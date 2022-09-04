It's been a rather chaotic past few days for All Elite Wrestling, and things seem to be getting worse before they get any better. The latest detail emanating from the CM Punk and AEW turmoil is an update on Punk's injury, which hasn't been confirmed by Punk or AEW but has now been confirmed by several sources, including Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer. Their latest report says that Punk's injury is believed to have been from his dive during the match and is thought to be serious. In fact, it's serious enough that despite any suspensions or punishment from comments made and the reported brawl, the Title situation would still have to be addressed.

WWE ・ 11 HOURS AGO