COLUMBUS, Ohio — Rob Harley’s earliest Ohio State memory places him inside the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day 1985, watching Mike Tomczak and the Buckeyes play USC. Or maybe that is merely a memory he was told, since Harley was only 3 years old at the time. He knows for sure an Ohio Stadium memory a decade later belongs to him. Eddie George and the Buckeyes rolled past Notre Dame that day, thrilling the kid with scarlet and gray in his veins — and his name.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO