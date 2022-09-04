Read full article on original website
Reese Witherspoon ‘Can’t Ignore’ the Teenage Dirtbag Trend Any Longer, Shares Pics From Her Grungy Phase
Reese Witherspoon tried her best not to get involved with the social media trend that tasked users with sorting through old photos from their teenage years, but ultimately, she caved. The 46-year-old actress posted a collage of photos–which she claimed to be from sometime in the 1990s– set to a...
Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley Recreate Iconic 'Dirty Dancing' Lift in New Photo
Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley, who starred together in both The Fault in Our Stars and Divergent in 2014, had a fun reunion in Italy. While spending time together, the duo decided to recreate the iconic scene in Dirty Dancing when Patrick Swayze's character Johnny Castle lifts Jennifer Grey's Frances "Baby" Houseman while dancing to "(I've Had) The Time of My Life."
David Schwimmer Trolls Jennifer Aniston's Upcoming Announcement With Shower Photo on Instagram
David Schwimmer is the ultimate troll when it comes to poking fun of his former Friends cast member, Jennifer Aniston. It all started when Aniston took to her Instagram page to announce that she has something exciting coming this Thursday!. The photo featured the actress in the shower with her...
Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie Share Silly Behind-the-Scenes Photos From 'Today' Show Return
Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are back in action on the Today Show after a much-needed summer break. Guthrie took to Instagram to share a carousel of snaps that allowed fans to peek behind-the-scenes of the morning show set. It was a rainy day in New York City, but that...
So Fetch! Lindsay Lohan Puckers Up For Selfies in Nod to Iconic ‘Mean Girls’ Scene
Lindsay Lohan has been feeling quite nostalgic lately, sharing a new post on Instagram referencing one of Mean Girls' most iconic scenes. The 36-year-old is celebrating Wednesday with Mean Girls-inspired selfies depicting her trying on two pairs of trendy sunglasses. The photo is an edit of two different pictures of Lohan, with a pink background that reads "Happy Wednesday."
Fantasy Suites Fail! Zach Freaks Out after Rachel Hurts Him on ‘The Bachelorette’
Rachel Recchia’s guy Zach had an epic meltdown during part two of The Bachelorette’s fantasy suites episodes. On Tuesday’s night’s show, fans rejoined Rachel and Gabby Windey’s two-woman journey to find their husbands. While Rachel had enjoyed idyllic overnights with her dudes Aven and Tino...
Man Is Given A Free Puppy, Soon Realizes It Is Something Else
When a young man in Tuscon, Arizona saw a ”free puppy’ sign on a house, he knocked on the door, and immediately fell in love with an amber eyed puppy he found. But soon after the man took Neon the dog home, he started to get a strange feeling about the pooch – like he wasn’t what he seemed.
Zac Efron Finally Explains Why His Face Looked Different in Last Year's Viral Video
Zac Efron has finally set the record straight regarding the apparent changes in his facial structure, which sent the internet into a frenzy last year. The actor, 34, appeared in an April 2021 clip to promote an Earth Day special from Bill Nye, and fans couldn't help but point out his jaw line looked noticeably swollen.
Gabby Kicks One Guy Out, Sleeps With Another during ‘The Bachelorette Fantasy Suites'
“Fantasy Suites” week went very differently for Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey on Monday night’s episode of “The Bachelorette.”. Season 19 of the show has been the first of the franchise to feature two women looking for husbands. And in week 9, it was time for both...
Jennette McCurdy Details Dangerous Childhood Living Conditions in 'Red Table Talk' Season Premiere
Jennette McCurdy joined Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter, Willow, and her mother, Gammy (Adrienne Banfield Norris,) to talk about the contents of her recent memoir, I'm Glad My Mom Died, in the season premiere of Red Table Talk. The Facebook Watch show, which is known for getting candid about provocative...
