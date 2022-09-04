Read full article on original website
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Port Commission meeting agenda for Sept. 12, 2022
IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS (For any issues not already on the Agenda; 3 minute limit) A. Approval of Beach Place Edmonds Agreement to Cover Agreement, Easements, and Tsunami Siren. IX. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS. X. EXECUTIVE SESSION. XI. ADJOURNMENT. The Port of Edmonds has returned to in person Commission...
myedmondsnews.com
Letter to the editor: I support Chris Eck for Snohomish County Council appointment
Stephanie Wright selflessly gave a significant amount of time back to District 3 and other communities in Snohomish County. I think that makes it that much more important for Democratic PCOs to get her replacement right. There are several names that have also given back selflessly to our community and that is also wonderful, but I think expanding our pool of community representation beyond the same regular names would give the county a broader perspective to tackle the issues that seem to plague our region.
KOMO News
Seattle City Council passes resolution to move forward with gas-powered leaf blower ban
SEATTLE — Gas-powered leaf blowers are out in the City of Seattle. District 4 Councilmember Alex Pedersen commended the City Council for passing legislation, which sunsets gas-powered leaf blowers. The resolution was introduced recently and KOMO News covered it recently. Resolution 32064 calls for ending the use of the...
KC prosecutor candidate: County ‘looks the other way’ with ‘unaccountable’ restorative justice
Jim Ferrell, mayor of Federal Way and candidate for King County Prosecutor, is crying foul over “a real crisis in our region,” as crime rates continue to climb. In a news conference Wednesday, he said the increase in crime was handled with “no discernable plan” equivalent to “a failure of justice.”
myedmondsnews.com
Lynnwood Planning Commissioner Naz Lashgari also seeking appointment to county council seat
City of Lynnwood Planning Commissioner Naz Lashgari has joined the list of those seeking appointment to the Snohomish County Council District 3 seat left vacant with the resignation of Councilmember Stephanie Wright. Lashgari said she will bring to the job “skills and knowledge developed through long-time civic engagement and public...
Chronicle
Thurston County Commissioners Join Hundreds Outside DNR Office in Rally to Save Washington’s ‘Legacy Forests’
“We’ve got the whole world in our hands, we’ve got to save our forests and public lands,” sang the Raging Grannies outside the Department of Natural Resources building on the Capitol Campus in Olympia on Tuesday. “Pressure the DNR and make demands, we’ve got the forest in our hands.”
Seattle City Council approves ban on gas-powered leaf blowers
SEATTLE — The Seattle City Council has passed a resolution that would phase out the use of gas-powered leaf blowers in Seattle within the next five years. The law would require the city government to transition from gas-powered to electric-powered leaf blowers by January 2025. Seattle businesses and residents...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds designates September as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
Nationwide, September is designated as a time to raise public awareness and focus on bringing communities together around suicide prevention. Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson and the Edmonds City Council Tuesday night issued a proclamation declaring September 2022 as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month in Edmonds. In addition to the city’s official...
myedmondsnews.com
Letter to the editor: Affordable housing and ‘smart growth’ schemes
When debating the causes for the lack of affordable housing, the “usual suspects” are trotted out for public condemnation. Those erroneously vilified corporations and individuals are always the developers, landlords and the so-called NIMBY single-family homeowners. The one group that has actually contributed to the crisis of escalating...
AOL Corp
Meet the write-in candidate who quietly campaigned against state Rep. Cyndy Jacobsen
A candidate running in Pierce County for a seat in the state Legislature didn’t want some to know he was campaigning. Cameron Severns recently filed as a Democrat and will run against incumbent Rep. Cyndy Jacobsen (R) to represent the 25th Legislative District in the state House. Their names will be on the ballot for the general election in November.
myedmondsnews.com
Firefighters to host 9/11 memorial ceremony in Edmonds Sunday
The public is invited to attend a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony in Edmonds hosted by South County Union Firefighters Local 1828 on Sept. 11 to remember and honor the victims of the 2001 terrorist attacks. The ceremony will begin at 9:11 a.m., in front of the 9/11 Memorial in Fallen Firefighter...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Chamber hosts ribbon cutting for Midnight Cookie Company
The Edmonds Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate the opening of Midnight Cookie Company’s new location at 611 Main St. in downtown Edmonds. Hundreds of guests stopped by and over the course of a few hours, Midnight Cookie Co. handed out an estimated 500 cookies.
myedmondsnews.com
City of Edmonds to host emergency preparedness expo Saturday, Sept. 17
The City of Edmonds will hold a free emergency preparedness expo on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Frances Anderson Center, 700 Main St. Speak with planners and modelers for earthquakes, tsunami and emergency plans specific to Edmonds. The event is intended for all ages, with hands-on activities for adults and kids alike.
DOH to dye water red near Oak Harbor next week
OAK HARBOR, Wash. — If you spot red water around Whidbey Island early next week, it won't be cause for concern. The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is using red dye to evaluate wastewater movement near a newly-reconstructed Oak Harbor Clean Water facility. The study will also measure the water facility's potential impacts on nearby shellfish growing areas.
Western Washington Teachers Union Declines Six-Figure Average Salary Proposal
UPDATE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday morning, the Kent Education Association says they reached a tentative agreement in the wee hours of the morning. No other details were available. The Kent Education Association (KEA) has declined the latest contract proposal from the Kent School District (KSD) that would have...
Washington Examiner
Seattle clean parks proposal would cost homeowners around $330 yearly
(The Center Square) – Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell wants the city to spend approximately $115 million per year to ensure nearly 500 parks and community centers stay clean and safe, costing the average homeowner hundreds annually. In a Wednesday news conference, Harrell claimed that 93% of Seattle parks are...
myedmondsnews.com
Interurban Trail near Lynnwood Transit Center to be closed Sept. 9-23 for light rail-related work
Starting Friday, Sept. 9, Sound Transit’s contractor will work at the Interurban Trail to complete construction of a permanent shared-use trail as part of the Lynnwood Link light rail extension project. This work will require a 24/7 closure of a portion of the Interurban Trail by the Lynnwood Transit...
cascadiadaily.com
2 rural Skagit Valley sites mulled for major airport
Two rural Skagit County sites being considered for the state's next major airport hub are not suitable options, Skagit County planners say. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is considering 10 sites across Washington, including the two sites in Skagit. Both sites are considered rural, with one located just...
Seattle teachers reject memorandum of understanding, meaning start of school could be delayed
The Seattle Education Association — the union that represents around 6,000 employees of Seattle Public Schools — rejected a proposed memorandum of understanding by the district Sunday that would have guaranteed an on-time start to school while allowing ongoing contract negotiations to continue. The district made the announcement...
kirklandreporter.com
Kirkland man appointed to senior position in Biden Administration
Joel Spangenberg grew up in Kirkland, graduating from Lake Washington High School in 1996. More recently, Spangenberg was appointed as the Deputy Director of the Selective Service System in the Biden Administration, where he also serves as the agency’s Acting Director. “The Selective Service System serves an important role...
