rattles northeast Arkansas
UPDATE, Sept. 7, 2022, 3:00 p.m.: The quakes keep coming. The U.S. Geological Survey now reports another quake has hit Lawrence County — the second one this week and the fourth quake in the region in less than a month. According to the USGS, the latest quake was recorded...
Flood Watch No Longer In Effect
The Flood Watch is no longer in effect for the Tennessee Valley. Scattered showers and storms will remain in the forecast through the end of the week! Locally heavy rain will still be possible with any shower or storm that develops. This could lead to ponding on roads or flooding of poor drainage areas so stay weather aware.
Flash flood warning issued for part of southeast Missouri
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The Cape Girardeau County Emergency Management Agency is warning the public to take care after the National Weather Service in Paducah issued a flash flood warning in southeast Missouri. The warning was issued at 5:25 p.m. and is expected to remain in effect until 8:30...
Arkansas gas prices lowest in the country during Labor Day weekend
ARKANSAS, USA — According to the American Automobile Association, gas prices in the state of Arkansas are the lowest in the country. The state average was at $3.26 on AAA's gas prices page while the national average was at $3.78. It was good news for travelers in Arkansas as travel picked up for Labor Day weekend.
Avast! ‘Pirate ship’ in Lake Dardanelle
For weeks people in Russellville have spotted what they are calling a pirate ship in Lake Dardanelle.
Deepest Lake in Arkansas
According to Wikipedia, the deepest lake in Arkansas is located near Hot Springs National Park, Lake Ouachita. Not only is Lake Ouachita the deepest but the largest and cleanest lake in the nation. The average depth is 50 feet, with a maximum depth of 406 feet with over 40,000 acres...
Flood threat continues in Georgia, other states
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Flood watches were in effect in the U.S. southeast and much of the northeast on Monday as forecasters warned of the possibility of torrential downpours on Labor Day across already saturated ground. Among the hardest-hit areas in this weekend’s storms was northwest Georgia, where 12...
WEATHER ALERT 9-4-5,2022: Flooding Possible
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued through Labor Day and flooding conditions may continue through the week as we enter a very rainy forecast. Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 231 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-050745- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 231 AM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for Middle TN. 2 to 4 inches of rainfall, with higher totals are possible through Monday. On top of widespread rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches over the last 24 hours, including several areas that have already received 4 to 7 inches, flash flooding is possible. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Monday through Saturday. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Monday afternoon. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation may be needed. Please relay any information about observed severe weather to the NWS while following all local, state, and CDC guidelines.
Gas prices fall under $3 for the first time since winter
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dozens of gas stations switched out the "3" for a "2" on price signs to end the summer driving season on Monday, taking fuel below the $3 mark in North Texas for the first time since the winter.While most stations making the move were pricing a gallon of regular unleaded at $2.99, data from GasBuddy showed gas going as low as $2.85 for Sam's Club members in Westworth Village on the west side of Fort Worth.Prices have now come down more than 40% since peaking at $4.84 in mid-June, according to data from AAA.In Lake Worth...
‘We can make Arkansas the most wired state in the country’ says New AR broadband director
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The Arkansas broadband director is looking at how the state can surpass others with internet connectivity. Glen Howie recently moved to Arkansas from Louisiana, starting his position as broadband director at the beginning of August. Talk Business & Politics interviewed Howie and says he has three pillars...
Taking the Waters: A Morning at the Buckstaff Bathhouse in Hot Springs.
An experience guests a hundred years ago could enjoy is still available to you today, in the original building (and tubs!) where folks have been enjoying a soak in the pure thermal waters of Hot Springs National Park since 1912. The Buckstaff Bathhouse's offerings will leave you relaxed and ready for more adventure in the Spa City.
The Oldest House and Public Structure in Arkansas, Have You Toured it?
Did you know that the oldest public structure in the entire state of Arkansas was also a house?. The oldest public structure is located between Norfolk and Mountain Home, Arkansas and was built back in the early 1820s by Jacob Wolf. He came to the Arkansas Territory in 1820 after his first wife died and bought 76 acres of government land. Jacob then built a large log house for him his five kids and started a new life with a new wife. They even had furniture brought in from the East down the White River by canoe.
KC woman seriously injured Saturday while inner tubing at Lake of the Ozarks
A Kansas City, Missouri, woman received serious injuries Saturday while inner tubing at the Lake of the Ozarks, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The 2022 Guide to Your Favorite Fall Festivals
Praise the weather gods. We've made it to the cool side of Labor Day and are staring down the barrel of autumn nights, perfect afternoons and the return of a whole slew of citywide-favorite events, some of them for the first time since 2019. Many organizers are still finalizing any...
Upon Further Review: Arkansas
It’s obviously true that in any sport, things aren’t going to fall your way all the time forever.
