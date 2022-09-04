ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodway, WA

myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds Port Commission meeting agenda for Sept. 12, 2022

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS (For any issues not already on the Agenda; 3 minute limit) A. Approval of Beach Place Edmonds Agreement to Cover Agreement, Easements, and Tsunami Siren. IX. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS. X. EXECUTIVE SESSION. XI. ADJOURNMENT. The Port of Edmonds has returned to in person Commission...
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Letter to the editor: I support Chris Eck for Snohomish County Council appointment

Stephanie Wright selflessly gave a significant amount of time back to District 3 and other communities in Snohomish County. I think that makes it that much more important for Democratic PCOs to get her replacement right. There are several names that have also given back selflessly to our community and that is also wonderful, but I think expanding our pool of community representation beyond the same regular names would give the county a broader perspective to tackle the issues that seem to plague our region.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds designates September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

Nationwide, September is designated as a time to raise public awareness and focus on bringing communities together around suicide prevention. Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson and the Edmonds City Council Tuesday night issued a proclamation declaring September 2022 as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month in Edmonds. In addition to the city’s official...
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Letter to the editor: Affordable housing and ‘smart growth’ schemes

When debating the causes for the lack of affordable housing, the “usual suspects” are trotted out for public condemnation. Those erroneously vilified corporations and individuals are always the developers, landlords and the so-called NIMBY single-family homeowners. The one group that has actually contributed to the crisis of escalating...
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Firefighters to host 9/11 memorial ceremony in Edmonds Sunday

The public is invited to attend a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony in Edmonds hosted by South County Union Firefighters Local 1828 on Sept. 11 to remember and honor the victims of the 2001 terrorist attacks. The ceremony will begin at 9:11 a.m., in front of the 9/11 Memorial in Fallen Firefighter...
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds Chamber hosts ribbon cutting for Midnight Cookie Company

The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate the opening of Midnight Cookie Company’s new location at 611 Main St. in downtown Edmonds. Hundreds of guests stopped by and over the course of a few hours, Midnight Cookie Co. handed out an estimated 500 cookies.
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

City of Edmonds to host emergency preparedness expo Saturday, Sept. 17

The City of Edmonds will hold a free emergency preparedness expo on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Frances Anderson Center, 700 Main St. Speak with planners and modelers for earthquakes, tsunami and emergency plans specific to Edmonds. The event is intended for all ages, with hands-on activities for adults and kids alike.
EDMONDS, WA
KING 5

DOH to dye water red near Oak Harbor next week

OAK HARBOR, Wash. — If you spot red water around Whidbey Island early next week, it won't be cause for concern. The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is using red dye to evaluate wastewater movement near a newly-reconstructed Oak Harbor Clean Water facility. The study will also measure the water facility's potential impacts on nearby shellfish growing areas.
OAK HARBOR, WA
Washington Examiner

Seattle clean parks proposal would cost homeowners around $330 yearly

(The Center Square) – Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell wants the city to spend approximately $115 million per year to ensure nearly 500 parks and community centers stay clean and safe, costing the average homeowner hundreds annually. In a Wednesday news conference, Harrell claimed that 93% of Seattle parks are...
SEATTLE, WA
cascadiadaily.com

2 rural Skagit Valley sites mulled for major airport

Two rural Skagit County sites being considered for the state's next major airport hub are not suitable options, Skagit County planners say. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is considering 10 sites across Washington, including the two sites in Skagit. Both sites are considered rural, with one located just...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
kirklandreporter.com

Kirkland man appointed to senior position in Biden Administration

Joel Spangenberg grew up in Kirkland, graduating from Lake Washington High School in 1996. More recently, Spangenberg was appointed as the Deputy Director of the Selective Service System in the Biden Administration, where he also serves as the agency’s Acting Director. “The Selective Service System serves an important role...
KIRKLAND, WA

Community Policy