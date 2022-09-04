September is library sign-up month and Emily and Mercedes took a trip to the library to find out more about all the library has to offer. John Spears from the Buffalo and Erie County Library says, “So many people don’t realize everything a library card can do for them and library sign-up month is an opportunity for us to just meet so many new people and just tell them everything that we have to offer. A lot of people know we check out books, dvds, cd’s, a lot of people don’t know that we have musical instruments, you can check out fishing poles. You can check out almost anything you can imagine. If we don’t have it, ask. We will see what we can do.” John says this month is a chance for them to let people know that we aren’t your grandpa’s library.

ERIE COUNTY, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO