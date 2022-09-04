Read full article on original website
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel Maven
A Taste of Home at Aunt Millie’sJ.M. LesinskiIrving, NY
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul GhaniBoston, NY
WKBW-TV
Areas of drizzle, patchy fog and a few showers Wednesday morning
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wednesday will feature clouds with sunny breaks along with the chance of a passing shower early on and patchy fog to start the day. Sunshine is on tap for Thursday after some morning clouds with warmer highs in the mid to upper 70s. Sunny finish and temperatures in the low 80s on Friday.
What 2 Know: Channel 2's new 7-day zone forecasts
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Earlier this week Storm Team 2 introduced brand new, region-specific seven-day forecasts to better accommodate the unique regions across Western New York and they varying weather conditions each can have on a daily basis. Here's what you need to know about this change you will see...
WKBW-TV
Rain tapering to spotty showers tonight with patchy dense fog & areas of drizzle
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Flood Watch for McKean and Potter counties in Pennsylvania until 1am Tuesday. A stalled weather system will keep the chance of showers in the forecast through Labor Day evening. Expect showers and periods of heavy rain cross WNY, including the Buffalo metro area. Showers will gradually wind down Monday night. A leftover shower is possible on Tuesday. Even an isolated shower or two is possible on Wednesday with temperatures moving into the mid-70s. Sunny conditions and temperatures in the 80s end the week.
School bus lifted from hole in south Buffalo
The incident resulted from an apparent water main break on the street.
School bus gets stuck in sinkhole Wednesday morning in South Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, a bus got stuck in a sinkhole that opened after a water main broke in the City of Buffalo. Police responded to the scene on Downing Street where a driver and one child were on the bus at the time. No one was injured.
wutv29.com
Rain cancels Labor Day parade, but not union gathering in south Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. – The annual Labor Day parade in south Buffalo was canceled due to rain but it didn’t stop dozens of union workers from gathering in solidarity at Cazenovia Park. “Unfortunately, the rain put a damper on us, but it did not put a damper on the...
Best Places To Meet New People In Buffalo, New York
Whether your friends have moved away after graduation or you have recently moved here, there are plenty of places to meet new people and make new friends in Buffalo, New York. If anyone understands how difficult it is to make friends in adulthood, it’s me. When I moved to Buffalo, I didn’t know anyone at all, but I made some good friends pretty quick just by going out to events in the area and talking to new people.
Peach Festival Chairman shares shortcake on Wake Up!
Fun fact: The whipped cream they'll be using at the festival is made fresh on site!
10 Cent Wings And 6 More Unbelievable Delicious Deals In Buffalo
If you're looking to eat good and get some amazing deals, look no further. Here are 7 spots around WNY that offer Buffalo wing specials weekly. Please visit each restaurant's website for more details/restrictions, as they may not all be listed here. 1. Danny's South - 10 Cent Wings. 4300...
stepoutbuffalo.com
New: Iva Ann’s on Main Brings Southern Cooking & Killer Sandwiches to Cuba, NY
It’s a hot, sunny Friday afternoon in Cuba, NY and after a 94-minute drive down to the Southern Tier, I’m standing in Iva Ann’s on Main—a new chef-driven restaurant in town. After welcoming me in, co-owner and head baker Melissa Halleck is telling me how the town is starting to attract a new kind of resident — the cosmopolitan remote worker.
Pulaski Day Parade moving back to Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — And looking ahead now to next weekend, the 84th Annual Pulaski Day Parade is making its way back to the City of Buffalo. The parade will march from Edward Street down to Niagara Street where there will be a festival. It includes bands, dance groups, cultural...
WKBW-TV
Emily and Mercedes go to the Buffalo and Erie County library
September is library sign-up month and Emily and Mercedes took a trip to the library to find out more about all the library has to offer. John Spears from the Buffalo and Erie County Library says, “So many people don’t realize everything a library card can do for them and library sign-up month is an opportunity for us to just meet so many new people and just tell them everything that we have to offer. A lot of people know we check out books, dvds, cd’s, a lot of people don’t know that we have musical instruments, you can check out fishing poles. You can check out almost anything you can imagine. If we don’t have it, ask. We will see what we can do.” John says this month is a chance for them to let people know that we aren’t your grandpa’s library.
New Casino Coming After Seneca Nation Buys Tons Of Land?
Is the Seneca Nation going to be building a new casino in Erie County? What is happening with all the land that the Seneca Nation bought in Western New York?. The Seneca Nation is in the process of purchasing a good amount of land in Erie County. Many people on social media thought and hoped that there would be a new casino coming to Western New York.
Another Western New York Pizza Hut Location Announced
Pizza Hut is arguably the most popular national pizza chain in the United States. They have locations scattered all over the country and for regions who do not have the reputation of great local pizza like New York City, Chicago, New Haven, Detroit and Buffalo, it's a great option for those looking for a solid pizza.
8 Bowling Alleys With The Best Food In Western New York
Bowling is one of many popular sports in Buffalo, which may be the biggest explanation behind the countless number of bowling alleys in Western New York. While each bowling alley has its own unique quirks, there are some that just have better food than others. A thread came up on...
localsyr.com
Limp Lizard wins at the National Buffalo Wing Festival
(WSYR-TV) — Restaurants from across North America competed at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo on September 3 and 4. Vendors participated in various contests to see which restaurant can create the tastiest wing. Limp Lizard Bar & Grill, the only representative from Syracuse, won first place in one contest and third in another! They entered their smoked jalapeño blueberry wings.
No Coffee At Buffalo Starbucks Today?
If you were planning on treating yourself to your favorite Starbucks drink after dropping the kids off at school, you may be S.O.L. Starbucks Workers United told News 4 that there will be a group of workers picketing at 20 different locations in Buffalo and Western New York on Tuesday.
Major Increase in Heating Costs Coming in New York State
Don't you think this is getting a little ridiculous? National Grid acknowledged potential increases in price for this year. How many months do you think that people in Buffalo "need" their heating system? Probably about 5 months or so, right? From November to about March, Western New Yorkers really rely on their HVAC.
WKBW-TV
Back to School! AM Buffalo Kids ask Mercedes & Emily about 3rd Grade!
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We all know kids say the darnedest things! And they likely have a ton of questions about going back to school. Not all of them have easy answers. Emily & Mercedes had their 8 year-olds ask their questions on AM Buffalo! What were Mercedes & Emily's answers? You'll have to watch the video to find out!
wnynewsnow.com
Gas Prices Fall In Chautauqua County
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Over the past month, the average price for a gallon on gasoline has decreased around 50 cents in Chautauqua County. According to AAA, Chautauqua County’s average price for a gallon of gas on Monday was $4.01 a gallon, down 53 cents from $4.54 back on July 21.
