sweetwaternow.com
Mary Rosanna Muniz (October 3, 1929 – September 3, 2022)
Mary Rosanna Muniz, 93, passed away at her home peacefully surrounded by her family Saturday, September 3, 2022 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a long-time resident of Rock Springs and former resident of Green River, Wyoming. She was born October 3, 1929 in Antonito, Colorado; the daughter of Jose T. Vigil and Isabelle Lopez. Mrs. Muniz attended schools in Antonito, Colorado.
sweetwaternow.com
Actors’ Mission Calls Residents to Participate in Open Auditions
ROCK SPRINGS — Actors’ Mission will host open auditions this week for “Floyd Collins and the White Angels of Sand Cave,” which is the first play of its 20th season. Auditions will begin on Thursday, September 8 from 4-7 p.m. in Room 1302 on the Western Wyoming Community College Rock Springs campus; they will continue on Friday, September 9 from 5-8 p.m. and finish on Saturday, September 10 from noon to 4 p.m. The Friday and Saturday auditions will take place at the Broadway Theater. Five male and two female roles are available; all ages are welcome. No experience or advance preparation is necessary.
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County Marriage Report for August 29 – September 2, 2022
SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County from August 29 – September 2, 2022. Travis Andrew Hueller, 46, to Jade Seina (Miskimins) Slaymaker, 40, both of Rock Springs. Alec Dax Kennis, 21, to Brittany Jean Newman, 24, both of Rock Springs. Robert Joshua...
KSLTV
Small Utah town celebrates holiday weekend in unique way
DAGGETT COUNTY, Utah — A small town in northeastern Utah celebrated the symbolic end of summer in a special way. While many head to the lake or pool for the holiday weekend, the town of Manila swells in size over Labor Day as they celebrate their own rodeo. Daggett...
sweetwaternow.com
City Discusses How to Reduce its Deer Population
ROCK SPRINGS — During the Rock Springs City Council meeting tonight, the city discussed ways to control its deer population. One resident fed up with the increase in deer activity asked the Council to figure out a way to decrease the city’s deer population. Under presentations, the Council...
sweetwaternow.com
Robert Thomas (Robb) Kumer (July 19, 1969 – September 3, 2022)
Robert Thomas (Robb) Kumer, 53, passed away September 3, 2022 at his home in Rock Springs, WY. He was born on July 19, 1969 in Rock Springs, the son of Clark Kumer and Nancy Miller Moon. Robb graduated from Rock Springs High School with the class of 1987. Robb and...
sweetwaternow.com
GR Council Honors Police Officer with Emergency Medical Service Award
GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council honored a police officer with the Emergency Medical Service Award at the Tuesday night Council meeting. Police Chief Tom Jarvie presented the award to Officer Kyle Delisser. Jarvie said that on June 29, 2022, the police were called to 409 East...
sweetwaternow.com
Bernice Caroline Mae Shuster (June 30, 1944 – September 2, 2022)
Bernice Caroline Mae Shuster, 78, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming, She was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for 30 years and former resident of Green River for eight years; Missouri and Iowa. She was born on June 30, 1944 in...
sweetwaternow.com
GRPD Officer to be Recognized at GR City Council Meeting with Life Saving Award
GREEN RIVER — Green River Police Department (GRPD) Officer Kyle Delisser will be recognized during the Green River City Council Meeting for his life saving measures when responding to a call in June. The Green River City Council will meet Tuesday, September 6, at 7 pm at Green River...
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 6 – September 7, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
sweetwaternow.com
Chief Answers Questions About Animal Control Gas Chamber
GREEN RIVER — During the Green River City Council meeting Tuesday night, members of Wyoming Against Gas Chambers addressed the Council regarding the decision that was made earlier this year to remove the gas chamber from Green River Animal Control. Wyoming Against Gas Chambers member Madhu Anderson said that...
sweetwaternow.com
Commission Approves $493K Airport Grant for Terminal Project
SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Commission unanimously approved a Federal Aviation Administration grant agreement for $493,550 for the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport during its meeting Tuesday morning. The grant is to go towards the commercial terminal modernization project. Airport Director Devon Brubaker said there is a $13,161 local...
sweetwaternow.com
Department Seeks Permission to Replacement Deteriorated Manhole Without Following Bidding Process
ROCK SPRINGS — The City of Rock Springs Department of Engineering, Operations and Public services is asking the Rock Springs City Council for permission to replace a deteriorated manhole without following the formal bidding process. According to a letter to the Council from Paul Kauchich Director of Engineering, Operations...
sweetwaternow.com
Air Quality Alert Issued for Portions of Wyoming
SWEETWATER COUNTY — Due to smoke moving into Wyoming from the Ross Fork wildfire in Idaho, an air quality alert has been issued for portions of Wyoming starting immediately and ending tomorrow, September 7, at 1 p.m. The United States National Weather Service issued the air quality alert on...
sweetwaternow.com
Commission to Hear Update on Gateway West Project
SWEETWATER COUNTY — In May 2007, PacifiCorp launched the Energy Gateway Transmission Expansion, which is a multi-year investment plan to add approximately 2,000 miles of new transmission lines across the West. Gateway West transmission expansion includes several segments including Segment D, which partially runs through Sweetwater County. The Sweetwater...
sweetwaternow.com
Red Flag Warning Issued for Sweetwater County
SWEETWATER COUNTY — A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Sweetwater County starting tomorrow, according to the United States National Weather Service (NWS). “A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior,” the warning states.
sweetwaternow.com
Tigers Tennis Hosts Wolves
ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs Tigers tennis hosted the Green River Wolves on Tuesday afternoon. The Green River Wolves dominated the boys matches, while the Lady Tigers took care of business, only giving up one match. Below are full results from Tuesday’s dual. Green River High School sports...
