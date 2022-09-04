ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley Recreate Iconic 'Dirty Dancing' Lift in New Photo

Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley, who starred together in both The Fault in Our Stars and Divergent in 2014, had a fun reunion in Italy. While spending time together, the duo decided to recreate the iconic scene in Dirty Dancing when Patrick Swayze's character Johnny Castle lifts Jennifer Grey's Frances "Baby" Houseman while dancing to "(I've Had) The Time of My Life."
So Fetch! Lindsay Lohan Puckers Up For Selfies in Nod to Iconic ‘Mean Girls’ Scene

Lindsay Lohan has been feeling quite nostalgic lately, sharing a new post on Instagram referencing one of Mean Girls' most iconic scenes. The 36-year-old is celebrating Wednesday with Mean Girls-inspired selfies depicting her trying on two pairs of trendy sunglasses. The photo is an edit of two different pictures of Lohan, with a pink background that reads "Happy Wednesday."
Man Is Given A Free Puppy, Soon Realizes It Is Something Else

When a young man in Tuscon, Arizona saw a ”free puppy’ sign on a house, he knocked on the door, and immediately fell in love with an amber eyed puppy he found. But soon after the man took Neon the dog home, he started to get a strange feeling about the pooch – like he wasn’t what he seemed.
Nicolas Cage welcomes first child with wife Riko Shibata, daughter August Francesca

Nicolas Cage’s wife Riko Shibata has given birth to a baby girl, the couple’s first child together.The 58-year-old actor and his artist wife, 27, welcomed daughter August Francesca Coppola Cage, on Wednesday 7 September in Los Angeles, a rep confirmed to People.“Nicolas and Riko are happy to announce the birth of their daughter,” the rep said. “Mother and daughter are doing fine.”The daughter is Shibata’s first child while Cage has two children – Kal-El, 16, and Weston, 31 – from previous relationships.The name for their new daughter seems to have changed since Cage announced the news on The Kelly...
Sarah Hyland Shares Candid Pics from Recent Getaway With Friends

Sarah Hyland and her besties arranged a trip to celebrate a birthday—and let's just say, after seeing the photos, we would love to be best friends with the star. Hyland and a handful of her closest friends (we counted six) headed to an undisclosed location for the ultimate birthday bash for her dear pal Ciara Robinson, now 32.
Jason Momoa Shocks Fans By Shaving Off His Signature Hair in Instagram Video

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom star Jason Momoa is taking a stand against ocean pollution by making a shocking change to his look. The actor recorded himself getting his head completely shaved, even showing two cut-off braids to the camera, before posting it on Instagram with an important message about stopping the use of plastic bottles, utensils, and other things that end up polluting the ocean and elsewhere.
Kate Upton Gives In, Joins 'Teenage Dirtbag' Social Media Trend

SI Swimsuit legend Kate Upton has hopped on the teenage dirtbag bandwagon, and we couldn’t be happier. Upton has joined the social media trend and we’re all eyes and ears (or teenage tears). Set to Wheatus’s 2000 summer hit “Teenage Dirtbag,” Upton posted on Instagram 10 nostalgic photos...
Hilary Duff Sends Fans Wedding Gift After Being Mentioned in Their Vows on TikTok

Hilary Duff showed one couple what dreams are made of when she sent them a sweet message and wedding gift in honor of their nuptials. The couple first shared a video of their vows to TikTok in June. "Growing up, I always imagined that I would be getting married to early-2000's teen idol and gay icon Hilary Duff," one of the grooms read in the clip titled "Unexpected Vows." Throughout the two-minute snippet, he made an impressive number of references to the actress. Commenters quickly tagged the Lizzie McGuire star, and, according to some comments, she shared the post on her Instagram story.
Kim Kardashian Shares Her Version of the American Dream

When Keeping Up with the Kardashian’s first aired on E! in 2007, no one could have expected that the 2022 SI Swimsuit cover model, Kim Kardashian, would turn into the billionaire entrepreneur and businesswoman she is today—but there’s no debating who she’s become. In a recent...
