Read full article on original website
Lori Burns Benson
3d ago
what's up with this waiting... if they are 100 percent guilt, execution day should be the next day , that's alot of waisted tax dollars
Reply(1)
13
Ellen Moody
3d ago
Yesss I totally agree,why did it take this dam long execution day ?It sure didn’t take long for him in order to take there life from them!!
Reply
5
Deidra Greer
2d ago
WOW!!!😮 I know he regrets going back over there and this is a constant reminder for us women we gotta be careful of who we're sleeping with and bring around our children this is a sad situation the man gets mad with his girlfriend and then decides to take it out on her kids that's not right
Reply
4
Related
Murder Count in Amarillo Rises With Latest Discovery
I would like to say Amarillo is a safe city, but with every crime, I begin to wonder. As days go by the murder count increases. The Amarillo Police Department was called out to the 2800 block of Oak Drive. Someone had found a dead body laying by the dumpster. The body was that of a male, but no other identifying information was released.
Maryland man arrested on drug charges at Amarillo bus station
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to documents filed in the Northern District of Texas federal court on Tuesday, a Maryland man was arrested at an Amarillo bus station over the weekend on a charge of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl.” According to the filed criminal complaint, an Amarillo Police Department K-9 officer was patrolling […]
Perryton Man Successfully Flees Police, Comes Back to Argue on Social Media
Some people are born wild. And for just a brief moment in time, Chanz Garcia certainly ran wild and free after an insane police chase that involved law enforcement agencies from three counties in the Texas Panhandle. According to a press release from the Hansford County sheriff, Robert Mahaffee, on...
APD asking for help identifying body found by dumpster
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that it needs help from the public to identify the body of a man that was found by a dumpster Tuesday in north Amarillo. On Tuesday, APD reported that officers were investigating the body of a man that was found by a dumpster in an alley […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo police: Father, son shot by 2 men who tried to rob them
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A father and son were shot by two men who tried to rob them. According to Amarillo police, officers were dispatched to a shooting around 1:30 a.m. Saturday at the Eddison Apartments. They found two males with gunshot wounds. The victims told police that two...
kgncnewsnow.com
Body Found By Dumpster in Alleyway
Officers with the Amarillo Police Department were called out to the 2800 block of Oak drive today/ on the 6th. When they arrived they found a deceased adult male laying by a dumpster in the ally. Police are investigating along with the APD Homicide Unit because of the unusual circumstances.
Amarillo police investigating suspicious death
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that officers are currently investigating the body of a man on Tuesday that was found in a dumpster in an alley in north Amarillo. According to officers, police were called to the 2800 block of Oak Drive on a dead man who was found in a […]
KFDA
Hansford County officials looking for man after pursuit into Hutchinson County
HANSFORD COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Law Enforcement is looking for a wanted man after a pursuit leading into Hutchinson County. According to officials, on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at around 8:50 p.m. Spearman police found the suspects vehicle and were able to get it stopped. The driver, 25-year-old Chanz Garcia refused...
Officers investigating shooting on SE 11th near Grand
AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to Sgt. Carla Burr, officers with the Amarillo Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred around 9 p.m. in the 3800 block of SE 11th. Burr stated that officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of SE 11th Ave. When officers arrived on scene they found a man with a gunshot […]
abc7amarillo.com
APD's Homicide Unit investigating after dead man found in alley on northside
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are investigating after a dead body was found near a dumpster in an alley on the northside on Tuesday. Officers were called to the 2800 block of Oak Drive for a dead man laying by a dumpster in an alley. The APD's Homicide...
kgncnewsnow.com
Meth Stash House Busted, And Charges Filed
An Amarillo man and woman were charged with having guns and $168,000 in Methamphetamine. Trinity Allen and Joshua Sobamiwa were arrested on charges of possession and intent to distribute meth. Sobamiwa admitted to bringing meth in from Arizona and has sold 340,000 grams over time, worth over $27 Million. He,...
Amarillo’s Mysterious Pile of Dirt is Going to Be Awesome
Last week I might have been on a mission to find out why there was a giant pile of dirt in the parking lot at 45th and Teckla. This week the mystery has been solved. I found out what the heck was going on and now have an answer. Like...
KFDA
‘Suspicious death’: Police investigating after man found dead by a dumpster in north Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police are investigating a suspicious death after a dead man was found laying by a dumpster in the alley today in north Amarillo. Amarillo Police Department said today, they were called to the area of Oak Drive and Sycamore Avenue, which is near Hamlet Elementary School, on a man who was found dead by a dumpster in the alley.
abc7amarillo.com
Hiker dies on the Lighthouse Trail in Palo Duro Canyon
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — A hiker died Wednesday on the Lighthouse Trail in Palo Duro Canyon. At 4:20 p.m., the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, Randall County Fire Department and Canyon Fire Department were called to the Lighthouse Trail for a hiker who had collapsed. The Randall County...
Canyon High School Mistakenly Blamed For Racial Slurs
Have you ever heard of mistaken identity? It's honestly a pretty common thing, but this one is a bit different. This isn't a story about a person with a mistaken identity. No, this is an ENTIRE SCHOOL caught up in a mess. It all started with a high school volleyball...
kgncnewsnow.com
Fatal Accident Outside Amarillo
A fatal vehicle accident occurred on August 28th at 7:40 PM. William Grady Lambert walked east on Farm to Market Road 2575, ten miles east of Amarillo. A Driver in a Ford F-150 was driving into the sun and attempted to miss the pedestrian but was too late. Lambert was...
What Is The Construction For At 10th And Polk In Amarillo?
On a recent trip downtown, I pulled up at a red light on 10th and Polk to a lot of construction going on. If you're wondering what's going in, it's a new home for something that's been around for quite some time. So what is the construction for at 10th...
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo Fire Department: Hero rescues elderly, wheelchair bound neighbor from house fire
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Fire Department said a man rescued his elderly, wheelchair bound neighbor from a house fire. The fire started around 7 a.m. Wednesday at a home in the 1600 block of NW 15th Street. The victim "improperly discarded a cigarette" before she fell asleep.
Amarillo Police: 1 hospitalized after early Wednesday altercation
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding an early Wednesday morning stabbing that left one person with non-life threatening injuries. According to a statement from the department, officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Barbara around 2:31 a.m. Wednesday on a call of an aggravated assault. When officers […]
Teenager’s Tragically Short Life Commemorated by Family in Mourning
An Amarillo family is currently going through a hardship that no parent wants to experience, mourning the loss of their teenage son. The Mendoza family of Amarillo recently lost their son, Jaxson Mendoza, on August 25th. Jaxson battled epilepsy for 2 years and 10 months and had many accomplishments that many people could only dream of.
Comments / 13