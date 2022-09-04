ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Career Development & Advice

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

Being an Expert in Emotion: 4 Key Characteristics

Expertise has four defining characteristics, each of which can also be used to describe various types of expertise in emotion. Expertise is supported by extensive and specific knowledge about the domain in question and enhanced information-processing capacities. Expertise is demonstrated by stable, high-level performance and developed through deliberate practice. What...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

The Career Power of Being Conscientious

A study showed that conscientiousness plays a critical role in goal-setting and the ability of employees to achieve goals reliably. Conscientiousness is the key to understanding motivational engagement and behavioral restraint at work. Researchers suggested that organizations would do well if they measured conscientiousness in hiring and talent management decisions.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

The Importance of Letting Go

Often, lying beneath the urge to feed strong feelings of anger or frustration is an attempt to reassert a sense of control. If it is not strategic or rational to express one's feelings of anger, the next best option is to practice acceptance, or letting go. The practice of letting...
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Blanchard
psychologytoday.com

What Makes Two People Click in a Relationship?

Many people come to therapy asking questions about their intimate relationships. Some common questions are:. “How do I know if I’m looking for the right qualities in a romantic partner?”. “What do I do if I’m having doubts about my relationship?”. “How can I make him/her love me...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

How to Become “Lucky” in Your Career and Life

COVID has created the era of The Great Discontent, but there are no guidelines on how to best cope. A great deal of happiness and success in life is predicated upon "luck." Applying happenstance theory can help you find out how lucky you can be and prepare you to prosper from serendipity.
LIFESTYLE
psychologytoday.com

Difficulties Come and Go, so Accept Difficulties

Not all difficulties are equally problematic, and life contains unavoidable challenges. To feel more peaceful, try the attitude of accepting difficulty instead of getting aggravated by it. Difficulties come and go. Meanwhile, your good qualities and the good things in life persist and remain. Sometimes things are difficult. Your legs...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

How Decision-Makers Can Handle Uncertainty

Uncertainty is the norm for decision-makers. Uncertainty can stem from missing information, ambiguity, unreliable data, or contextual complexity. For making decisions, analytical methods that work so well with clearly defined data elements become less useful in the face of uncertainty. Business schools and other professional programs teach powerful analytical methods...
IN THIS ARTICLE
psychologytoday.com

Our Crisis of Belonging: Our Deepest Motivation at Work

People join and stay in a company or organization because they wish to feel included, accepted, appreciated, and valued. Leaders play a critical role in helping people experience this sense of belonging. The simple act of being kind and empathetic toward people is the first step to helping them feel...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Some Thoughts on Managing Time and Reducing Work Stress

I’ve been working full-time as a psychotherapist for a telehealth psychotherapy organization for 15 months now. This company is 100% telehealth— it won’t ever revert back to in-person. Each clinician works out of their home. We are in seven or eight states across the country and growing.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

The Nurture of Passion as You Age

Successful aging depends on whether you belong to the “lifelong learner” or the "can't teach old dogs new tricks" school of thought on aging,. Vitality and longevity ask you to continually reinvent yourself, stay close to passion and purpose, and remember that you have a use-by date. People...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
psychologytoday.com

In a Relationship Dip or Ditch?

The way stress, pressure, and change affect us can evolve over time. The next time you notice a dip in your relationship, there is nothing wrong with riding it out for a bit. The fact that you find the energy dip in your relationship surprising or upsetting can be viewed as a positive.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

How Values Can Make People More Hopeful for the Future

We often think that people who vote for another party, have another gender, or are older or younger are also different from us in other ways. It is possible to change people’s misperceptions of other groups by showing their value similarities. Research has not yet shown whether similarity information...
SOCIETY
psychologytoday.com

Why We Keep Things That Matter—and Some That Don’t

Saving remnants of our past in material things is emotionally satisfying in ways not possible in virtual reality. Many people keep things that are meaningful to them, but excessive attachment to things can be unhealthy. People save things associated with bad as well as good experiences, and the emotions things...
VIRTUAL REALITY
psychologytoday.com

When a Romantic Partner Asks for an Open Relationship

There are behavioral and psychological predictors of attitudes toward consensual non-monogamy (CNM). Sociosexuality is measured in terms of attitudes, desires, and behaviors within non-committed relationships. You can spot a high sociosexuality suitor through relationship history and attitudes about commitment. In the throes of a new romance, the exciting journey of...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Who Spends More Time Enhancing Their Attractiveness and Why

In a recent study across 93 countries, 99 percent of participants said they engage in appearance-enhancing behaviors more than 10 minutes a day. The study also revealed that those currently dating spent more time enhancing their appearance compared to those in established relationships. The strongest predictor of attractiveness-enhancing behaviors identified...
EDUCATION
psychologytoday.com

5 Strategies to Overcome Financial Self-Sabotage

The first step toward healing and surviving any financial hardship is to honor your family’s past financial difficulties. Reflect on how you may have been impacted by intergenerational financial trauma, difficult financial losses, or the chronic stress of poverty. Negative messages that money is bad, or that wanting more...
PERSONAL FINANCE
psychologytoday.com

Does Your Inner Voice Bring You Down?

Most people continually chat away in their minds, accepting their own opinions as facts and their beliefs as gospel. The Stoic philosophers taught that a person's emotional reactions arise from how they interpret life events, not from the events themselves. Countering self-statements or acceptance can help one manage disturbing thoughts.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

The Downside of Being Too Close to Your Partner

Being close to your partner can benefit your intimacy but can also threaten your sense of identity. New research on grief shows how a "self–other merger" can make a partner's loss that much harder to overcome. Holding onto your own sense of self can benefit you not just when...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy