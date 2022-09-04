MACEDONIA, Ohio -- A big night for senior quarterback Joey Palinkas paced the Nordonia Knights to a solid 48-27 win against visiting Mayfield Friday night (Sept. 2). Palinkas accounted for five touchdowns on the evening -- three through the air and two while rushing for 67 yards. He went 17 of 22 passing for 216 yards, and gathered 283 all-purpose yards in leading the Knights to their third straight win to open the season.

MACEDONIA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO