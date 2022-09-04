Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Forrest Gump 2: Tom Hanks Says Sequel Talks Died in 40 Minutes
Talks of a Forrest Gump sequel ran out of steam after "all of 40 minutes," according to star Tom Hanks. The actor — who won his second Academy Award for his role as the all-American man who ran through highlights of modern American history — reveals director Robert Zemeckis only took a "stab" at a follow-up to the 1994 original. Based on author Winston Groom's novel of the same name, Forrest Gump won six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and grossed $678 million worldwide. Groom's book sequel about Forrest and son Little Forrest navigating life in the 1980s, titled Gump and Co., was published in 1995.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Rian Johnson Details Mark Hamill's Initial Hesitation With The Last Jedi's Luke Skywalker
Lucasfilm has been on a bit of a streak with their steaming service offerings like The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Obi-Wan Kenobi. The studios last few films have been critically ripped apart or didn't make enough at the box office, but there was one film that was critically lauded and made bank. Star Wars: The Last Jedi was the third film the studio released after they were purchased by Disney, and while critics adored the film, there are definitely two sides. A faction of Star Wars fans really didn't like The Last Jedi and have been criticizing it online for years. Recently, director Rian Johnson revealed that he's more proud of the film than ever, and now he's discussing Mark Hamill's hesitation with the film's interpersonal of Luke Skywalker. During a new interview with Empire Magazine (via CBR), Johnson talked candidly about working with Hamill.
ComicBook
Fantastic Four Movie Rumored to Cast Jodie Comer as Marvel's Sue Storm
Jodie Comer is rumored to be playing Sue Storm in Marvel's Fantastic Four reboot film – the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe rumor to drop as we head into D23 2022. According industry scoopers, Comer (best known for Killing Eve and Free Guy) has been tapped to play Sue Storm in the MCU, and we'll most likely get confirmation of her casting (and some key other ones) during a Marvel's D23 presentation.
epicstream.com
Star Wars: The Force Awakens Gets Defended from Being Called A New Hope Rip-Off
Disney's Star Wars trilogy is oftentimes seen as a colossal failure but it's hard to discount the fact that it started off on a very promising note. 2015's The Force Awakens is lauded by fans as the trilogy's saving grace and for good reason. However, through the years, fans of the original trilogy have pointed out that it only achieved success for being a rip-off of A New Hope.
RELATED PEOPLE
John Boyega Won’t Read Colin Trevorrow’s Scrapped ‘Star Wars’ Script Because ‘I’ll Be Heartbroken’
From the moment Disney acquired Lucasfilm in 2012, its “Star Wars” sequel trilogy was constantly shifting and evolving. After J.J. Abrams revived the franchise with “The Force Awakens,” Rian Johnson was brought in to follow it up with “The Last Jedi” and appeared to undo many of the storylines that Abrams had set up (even if many critics agreed that his changes were for the better). The trilogy was supposed to conclude with “Episode IX: The Duel of the Fates,” which was being written and directed by “Jurassic World” helmer Colin Trevorrow. That film never materialized, and Abrams ultimately returned...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ fans react with glee over rumors of Henry Cavill and Elizabeth Olsen joining the cast
Just as fans were recovering from all the breath-catching moments in the third House of the Dragon episode, the rumor mill has become abuzz with word that Henry Cavill and Elizabeth Olsen will be joining the world of Westeros in the second season. With the HBO spinoff series adapting Fire...
digitalspy.com
Beverly Hills Cop 4 set photo confirms two original characters returning for Netflix sequel
Beverly Hills Cop is the latest classic franchise to hop aboard the revival bandwagon, with a fourth film titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley currently in production for Netflix. And with production underway, that means that photos from the set have started to appear online. And set photos mean casting...
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Star Confirms Crabfeeder's Connection to Dangerous Game of Thrones Villains
When he debuted in the second episode of House of the Dragon, the Crabfeeder immediately established an eerie and terrifying presence. The villain, who gets his name from literally feeding enemies to crabs, became a force to be reckoned with in the Stepstones, requiring Daemon and Corlys to take action. While he isn't inherently connected to any major characters in Game of Thrones lore, the version brought to life on TV actually has a direct connection to the Sons of the Harpy, the group that tried to overthrow the rule of Daenerys in the original series.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Whoopi Goldberg Slams Racist 'House Of Dragons' Fans During Episode Of 'The View': 'Get A Job'
Winter is coming — for racist TV viewers! Following the premieres of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and HBO’s highly anticipated Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon, iconic comic Whoopi Goldberg has one piece of advice for fans upset by the series’ inclusion of People of Color: “get a job.” In a recent episode of The View, Goldberg elaborated on the absurdity of this racially charged backlash, explaining that unlike the mystical fantasy creatures featured throughout the series, People of Color are very, very real.“Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and...
