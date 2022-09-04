ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Heights, OH

Cleveland.com

A winning evening for Nordonia Knights football, marching band: (Photos)

MACEDONIA, Ohio -- A big night for senior quarterback Joey Palinkas paced the Nordonia Knights to a solid 48-27 win against visiting Mayfield Friday night (Sept. 2). Palinkas accounted for five touchdowns on the evening -- three through the air and two while rushing for 67 yards. He went 17 of 22 passing for 216 yards, and gathered 283 all-purpose yards in leading the Knights to their third straight win to open the season.
MACEDONIA, OH
Cleveland.com

Browns likely to face Joe Flacco in Week 2 matchup with the Jets

BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns will likely see a familiar face starting at quarterback when they host the Jets for their home opener on Sept. 18. Jets head coach Robert Saleh said on Wednesday the earliest they expect to have second-year starter Zach Wilson back is Week 4 at Pittsburgh, meaning 37-year-old Joe Flacco will start in his place.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

What are the Browns’ odds to win Super Bowl 57?

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns get their 2022 season under way on Sunday afternoon in Carolina vs. the Panthers. They, like the other 31 teams in the NFL, have hopes of reaching this year’s Super Bowl in Glendale, Ariz. But what do the bookmakers think of the team’s odds to win Super Bowl 57?
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

