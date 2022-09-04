Quarterback Baker Mayfield as well as Browns fans have had Sunday circled on their calendars as the Carolina Panthers play host to Cleveland. Mayfield was the No. 1 pick by the Browns in 2018 and led them in 2020 to their first playoff victory since 1994 but requested a trade this offseason after Cleveland traded for Deshaun Watson. Watson is suspended for 11 games.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO