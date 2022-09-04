Read full article on original website
4 Cities in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America For 2022Joe MertensOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Italian Beef Sandwiches in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Place in Westlake, Ohio Serves Delicious CrepesIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Avon at Avon Lake, Chardon at Riverside kick off conference play in big way: Week 4 high school football preview
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The balance of power in the Southwestern Conference and Western Reserve Conference could quickly be established with their big games Friday night, starting with No. 5 Avon at No. 9 Avon Lake and No. 3 Chardon at No. 15 Riverside. They are two of four games...
High school football 2022 Week 4 preview: Our Picks, Your Votes
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The conference schedule kicks off in a big way for many area teams this week. No. 5 Avon will make a short trip to No. 9 Avon Lake in Friday Southwestern Conference action, while No. 23 Elyria hosts Berea-Midpark. No. 15 Riverside will host No. 3 Chardon...
Video: Large crowd, fights after local high school football game
On Saturday, Euclid police officers received several 911 calls about large fights taking place following the Cleveland Heights and Cleveland Benedictine High School football game. The game was played at Euclid.
Great sportsmanship star of local football game
While some athletes and coaches take a "win at all costs " approach to sports, a local high school football player is being saluted for a display of empathy not often seen on the gridiron.
Ohio Super 25: Glenville, Centerville move up after Week 3 statements
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Northeast, Central and Southwest Ohio saw big Week 3 games that have ramifications for playoff points and the latest Ohio Super 25, which ranks high school football teams regardless of division. Glenville left Avon with a 27-21 win that jumps the Division IV state hopeful 13...
St. Edward, Chardon, Glenville hold No. 1 rankings in first AP high school football state poll
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After wins decided by one possession allowed each to stay undefeated last week, St. Edward, Chardon and Glenville each were voted as the state’s best team in their respective divisions in the first Associated Press high school football poll of the season. St. Edward took down...
A winning evening for Nordonia Knights football, marching band: (Photos)
MACEDONIA, Ohio -- A big night for senior quarterback Joey Palinkas paced the Nordonia Knights to a solid 48-27 win against visiting Mayfield Friday night (Sept. 2). Palinkas accounted for five touchdowns on the evening -- three through the air and two while rushing for 67 yards. He went 17 of 22 passing for 216 yards, and gathered 283 all-purpose yards in leading the Knights to their third straight win to open the season.
Mentor football: Senior Kadyn Burkholder lauded for postgame actions after 7-6 win over Riverside
Kadyn Burkholder had every reason to celebrate. He chose compassion first. Burkholder and his Mentor football teammates had just gutted through a hard-fought 7-6 win over visiting Riverside at a jam-packed Jerome T. Osborne Stadium, the Beavers’ last-second field goal missing wide right on the final play of the game.
Blocked punt by Archbishop Hoban’s Jordan Pritchard-Sewell voted as high school play of the week in Ohio for week 2
Congratulations to Archbishop Hoban’s Jordan Pritchard-Sewell for being voted as Ohio high school play of the week!
Vote for Friday Night Touchdown Game of the Week
FOX 8’s award-winning ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ is back for its 26th season and better than ever.
Browns likely to face Joe Flacco in Week 2 matchup with the Jets
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns will likely see a familiar face starting at quarterback when they host the Jets for their home opener on Sept. 18. Jets head coach Robert Saleh said on Wednesday the earliest they expect to have second-year starter Zach Wilson back is Week 4 at Pittsburgh, meaning 37-year-old Joe Flacco will start in his place.
What are the Browns’ odds to win Super Bowl 57?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns get their 2022 season under way on Sunday afternoon in Carolina vs. the Panthers. They, like the other 31 teams in the NFL, have hopes of reaching this year’s Super Bowl in Glendale, Ariz. But what do the bookmakers think of the team’s odds to win Super Bowl 57?
Terry Francona’s ‘gray cloud’ may have passed his jinx to a new generation
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — His name is Bill “Tubby” Kinneberg, and if you recall Cleveland’s historic 22-game winning streak in late 2017, you might remember why Terry Francona avoided talking to him until the very final days of the streak. Kinneberg is the lifelong friend that...
Bottom of Guardians lineup maintains confidence, delivers runs in 4-1 win at KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When the Nos. 7, 8 and 9 hitters in Cleveland’s lineup are clicking, the result can be impossible for opponents to handle. That was the case Tuesday when the bottom of manager Terry Francona’s batting order combined for four hits, an RBI and three runs scored in a 4-1 Guardians win at Kansas City.
Joe Burrow didn’t get to meet LeBron James at Ohio State football’s win over Notre Dame, but hopes to someday
CINCINNATI, Ohio - For the first time since he left Columbus as a player, Joe Burrow returned to Ohio Stadium on Saturday to take in the Ohio State football team’s 21-10 win over Notre Dame. Two of Burrow’s teammates in Cincinnati, safety Vonn Bell and defensive end Sam Hubbard,...
Browns getting ready to face Baker Mayfield on Sunday: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- Week 1 has finally arrived and the Browns will open the 2022 regular season on Sunday afternoon in Carolina at 1 p.m. They will face their former starting quarterback Baker Mayfield, who spoke on Wednesday to Panthers media. Mary Kay Cabot and Dan Labbe talked about what...
Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett is settled in as the team’s starting quarterback -- for a little while at least
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett sounds like the Browns starting quarterback because, well, he is the Browns starting quarterback. He was asked on Wednesday, the day the starting quarterback talks to the media, if there was anything unique about his experience with the Browns so far.
North Royalton to reserve jail beds for Berea, Brecksville, Broadview Heights and Parma Heights prisoners
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- The city has extended an agreement that reserves one bed in the North Royalton jail for Berea prisoners. The agreement -- which originally ran from January through March as a test, then was renewed for another three months through June -- will now last through the end of 2022.
The best pumpkin patches in Northeast Ohio
We asked News 5 viewers for the best places to get a pumpkin in Northeast Ohio, and unlike Charlie Brown's Great Pumpkin, they delivered.
What should Browns expect from Baker Mayfield? Tim Bielik, Jeff Lloyd on Wednesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Tim Bielik of cleveland.com and Jeff Lloyd...
