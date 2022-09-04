Disney+ Day is off and running with BTS: Permission To Dance On Stage. Fans from all over are crowding the streaming platform to see the group. Back at the tail end of last year, the super group took the stage in Los Angeles, California. BTS thrilled the crowd at So-Fi Stadium and now a bunch of other fans will be able to take part in the celebration. Disney+ is basically billing this special as a reunion of sorts after BTS announced a hiatus earlier in this year. So, if you've been missing the performances, there's an easy solution for you on the streaming platform. Check out some of the best reactions down below:

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO