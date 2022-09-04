Read full article on original website
My Hero Academia Cosplay Gets Midnight Ready for Season 6 Spotlight
My Hero Academia will be bringing all of its heroes to the frontline with a major new war against the villains coming in the next season of the anime, and one awesome cosplay is highlighting Midnight ahead of her Season 6 return! The sixth season of the series will be taking on the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc from Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series, and this was the most intense war of the series to date. It's such a big deal that even the final arc of the series is still feeling its effects, and there's no telling how it's going to hit the anime's future either.
House of the Dragon Star Confirms Crabfeeder's Connection to Dangerous Game of Thrones Villains
When he debuted in the second episode of House of the Dragon, the Crabfeeder immediately established an eerie and terrifying presence. The villain, who gets his name from literally feeding enemies to crabs, became a force to be reckoned with in the Stepstones, requiring Daemon and Corlys to take action. While he isn't inherently connected to any major characters in Game of Thrones lore, the version brought to life on TV actually has a direct connection to the Sons of the Harpy, the group that tried to overthrow the rule of Daenerys in the original series.
Demon Slayer Cosplay Unleashes Iguro's Breathing Style
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has taken a backseat as of late, but don't go thinking the series has put down its guard. The manga might be over, but the story lives on thanks to its hugely popular anime. In fact, season three is in the works right now, and it promises to bring some new Hashira to the table. And to prepare, one cosplayer is going viral thanks to their stunning take on Iguro Obanai.
House of the Dragon Suffers Its First Ratings Loss After Episode 3
House of the Dragon has enjoyed some spectacular viewership numbers over its first two episodes, but the streak couldn't last forever. Nielsen ratings reports are now coming in, and they mark the first ever ratings decline for House of the Dragon since the show premiered on August 21st. According to reports, House of the Dragon's viewership fell by 28.6% – or 1 million cable viewers – after Episode 3, resulting in approximately 2.5 million viewers tuning in across the four cable airings of the show on Sunday night. Previously, House of the Dragon had seen a 9.4% increase from 3.2M viewers for Episode 1, to 3.5M viewers for Episode 2.
Upcoming Aniplex Event May Bring Out Some Major Anime Announcements
Anime Conventions aren't just events for anime fans to gather and share their enthusiasm for the medium, but it also allows companies and franchises to reveal some major news that will take place within the anime world. Such is the case with the upcoming Aniplex Online Fest, which is promoting some major tidbits when it comes to the biggest anime franchises in the world today. Taking place on September 23rd, the festival won't just celebrate classic franchises but will reveal new anime series on the horizon.
The Disney+ Day 2022 Subscription Deal Starts Tonight
The second annual Disney+ day event takes place on September 8th, which segues into the D23 Expo 2022 event over the weekend. In other words, the next few days are going to be exciting for Disney fans, and it all starts with a Disney+ subscription deal that kicks off tonight, September 7th / 8th at 9pm PT / 12am ET. After that time, "new and eligible returning subscribers" will be able to get one month of Disney+ right here for only $1.99 through September 19th.
'Twilight' Star and Fianceé Welcome Baby Together
Congratulations are in order Peter Facinelli and fiancée Lily Anne Harrison! The Twilight alum, 48, and The Vanished actress, 33, welcomed their first baby together on Monday, Sept. 5, sharing the exciting news with fans on Instagram on Labor Day. While this is Facinelli's fourth child, it is his first with Harrison, who is now a mom of one!
She-Hulk Episode 4 Reveals a Major Titania Twist
The first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law ended with Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) having a showdown with Mary MacPherran/Titania (Jameela Jamil), and Marvel fans have been eager to see more Titania. The fourth episode, "Is This Not Real Magic?," is now streaming on Disney+ and featured a major reveal about Titania. While she didn't officially appear in the episode, we learned she has been released from jail and is now going after Jen in a classic She-Hulk fashion. Warning: Mild Spoilers Ahead!
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Drops Another Tease About Strange New Pokemon
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet continues to tease the existence of an engine-like Pokemon. Yesterday, The Pokemon Company revealed new information about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the upcoming Pokemon games set in the Paldea region. The trailera showdown against Team Star revealed the three main storylines of the game, which include a showdown against Team Star, a group of school delinquents. Interestingly, battling Team Star will involve fighting waves of trainers and Pokemon before a final battle against a Team Star Boss and their Starmobile. The Starmobile actually factors into combat, with players having to defeat the Starmobile during the battle.
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Highlights a Major Jump in Animation
The wait between Stone Ocean's first episodes and the recently released second installments was around nine months, but JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans had their patience pay off. Jolyne Cujoh might not have accomplished her goals in attempting to clear her name and save her father's life, but the animation quality from David Productions has seemingly amplified according to many anime fans. As the anime adaptation has recently celebrated its tenth anniversary, fans are crossing their fingers that ten more might be in the cards.
Anime Report Breaks Down Japan's Top Release of 2022 (So Far)
So far, 2022 has been an excellent year for anime. The summer season slowed things down after a wild spring cour, and it will not be long before the fall rolls in with a slew of hits. Of course, fans all over the world are tuning into this year's releases, and Japanese fans are setting trends with their watch history. So of course, all eyes are on a recent survey as AT-X just announced the results of its top 20 anime titles of 2022 so far.
Netflix's One Piece Star Signs Off in Letter As Season One Wraps Filming
One Piece's manga is beginning its Final Arc within its manga, as the Straw Hat Pirates lick their wounds following the War For Wano Arc. With the anime adaptation playing catch-up as fans await the animated take on Luffy's Gear Fifth, the Grand Line is preparing to hit Netflix in a brand new way. Filming has wrapped on One Piece's live-action adaptation, with the young actor playing Monkey D. Luffy leaving a heartfelt letter for fans as season one's production comes to an end.
Marvel Fans React to Wong's TV Obsession in She-Hulk Episode 4
The fourth episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law arrived on Disney+ on Thursday and brought with it not just more of Jen Walters/She-Hulk's (Tatiana Maslany) story, but also saw the introduction of Madisynn as well as the return of Wong (Benedict Wong). Always a fan-favorite, Wong had some particularly great moments in this week's episode, especially in terms of the Sorcerer Supreme's love of television — and fans just can't get enough of it, taking to social media to react to his obsession with television and how that works out for him in the episode.
PS5 System Update Adds Highly Requested Features and Settings
A new PlayStation 5 system software update is officially live as of earlier today. The new PS5 system update brings a bunch of highly requested features out of beta, which was released a couple of months back, for everyone globally with one of the PlayStation consoles. That includes, but is not limited to, 1440p HDMI video output support, the ability to create "gamelists" which are basically folders, and more.
AEW Fans Notice Significant Change About Upcoming AEW Rampage Episodes
AEW Rampage has been All Elite Wrestling's second weekly cable program since its premiere back in Aug. 2021. And while initial episodes like Christian Cage beating Kenny Omega for the Impact World Championship and CM Punk's debut for the company in Chicago were massive, the show has lost quite a bit of steam since the start of the year. AEW President Tony Khan addressed that during the media call leading up to the All Out pay-per-view, saying that a big reason for the show's struggles had to do with AEW's roster being hit by the injury bug.
Netflix Releases Chilling Trailer for The Good Nurse
Netflix has quite a few big movies still set to arrive in 2022, including the chilling story of a nurse who might be killing his patients. The film is called The Good Nurse, and it stars Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne. After gaining some festival buzz, The Good Nurse is preparing for a debut in theaters and on Netflix in October. With more than a month to go before its release, Netflix has released the official trailer for The Good Nurse, and it looks every bit as terrifying as it sounds.
Disney+ Surprise Releases BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage
Disney+ Day is off and running with BTS: Permission To Dance On Stage. Fans from all over are crowding the streaming platform to see the group. Back at the tail end of last year, the super group took the stage in Los Angeles, California. BTS thrilled the crowd at So-Fi Stadium and now a bunch of other fans will be able to take part in the celebration. Disney+ is basically billing this special as a reunion of sorts after BTS announced a hiatus earlier in this year. So, if you've been missing the performances, there's an easy solution for you on the streaming platform. Check out some of the best reactions down below:
Star Wars: The Acolyte Adds Squid Game Star Lee Jung-Jae
Breakout star of Squid Game Lee Jung-Jae has reportedly found his first major studio opportunity, with Deadline reporting the actor will be heading to the galaxy far, far away for Star Wars: The Acolyte. Like most Lucasfilm projects, the actual role that the actor is set to be taking on is being kept under wraps, as is much of the plot of the new series. Jung-Jae joins stars Amandla Stenberg and Jodie Turner-Smith in the project, which is being developed by Leslye Headland. The new project will be venturing into uncharted territory for the franchise, as it will be a live-action adventure set long before the Skywalker Saga.
New Yu-Gi-Oh! Game Releases with a Twist
There's a new Yu-Gi-Oh! game that's out this week, and if you've been playing the game for a while now and have grown accustomed to the usual dueling format, this one might be a nice change of pace. It's called Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel, and instead of running the normal 1v1 setup, it offers four-player duels where everyone has to watch out for what each of their opponents are doing lest they risk losing all their Life Points. Cross Duel is out now on mobile devices, and like other recent Yu-Gi-Oh! games released before it, it's free-to-play.
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Teaser Revealed by Netflix
Knives Out was released back in 2019 and became an instant classic. Mystery fans instantly fell in love with Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc, and the movie earned writer/director Rian Johnson an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay. Later this year, Netflix is releasing the highly-anticipated follow-up, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The movie will see the return of Craig with a whole new cast of characters. Fans were recently treated to some fun photos from the movie, but we've yet to get a trailer. However, it looks like a new teaser is coming tomorrow!
