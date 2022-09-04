ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Nassourdine Imavov calls out Paulo Costa after UFC Fight Night 209 win

By Danny Segura, Abbey Subhan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZxRLX_0hi7dmXX00

PARIS – Nassourdine Imavov has a big name in mind for his next trip to the octagon.

The rising UFC middleweight contender wants to mix it up with former title challenger Paulo Costa. Imavov (12-3 MMA, 4-1 UFC) is coming off a unanimous decision win over Joaquin Buckley at Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 209. The victory put him on a three-fight winning streak, and he believes it’s time to take a step up in the rankings.

“I have to heal first, and I have some injuries. I might need surgery,” Imavov told reporters at Accor Arena. “But as I said, I would like a top-five or top-10 guy, so why not Costa? It’s going to be a completely different fight, so let’s go.”

Costa is coming off a wild, Fight of the Night performance against former champion Luke Rockhold last month at UFC 278. Imavov wasn’t impressed with the Brazilian’s return to the cage.

“I watched the fight, but it was nothing special,” Imavov said. “They both got tired. They got really tired during the fight … In a way, challenges motivate me, and I think it will be a good fight for me.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 209.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva boxing match announcement

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva finally became official Tuesday when Showtime announced the boxing match between the YouTube star and UFC legend. Paul (5-0) will face former UFC middleweight champion Silva (3-1) in an eight-round fight at a catchweight of 187 pounds on Oct. 29 in Phoenix, and although the matchup is polarizing to many, there’s no doubt it will capture the focus of the combat sports world.
PHOENIX, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: CM Punk met with Tony Khan Tuesday, expected to be suspended or fired

The wild storm of speculation around the future of CM Punk with AEW could be cleared up today, and signs point toward either a suspension or departure for the AEW World Champion. Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated filed a story this morning reporting that Punk met with AEW CEO, GM and head of creative Tony Khan Tuesday to discuss what happens next after Punk unloaded on Hangman Adam Page and the company’s EVPs, the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, during a press conference after All Out in Chicago. That led to a physical altercation afterward, including Punk, the Bucks, Omega and longtime...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Rockhold
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

William Gomis was 'ready to die' rather than tap out vs. Jarno Errens at UFC Fight Night 209

PARIS – William Gomis wasn’t about quit in front of his hometown fans at UFC Fight Night 209. Gomis (11-2 MMA, 1-0 UFC) defeated Jarno Errens by majority decision this past Saturday at Accor Arena, where he was caught in a deep triangle-choke with just a minute left in the fight. But the MMA Factory Paris fighter managed to muster the energy to pop his head out and survive Errens’ last-ditch effort.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Coach Eric Nicksick hopes Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones doesn't get away: 'That's the fight to make'

Francis Ngannou’s head coach can’t help but get excited about a potential fight against Jon Jones. Eric Nicksick, coach at Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas, would love to one day see Ngannou and Jones standing across the octagon from each other in a UFC championship bout. Nicksick is not alone. Many hope that fight materializes in the future.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

148K+
Followers
195K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy