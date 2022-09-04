ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

VIDEO: Referee's terrible decision leads to Zuluzinho faceplanting into canvas after vicious knockout

By Simon Samano, The Blue Corner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QjHe7_0hi7aTbz00

Imagine you’re in a dominant mount position working on a submission attempt only to have the referee stand up you and your opponent. Then imagine within seconds of the reset you’re on the receiving end of a brutal knockout and face down on the canvas.

That’s unfortunately what happened to Zuluzinho against Petr Romankevich on Saturday at AMC Fight Nights Global 114 in Minsk, Belarus.

Don’t just take our word for it. Here’s the video of the baffling and brutal sequence of events (via Twitter):

Why the referee decided to stand up Zuluzinho and Romankevich is anyone’s guess. All we know is that he owes “Zulu” an apology.

UPDATE: Apparently the referee may have been acting in accordance with a recently installed rule by AMC Fight Nights Global in which fighters are stood up after one minute, regardless if one fighter is working for a submission at that moment.

That is completely whack.

The Blue Corner is MMA Junkie’s blog space. We don’t take it overly serious, and neither should you. If you come complaining to us that something you read here is not hard-hitting news, expect to have the previous sentence repeated in ALL CAPS.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Pool Photo

Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport - at least on her social media channels. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a risque series of photos, which she's been doing a lot of recently.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Nate Diaz says he “gave up” on preparing for Khamzat Chimaev ahead of UFC 279: “Whatever. Beat me.”

Nate Diaz has given up on preparing for Khamzat Chimaev ahead of their main event clash at UFC 279. For the longest time, Diaz has been wanting to fight out his UFC contract but the promotion wasn’t willing to give him the fights he wanted. He then got booked to headline UFC 279 against Khamzat Chimaev in a fight he says he didn’t want and still doesn’t want.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zuluzinho
wrestlinginc.com

Drew McIntyre Accuses Roman Reigns Of Listening To A Bunch Of 'Yes Men'

Drew McIntyre isn't letting his controversial loss to Roman Reigns at WWE's Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday take his eyes off the title prize. McIntyre appeared on the verge of ending Reigns' two-year run as World Champion, but Reigns pulled out the win with the help of Solo Sikoa, the youngest Uso brother. After the defeat, McInytre spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport to discuss Reigns again making his World Title run a family affair.
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'I have a right to wear it': Despite being asked not to, Ian Poulter wears 'Majesticks' LIV Golf logo during first round of BMW PGA Championship

On August 31, ESPN reported the DP World Tour asked LIV Golf members not to wear anything LIV related on their apparel during the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. Ian Poulter already made headlines this week in Surrey, England, after being captured on video having a conversation with PGA Tour-backer and the event’s defending champion, Billy Horschel.
GOLF
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Tennis Star Frances Tiafoe

Frances Tiafoe has been absolutely electric in this year's US Open, much to the delight of his girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield. Broomfield has been supporting Tiafoe throughout the final Grand Slam tournament of the year. As you'd expect, Broomfield was fired up after Tiafoe upset Rafael Nadal at Arthur Ashe Stadium...
TENNIS
wrestlinginc.com

What Happened After WWE Raw Went Off The Air

WWE has released a digital exclusive video of the events that transpired after "WWE Raw" went off the air Monday night. In the video, Dexter Lumis can be seen hoisting The Miz on his shoulders and taking him to the backstage area. The "kidnapping" occurred moments after The Miz lost to United States Champion Bobby Lashley in a Steel Cage Match.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blog#Combat#Mma
Daily Mail

'I don't duck no fights... they fear me': Deontay Wilder responds to Andy Ruiz Jr callout and states he is 'ready' to battle the 32-year-old in a heavyweight eliminator for the right to meet Tyson Fury - or perhaps Anthony Joshua - for the WBC belt

Deontay Wilder says he is ready 'whenever' to face Andy Ruiz Jr, after The Destroyer called him out following victory over Luis Ortiz in a WBC heavyweight eliminator on Sunday. Ruiz knocked down Ortiz three times on the way to his win by unanimous decision in Los Angeles as Wilder...
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlingrumors.net

Former WWE Superstar Wants To End 14 Year Hiatus To Face Viking Raiders

That’s a long time away. There have been a lot of wrestlers to come through the WWE’s doors over the years and a lot of them have left without making much of an impact. That does not mean they aren’t talented or that they wouldn’t be remembered if they came back, which can leave the door open for a return. One former WWE star is hoping for just that as he has an idea.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Triple H Tells WWE Legend That Roman Reigns Is Waiting For Him

Paul "Triple H" Levesque has envisioned the wrestling equivalent of a match made in heaven between Roman Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson — but whether he can lure the former WWE icon-turned-Hollywood superstar back to the ring is another story. "When you are the maybe the most recognizable...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
bjpenndotcom

Anderson Silva says Jake Paul fight will be “the biggest combat event of the year”

Anderson Silva believes his upcoming boxing match against Jake Paul will be the biggest event of the year. Silva and Paul are set to headline a Showtime boxing pay-per-view on October 29 from Glendale, Arizona. On paper, it is a big fight as Silva is a former UFC champion and one of the best fighters of all time, while Paul is an up and coming boxer who is well-known for his YouTube channel and being on Disney. It’s also a step-up in competition for Paul which many fans wanted to see which only adds to the intrigue of the event which is why Silva has high expectations.
GLENDALE, AZ
Yardbarker

Roman Reigns’ next opponent revealed after WWE Raw

WWE surprised a lot of fans when they had Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed Universal Title over Drew McIntyre at this past Saturday’s Clash at the Castle event in the UK, as many thought this is where Reigns would drop the title. It appears Kevin Owens will be Reigns’...
WWE
The Independent

‘Nobody believed me anyway’: Tyson Fury explains decision to reverse retirement

Tyson Fury has said he got ‘bored with retirement’ before deciding to announce his return to the ring.Fury last boxed in April, knocking out Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium in London to retain the WBC heavyweight title.While Fury, 34, spent the following months claiming to be retired, the Briton never vacated the WBC belt, which he has since said he intends to defend before the end of the year.“I got bored with retirement,” Fury told Ring magazine this week. “I had five months out the ring and I changed my mind. “Nobody believed me anyway, did they? I would...
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

Watch: Renzo Gracie Allegedly Fights Racist In NY Subway

Footage has emerged that allegedly shows Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend and former mixed martial artist Renzo Gracie fighting a man on a New York subway platform. Gracie, a 6th degree BJJ black belt, won a pair of ADCC gold medals over two decades ago and competed under the banners of the UFC, PRIDE, K-1, and ONE Championship during a 23-fight MMA career between 1992 and 2018.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

148K+
Followers
195K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy