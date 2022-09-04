Hilary Duff showed one couple what dreams are made of when she sent them a sweet message and wedding gift in honor of their nuptials. The couple first shared a video of their vows to TikTok in June. "Growing up, I always imagined that I would be getting married to early-2000's teen idol and gay icon Hilary Duff," one of the grooms read in the clip titled "Unexpected Vows." Throughout the two-minute snippet, he made an impressive number of references to the actress. Commenters quickly tagged the Lizzie McGuire star, and, according to some comments, she shared the post on her Instagram story.