Nicolas Cage welcomes first child with wife Riko Shibata, daughter August Francesca
Nicolas Cage’s wife Riko Shibata has given birth to a baby girl, the couple’s first child together.The 58-year-old actor and his artist wife, 27, welcomed daughter August Francesca Coppola Cage, on Wednesday 7 September in Los Angeles, a rep confirmed to People.“Nicolas and Riko are happy to announce the birth of their daughter,” the rep said. “Mother and daughter are doing fine.”The daughter is Shibata’s first child while Cage has two children – Kal-El, 16, and Weston, 31 – from previous relationships.The name for their new daughter seems to have changed since Cage announced the news on The Kelly...
Sarah Hyland Shares Candid Pics from Recent Getaway With Friends
Sarah Hyland and her besties arranged a trip to celebrate a birthday—and let's just say, after seeing the photos, we would love to be best friends with the star. Hyland and a handful of her closest friends (we counted six) headed to an undisclosed location for the ultimate birthday bash for her dear pal Ciara Robinson, now 32.
Kristin Davis Is 'Grateful' as She Reflects on Her Summer With Sunny Poolside Pic
Kristin Davis, the star of Sex and the City and And Just Like That..., celebrated the end of summer 2022 in a new Instagram post. The 57-year-old posted a photo of herself wearing a blue floral bathing suit as she sat by what is likely the pool at her own home.
Jason Momoa Shocks Fans By Shaving Off His Signature Hair in Instagram Video
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom star Jason Momoa is taking a stand against ocean pollution by making a shocking change to his look. The actor recorded himself getting his head completely shaved, even showing two cut-off braids to the camera, before posting it on Instagram with an important message about stopping the use of plastic bottles, utensils, and other things that end up polluting the ocean and elsewhere.
Cardi B Pens Touching Instagram Post About Her Son, Shares Snaps From His First Birthday
Cardi B just celebrated her son's first birthday and she shared it all with fans on social media. The rapper posted new and never-before-seen photos of her son, Wave Set, on Instagram today. In the first photo, Wave can be seen sitting in a custom blue remote-controlled Mercedes G-Wagon. In...
Kate Upton Gives In, Joins 'Teenage Dirtbag' Social Media Trend
SI Swimsuit legend Kate Upton has hopped on the teenage dirtbag bandwagon, and we couldn’t be happier. Upton has joined the social media trend and we’re all eyes and ears (or teenage tears). Set to Wheatus’s 2000 summer hit “Teenage Dirtbag,” Upton posted on Instagram 10 nostalgic photos...
Hilary Duff Sends Fans Wedding Gift After Being Mentioned in Their Vows on TikTok
Hilary Duff showed one couple what dreams are made of when she sent them a sweet message and wedding gift in honor of their nuptials. The couple first shared a video of their vows to TikTok in June. "Growing up, I always imagined that I would be getting married to early-2000's teen idol and gay icon Hilary Duff," one of the grooms read in the clip titled "Unexpected Vows." Throughout the two-minute snippet, he made an impressive number of references to the actress. Commenters quickly tagged the Lizzie McGuire star, and, according to some comments, she shared the post on her Instagram story.
Kelly Clarkson Reflects on 20th Anniversary of 'American Idol' Win in New Instagram Post
Kelly Clarkson recently reflected on a pivotal moment in her life. On Sunday, the singer penned a moving Instagram post to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her historic win on American Idol. "20 years ago today I won American Idol and it forever changed the course of my life. That...
Nick Cannon Shares Family Vacation Photos From Guam With Pregnant Brittany Bell
Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell are spending time together with their two children in Guam. The Wild N' Out host took to his Instagram to share a series of photos from their babymoon/family getaway on Tuesday. The first photo in the carousel finds Bell, who is pregnant with the pair's...
Kim Kardashian Shares Her Version of the American Dream
When Keeping Up with the Kardashian’s first aired on E! in 2007, no one could have expected that the 2022 SI Swimsuit cover model, Kim Kardashian, would turn into the billionaire entrepreneur and businesswoman she is today—but there’s no debating who she’s become. In a recent...
