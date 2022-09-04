Read full article on original website
Gator Country
Walking Through Florida’s SEC Basketball Schedule
Florida’s 2022-23 SEC schedule has been announced, meaning we can finally see what look to be difficult stretches and where the Gators might be able to string together some wins and gain momentum. Without further ado, let’s just get into it. December 28: @ Auburn. January 4: Texas...
Gator Country
GC roundtable previewing the Florida Gators vs. Kentucky
The Florida Gators pulled off the upset of the Utah Utes on Saturday night in the Swamp in a game that came down to the last minute as Amari Burney secured the victor for the Gators. After defeating Utah, the Gators moved up to number 12 in the AP poll...
Gator Country
Gators’ trust in Montrell Johnson leads him to an impressive performance vs Utah
My preseason offensive MVP selection proved his worth in the Gators win over the Utes. Montrell Johnson carried the ball 12 times for 75 yards and a touchdown, adding a catch for 14 yards in his Gators debut. Perhaps the most intriguing part of Johnson’s performance was that he fumbled...
Gator Country
There’s always room to improve for Tyreak Sapp and the Gators
Tyreak Sapp will always be one of the first players to move on from a play quickly, no matter the outcome. However, all emotions ran high for Sapp and the Gators after Amari Burney’s game winning interception to knock off Utah in The Swamp Saturday night. “Oh, man, it...
Gator Country
Gage calls the Swamp “the best atmosphere”
While the stands had a lot of top 2023 targets in attendance for Saturday’s game against Utah, there were also a lot of 2024 prospects in the Swamp. 2024 running back Stacy Gage (5-11, 200, Tampa, FL. Wharton) was in attendance on Saturday and enjoyed the crowd in the Swamp.
Gator Country
Friday Night Frenzy Preview week 3: Florida Gators recruiting
It’s that time of the year again when the Friday Night Lights are bright and prospects across the country are starting the high school football season. Like the past years, Gator Country is going to do a preview every Thursday for all of the Florida Gators commits and on Monday we will do a full recap including stats and notes from the past week’s games.
