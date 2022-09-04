ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Cleveland.com

Jaxon Smith-Njigba makes practice appearance as Ohio State football sets contingencies for Luke Wypler

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was at practice in some capacity on Wednesday. The junior walked off the practice field with his helmet. He was wearing compression tights over his left leg, which he tried in vain to loosen up Saturday night against Notre Dame after apparently injuring a hamstring on the game’s second series.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football victory over Notre Dame drew huge TV audience

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State started 2022 where it left off last season — at the top of the college football viewership charts. Ohio State’s season-opening victory over Notre Dame drew 10.5 million fans for ABC’s broadcast, according to ShowBuzzDaily. That was a larger audience than the third and fourth games combined: Georgia-Oregon (6.2 million) and Michigan-Colorado State (3.9 million).
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State built a football palace for Chic Harley 100 years ago -- a Harley returns to Ohio Stadium Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Rob Harley’s earliest Ohio State memory places him inside the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day 1985, watching Mike Tomczak and the Buckeyes play USC. Or maybe that is merely a memory he was told, since Harley was only 3 years old at the time. He knows for sure an Ohio Stadium memory a decade later belongs to him. Eddie George and the Buckeyes rolled past Notre Dame that day, thrilling the kid with scarlet and gray in his veins — and his name.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio.

