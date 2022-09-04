Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
Being an Expert in Emotion: 4 Key Characteristics
Expertise has four defining characteristics, each of which can also be used to describe various types of expertise in emotion. Expertise is supported by extensive and specific knowledge about the domain in question and enhanced information-processing capacities. Expertise is demonstrated by stable, high-level performance and developed through deliberate practice. What...
psychologytoday.com
The Career Power of Being Conscientious
A study showed that conscientiousness plays a critical role in goal-setting and the ability of employees to achieve goals reliably. Conscientiousness is the key to understanding motivational engagement and behavioral restraint at work. Researchers suggested that organizations would do well if they measured conscientiousness in hiring and talent management decisions.
"As A Recruiter, I Tell People To Remove Them": 5 Things That This Google Recruiter Says Should NOT Be On Your Résumé Anymore In The Year 2022
"Gotta go. That was 1970. We are in 2022."
psychologytoday.com
The Importance of Letting Go
Often, lying beneath the urge to feed strong feelings of anger or frustration is an attempt to reassert a sense of control. If it is not strategic or rational to express one's feelings of anger, the next best option is to practice acceptance, or letting go. The practice of letting...
RELATED PEOPLE
psychologytoday.com
What Makes Two People Click in a Relationship?
Many people come to therapy asking questions about their intimate relationships. Some common questions are:. “How do I know if I’m looking for the right qualities in a romantic partner?”. “What do I do if I’m having doubts about my relationship?”. “How can I make him/her love me...
psychologytoday.com
How to Become “Lucky” in Your Career and Life
COVID has created the era of The Great Discontent, but there are no guidelines on how to best cope. A great deal of happiness and success in life is predicated upon "luck." Applying happenstance theory can help you find out how lucky you can be and prepare you to prosper from serendipity.
psychologytoday.com
Difficulties Come and Go, so Accept Difficulties
Not all difficulties are equally problematic, and life contains unavoidable challenges. To feel more peaceful, try the attitude of accepting difficulty instead of getting aggravated by it. Difficulties come and go. Meanwhile, your good qualities and the good things in life persist and remain. Sometimes things are difficult. Your legs...
psychologytoday.com
How Decision-Makers Can Handle Uncertainty
Uncertainty is the norm for decision-makers. Uncertainty can stem from missing information, ambiguity, unreliable data, or contextual complexity. For making decisions, analytical methods that work so well with clearly defined data elements become less useful in the face of uncertainty. Business schools and other professional programs teach powerful analytical methods...
IN THIS ARTICLE
psychologytoday.com
Our Crisis of Belonging: Our Deepest Motivation at Work
People join and stay in a company or organization because they wish to feel included, accepted, appreciated, and valued. Leaders play a critical role in helping people experience this sense of belonging. The simple act of being kind and empathetic toward people is the first step to helping them feel...
psychologytoday.com
Some Thoughts on Managing Time and Reducing Work Stress
I’ve been working full-time as a psychotherapist for a telehealth psychotherapy organization for 15 months now. This company is 100% telehealth— it won’t ever revert back to in-person. Each clinician works out of their home. We are in seven or eight states across the country and growing.
psychologytoday.com
Navigating Resistant to Ready for Returning to the Work Premises
People are at different points of re-entry readiness. Readiness for any changes requires preparedness and willingness. Asking team members key questions can help move people to high levels of readiness. This is not business as usual or a new normal. The world is in various states of re-entry readiness and...
psychologytoday.com
The Nurture of Passion as You Age
Successful aging depends on whether you belong to the “lifelong learner” or the "can't teach old dogs new tricks" school of thought on aging,. Vitality and longevity ask you to continually reinvent yourself, stay close to passion and purpose, and remember that you have a use-by date. People...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
psychologytoday.com
In a Relationship Dip or Ditch?
The way stress, pressure, and change affect us can evolve over time. The next time you notice a dip in your relationship, there is nothing wrong with riding it out for a bit. The fact that you find the energy dip in your relationship surprising or upsetting can be viewed as a positive.
psychologytoday.com
How Values Can Make People More Hopeful for the Future
We often think that people who vote for another party, have another gender, or are older or younger are also different from us in other ways. It is possible to change people’s misperceptions of other groups by showing their value similarities. Research has not yet shown whether similarity information...
psychologytoday.com
Why We Keep Things That Matter—and Some That Don’t
Saving remnants of our past in material things is emotionally satisfying in ways not possible in virtual reality. Many people keep things that are meaningful to them, but excessive attachment to things can be unhealthy. People save things associated with bad as well as good experiences, and the emotions things...
psychologytoday.com
When a Romantic Partner Asks for an Open Relationship
There are behavioral and psychological predictors of attitudes toward consensual non-monogamy (CNM). Sociosexuality is measured in terms of attitudes, desires, and behaviors within non-committed relationships. You can spot a high sociosexuality suitor through relationship history and attitudes about commitment. In the throes of a new romance, the exciting journey of...
psychologytoday.com
Who Spends More Time Enhancing Their Attractiveness and Why
In a recent study across 93 countries, 99 percent of participants said they engage in appearance-enhancing behaviors more than 10 minutes a day. The study also revealed that those currently dating spent more time enhancing their appearance compared to those in established relationships. The strongest predictor of attractiveness-enhancing behaviors identified...
psychologytoday.com
5 Strategies to Overcome Financial Self-Sabotage
The first step toward healing and surviving any financial hardship is to honor your family’s past financial difficulties. Reflect on how you may have been impacted by intergenerational financial trauma, difficult financial losses, or the chronic stress of poverty. Negative messages that money is bad, or that wanting more...
psychologytoday.com
Does Your Inner Voice Bring You Down?
Most people continually chat away in their minds, accepting their own opinions as facts and their beliefs as gospel. The Stoic philosophers taught that a person's emotional reactions arise from how they interpret life events, not from the events themselves. Countering self-statements or acceptance can help one manage disturbing thoughts.
psychologytoday.com
The Downside of Being Too Close to Your Partner
Being close to your partner can benefit your intimacy but can also threaten your sense of identity. New research on grief shows how a "self–other merger" can make a partner's loss that much harder to overcome. Holding onto your own sense of self can benefit you not just when...
Comments / 0