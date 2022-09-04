Read full article on original website
Related
kurv.com
Rape, Incest Exceptions Spark S Carolina GOP Abortion Fight
(AP) — The South Carolina Senate’s debate Wednesday on an abortion ban that no longer includes exceptions for pregnancies’ caused by rape and incest is likely to leave Republicans facing off with each other. On the one side are a core group who think any abortion ends a life. On the other are conservatives who after digesting what has happened elsewhere after Roe v. Wade was overturned. They don’t want to have 14-year-old rape victims to give birth or force a mother to carry to term a fetus that could not live outside the womb. The Senate is expected to debate a number of possible changes to the bill and the rape and incest exceptions could be restored.
kurv.com
Abbott Emphasizes State Power Grid’s Readiness For The Months Ahead
Gov. Greg Abbott says the Texas power grid is ready for the fall months. Abbott referred on Tuesday to a new seasonal forecast by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas showing that there should be plenty of power supply to meet the demand in October and November. The forecast also...
kurv.com
Trump-Backed Diehl To Take On Healey In Mass. Governor Race
(AP) — A former state representative endorsed by former President Donald Trump, Geoff Diehl, has won the Republican nomination for Massachusetts governor over a businessman, Chris Doughty, who was considered the more moderate candidate in the race. Diehl will face Democrat Maura Healey, now the state’s attorney general. She would be the first openly gay person and the first woman elected governor of Massachusetts if she wins. The state’s current governor, Republican Charlie Baker, decided against seeking a third term. Republican voters made Massachusetts the latest blue state to nominate a Trump loyalist in a high-profile race, potentially dooming the party’s chances of winning in November.
kurv.com
Friday Deadline For Special Master Candidates
A Florida judge wants a list of potential special master candidates submitted to her by Friday. That person would be charged with reviewing documents seized from former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. The individual’s “duties and limitations” must also be determined by Trump’s lawyers and the Department of Justice. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kurv.com
New Chief Named For Border Patrol Rio Grande Valley Sector
A Rio Grande Valley native has been named the new chief of the Border Patrol’s Rio Grande Valley sector. The agency has announced that Gloria Chavez will take command of what is the Border Patrol’s busiest sector in terms of migrant crossings and detentions. Chavez, who is a native of Brownsville, comes to the Valley with experience on both the southern and northern borders. Chavez was the chief patrol agent of the Spokane sector before taking the same position for the El Paso sector where she’s been since 2019.
kurv.com
California Avoids Outages After Day Of Grid-Straining Heat
(AP) — California kept the lights on during extreme heat, as operators of the state’s electricity grid continued to warn that unprecedented demand on energy supplies could force them to periodically cut power to some customers. The California Independent System Operator on Wednesday thanked residents and businesses for heeding another “flex alert,” a request to reduce electricity consumption during peak evening hours. Another flex alert was issued for Thursday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. as temperatures are expected to spike again. The head of Cal-ISO says miscommunication led to a small number of power outages Tuesday as the system was under great strain.
kurv.com
Heat Wave Puts California In Fossil Fuel Conundrum
(AP) — A record heat wave put California in a fossil fuel conundrum: The state has had to rely more heavily on natural gas to produce electricity and avoid power outages while Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration moves toward ending the use of oil and gas. The heat...
kurv.com
Hurricane To Make Closest Pass To Southern California In 25 Years
Fire and rain could be the theme for Southern California by the weekend. The National Weather Service office in Los Angeles says 100-degree heat that’s been broiling the region will “end abruptly and unusually” late Friday. Hurricane Kay is churning up off the coast of Mexico and...
RELATED PEOPLE
kurv.com
California Facing Chance Of Blackouts Amid Brutal Heat Wave
(AP) — Authorities say California is facing its highest chance of blackouts this week as a brutal heat wave continues to blanket the state with triple-digit heat. Officials are pleading for more conservation as people crank up their air conditioners. The state says energy use could hit its highest-ever levels Tuesday afternoon. The National Weather Service is predicting highs of as much as 115 degrees. It’s particularly tough on firefighters, battling 14 large fires around the state.
kurv.com
Court Docs Show Memphis Shooting Suspect Was Charged With Attempted Murder In 2020
A 19-year-old Memphis man is being charged with first-degree murder after allegedly killing four people in a shooting rampage. Authorities say Ezekiel Kelly was apparently shooting people at random as he drove around Memphis Wednesday evening, and was allegedly livestreaming his shooting spree on social media. Police say his attack left four people dead and three injured.
kurv.com
Gas Prices Fall To $3.75 Per Gallon
Gas prices are down to three-75 a gallon. Triple-A reports that’s the national average price for regular as prices continue the free-fall that began nearly three months ago. The national average price has fallen just about every day since hitting an all-time high of five-01 a gallon on June 16th. Texas has the lowest statewide average at three-21 a gallon.
Comments / 0