House of the Dragon quietly introduced a major, Littlefinger-style character in episode 3
House of the Dragon’s big conflicts have certainly taken centre stage so far. Viserys is caught between two – and potentially more – heirs, while the Crabfeeder has diverted attention to the Narrow Sea. House of the Dragon’s third episode, though, has quietly introduced a major character...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Andor’ star Diego Luna says returning to the franchise ‘felt right’
The Mouse House is taking a huge gamble with Andor, a story set before the events of Rogue One and centering around the titular thief-turned-Rebellion-spy Cassian Andor. But Diego Luna apparently thinks this opportunity to return to the galaxy far, far away “felt right” due to a number of reasons, reasons he outlined in a recent chat with SFX magazine.
Following Ozark Ending, Jason Bateman Is Keeping His Netflix Run Going With New Thriller
It looks like there won’t be any rest for Jason Bateman anytime soon. After wrapping production on Ozark, Bateman is moving on to star in another project for Netflix alongside Kingsman's Taron Egerton. The actor has been tapped to star in the action thriller titled Carry On. This film will be a part of Amblin Entertainment’s production deal with Netflix that emerged in June of 2021.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A quick Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power detail hints at a dark truth about the Stranger
A minor The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power detail could be hinting that the Stranger is more sinister than he appears. Spoilers ahead for the new Prime Video show!. At the end of episode 1, the Stranger crash lands on Middle-earth in a meteor, resulting in a huge crater of fire. The Harfoot Nori finds him, and in episode 2, she accidentally falls right onto that fire. Rather than suffering a horrible injury, though, Nori discovers that the fire doesn't burn.
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 3 Ending Explained: How Daemon’s Epic Fight Against Crabfeeder Introduces New Dragon Seasmoke
House of the Dragon Episode 3 finally introduces us to a third fully grown dragon in this era of Game of Thrones. While the episode opens with Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and Caraxes lighting up Crabfeeder cronies (and stomping on his own men), it is young Laenor Velaryon (Theo Nate) and his trusty dragon Seasmoke who turn the tide of the final battle in the War of the Stepstones. If you found yourself thinking that Laenor was randomly riding Daemon’s dragon Caraxes, that’s okay! HBO’s House of the Dragon doesn’t officially introduce us to Seasmoke. But honestly coming out of nowhere is kind of what Seasmoke does best in the books…
Game of Thrones fans spot major clue hinting that Jon Snow spin-off is underway – plus a few key details
House of the Dragon is well under way – but fans are excited for another Game of Thrones prequel that may already be in the works.In June this year, reports emerged that a spin-off series focusing on Jon Snow was in early development at HBO with Kit Harington reprising his role. Eagle-eyed fans believe they have now spotted a big clue hinting at the truth of those reports.TV producer Daniel West is working on an “untitled” limited series for HBO, according to the filmmaker’s credits on his agent’s website. West previously worked with Harington on the 2017 historical drama...
digitalspy.com
Yellowstone prequel casts The Vampire Diaries star alongside Star Wars actor Harrison Ford
Yellowstone's upcoming prequel has added another name to its impressive cast. 1923 has already signed up Star Wars' Harrison Ford and Fast & Furious' Helen Mirren for roles, and has now brought on The Vampire Diaries' Sebastian Roché. Deadline reports that he will have a recurring role in the...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Ahsoka’ star Rosario Dawson gives an encouraging filming update for the ‘Star Wars’ show
The Disney Star Wars hype machine is about to start rolling with the premiere of the streaming service’s new title, Andor, only weeks away. But Ahsoka‘s Rosario Dawson isn’t going to let fans forget that her own spinoff is well underway and on track to debut on a screen near you early next year.
ComicBook
Dan Lin Reportedly Not Taking Warner Bros. Discovery DC Comics Film and TV Head Position
Producer Dan Lin (The Lego Movie, IT) will reportedly NOT be taking the job of becoming head of Warner Bros. Discovery's DC Films and TV division. According to the latest reports, Lin sat down for negotiations with Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav and other executives but did not reach a deal. Lin will reportedly stay at Rideback, his own movie and TV venture – but that was also the factor that may have killed the deal. Lin reportedly wanted to keep Rideback going with WBD taking on an equity stake, but the terms got "bogged down," according to anonymous sources.
ComicBook
Star Wars Fans Celebrate Two Weeks Until Andor's Premiere
Rouge One: A Star Wars Story was released back in 2016, and fans of the franchise are incredibly close to finally seeing some of the movie's beloved characters once again. Star Wars: Andor will follow Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) before the events of Rogue One, and the show is only two weeks away from debuting its first three episodes. In fact, Disney+ revealed the show's Twitter emoji today in honor of the remaining two-week wait. Many Star Wars fans have taken to social media today to celebrate the show's upcoming release.
Comments / 0