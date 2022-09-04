Read full article on original website
Related
Convicted murderer Kaushal Niroula killed in altercation at Riverside County Jail
A convicted murderer in a high profile Palm Springs murder has been killed during an altercation at the Cois Byrd Detention Center on Tuesday. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, just after 2:30 pm, 41-year-old Kaushal Niroula was found at the jail unresponsive. Deputies and medical staff initiated medical aid while waiting for paramedics The post Convicted murderer Kaushal Niroula killed in altercation at Riverside County Jail appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Teen Arrested in Deadly Shooting at Coachella House Party
A 17-year-old is behind bars Wednesday accused of killing one person and injuring another at a party in Coachella. Deputies with the Riverside County sheriff’s office responded to a report of a loud party in the 53000 block of Calle Sanborn on Friday around 11:51 p.m. While arriving at...
mynewsla.com
Felon Suspected of Fatally Shooting Man in Menifee
A felon suspected of gunning down a 58-year-old man in Menifee was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of murder. Arturo Recinos of Menifee was booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta in connection with the slaying of Jesus Carlon of Wildomar Tuesday. In addition to murder, Recinos was booked for...
L.A. Weekly
Nicole Shawn Baccarella Arrested in DUI Crash on Collett Street [Riverside, CA]
Two-Vehicle DUI Accident on Pierce Street Resulted in Serious Injuries. The two-vehicle collision occurred at around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Pierce Street and Collett Street. According to reports, while driving through the intersection, Baccarella lost control of her Range Rover and collided with a westbound 2007 Toyota Corolla....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynewsla.com
Inmate Killed in Murrieta Jail, Allegedly By Fellow Inmate
An inmate at the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta was killed by another inmate, authorities said Wednesday. Rodney Ronald Sanchez, 61, was accused of killing the unidentified male inmate during an altercation Tuesday, according to Sgt. Richard Carroll of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Carroll said the inmate...
Ex-CHP officer must face charges he killed pedestrian in Long Beach, judge rules
Authorities say the CHP officer was riding at least 69 mph on his department motorcycle when he hit and killed a man walking in lanes of Del Amo Boulevard. The post Ex-CHP officer must face charges he killed pedestrian in Long Beach, judge rules appeared first on Long Beach Post.
mynewsla.com
Charges Filed Against Gang Member Suspected of Firearm Possession
A felon and documented gang member from Desert Hot Springs was charged Wednesday with allegedly possessing a loaded gun with an obliterated serial number. Sean Hatley, 44, was charged with being a convicted felon and narcotic addict in possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition, as well as a sentence enhancing allegation of being on probation at the time, according to court records.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man Awaiting Retrial in Palm Springs Slaying Killed in Jail
(CNS) – A 41-year-old man awaiting a retrial in the slaying of a retired Palm Springs art dealer was killed in jail, allegedly by a fellow inmate at the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta, authorities said Wednesday. Rodney Ronald Sanchez, 61, is accused of killing Kaushal Niroula during...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newsantaana.com
Street racers threaten Tustin police officers and their families after being cited
Due to unsafe driving behavior and recurring vandalism, the Tustin Police Department maintains a zero tolerance approach to street racing and unsanctioned car meet-ups. Organized events which occur on private property without the permission of the property owner and on City property without proper permitting will result in strict enforcement.
foxla.com
Teen girl arrested for San Pedro double shooting
LOS ANGELES - Police Wednesday said that a 15-year-old girl was arrested in the shooting of a 19-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy in San Pedro. The shooting was reported at 11:55 p.m. on Aug. 23 in the area of Mesa and First streets, east of Pacific Avenue. Investigators later learned the shooting occurred during an altercation with the suspect and the 19-year-old victim, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Fontana Herald News
Police seize guns and drugs during incidents in Fontana this past week
Police seized guns and drugs during incidents in Fontana this past week, according to the Fontana Police Department. During a probation check of a convicted felon’s residence, officers found several guns and drugs as well as cash. Two convicted felons were arrested, according to a Facebook post by the P.D. on Sept. 7.
Fontana Herald News
Police arrest armed suspect who allegedly took $136 worth of Lottery Scratchers in Rialto
An armed suspect who allegedly committed a robbery of $136 worth of Lottery Scratchers from a store in Rialto was arrested, according to a Facebook post by the Rialto Police Department on Sept. 6. The incident occurred shortly before 10 p.m. in the 200 block of E. Foothill Boulevard, when...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fontana Herald News
Probationer in Fontana is arrested after he is found to be possessing 23 firearms
A compliance check in Fontana turned into a major arrest for the San Bernardino County Probation Department. The compliance check resulted in the seizure of 23 firearms, multiple magazines, and ammunition, according to a Facebook post on Sept. 7 by the Probation Department. The probationer was arrested for a violation...
2urbangirls.com
Judge refuses to dismiss murder charges against co-founder of burn center
VAN NUYS, Calif. – A judge Wednesday rejected a defense motion seeking the dismissal of murder charges against the co-founder of the Grossman Burn Foundation, who allegedly ran down two young brothers in a Westlake Village crosswalk and fled the scene. Rebecca Grossman, now 59, was ordered May 5...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Officer-involved shooting under investigation￼
NEEDLES, Calif. – A officer-involved (OIS) shooting fatality is under investigation in Needles, California. The San Bernardino County sheriff’s office reports the deadly incident occurred following a routine traffic stop at 3:14 p.m. on Saturday, September 3. A news release indicated that two officers determined that a passenger...
Man wounded in North Long Beach shooting, police say
The shooting took place around 12:21 a.m. in the 400 block of East Artesia Boulevard. The post Man wounded in North Long Beach shooting, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Deadly Los Angeles Shooting Suspects Flee in Rolls-Royce, Cops Say
Three men wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Los Angeles fled the scene in a Rolls-Royce SUV, cops said. The attack, which unfolded Tuesday morning near the JW Marriott hotel in the downtown area of the city, left one unidentified man with multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department pronounced the man dead, LAPD spokesperson officer Lizeth Lomeli said, adding that several suspects had fled the scene in a white SUV, which had been identified as a Rolls-Royce in early reports of the attack. The case is now being investigated as a homicide, with detectives seeking to establish whether the shooting took place in the parking lot or the lobby of the luxury hotel. “Due to the location and the density of the population, there’s obviously a lot of camera footage that our detectives have to canvas through,” Lomeli said. “We’re not yet releasing images looking for suspects.”Read more at The Daily Beast.
Woman shot and killed in L.A.’s Green Meadows neighborhood
A gunman is being sought after a woman was shot and killed in the Green Meadows neighborhood of Los Angeles Tuesday night. The shooting was reported around 10:18 p.m. near the intersection of South Central Avenue and East 90th Street. Arriving officers located a woman down with gunshot wounds, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson […]
L.A. Weekly
Child Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Accident on Rosita Street [Santa Ana, CA]
7-Year-Old Boy Pronounced Dead after Pedestrian Crash on 7th Street. The incident occurred around 8:50 p.m., just north of 7th Street. Per reports, the driver of a passing vehicle struck the child at the intersection. Responding officers located the child in the roadway with serious injuries. Eventually, paramedics transported the...
crimevoice.com
Officer-involved Shooting Occurs During Standoff with Suspect in Anaheim
An alleged perpetrator of domestic violence was arrested at his Anaheim residence after a three-hour standoff with police and an officer-involved shooting. Gonzalo Dominguez, 35, was arrested for multiple felony charges, including domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon, and assault on a police officer. Police responded to an Anaheim...
Comments / 2