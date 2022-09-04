ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Shedeur Sanders Shines in First Half: Jackson State-FAMU Halftime Report

By Kyle T. Mosley
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qTeSp_0hi7Yk5q00

Jackson State-FAMU: Orange Blossom Classic Halftime Report

The halftime report for the Jackson State -FAMU game in the Orange Blossom Classic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RpUvo_0hi7Yk5q00

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders and FAMU head coach Willie Simmons

FAMU First Drive

  • Moussa misses Oxidine - 3 and out
  • 55-yard punt.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35EfjZ_0hi7Yk5q00

Sep 4, 2022; Miami, Florida, US; Jackson State Tigers tight end DJ Stevens (86) walks out for pre-game warmups against the Florida A&M Rattlers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson State First Drive

  • Offense opens with 10-yard rush from RB Marshall.
  • JSU knows FAMU has rushing defense issues.  3 or 4 first plays were runs.
  • 1st completion of 13 yards to TE Stephens.
  • Daniels reception brings the football in to the redzone.
  • Up-tempo possession from the Tigers.
  • Offensive line controlling the trenches vs. FAMU.
  • Sanders scrambles on 2nd down.  3rd and goal.
  • Sanders to Hooks;
  • Drive 12 plays, 69 yards, 6:00

Jackson State 7, Florida A&M 0 - 8:06 left in the 1st quarter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UxUlz_0hi7Yk5q00

Sep 4, 2022; Miami, Florida, US; Jackson State Tigers safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig (7) sacks Florida A&M Rattlers quarterback Jeremy Moussa (8) during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

FAMU Second Drive

  • Silmon Craig sacks Moussa on 2nd down
  • 3rd and 16 for the Rattlers
  • Moussa misses.  Another 3 and out.

Jackson State Second Drive

  • Sanders opens 9/9 completions.
  • 1 yard short of the first down.
  • 4th and 1 and Coach Sanders punts.  Could not pin the Rattlers inside the 20.
  • Surprising decision since the Tigers were controlling the tempo.  Sanders decides against taking a chance of turning over the football near the 50-yard line.
  • I guess Coach Prime learned from a few missed opportunities on 4th down in his first season in college football.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BaaZM_0hi7Yk5q00

Sep 4, 2022; Miami, Florida, US; Florida A&M Rattlers quarterback Jeremy Moussa (8) throws a pass against the Jackson State Tigers during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

FAMU Third Drive

  • Travis Hunter trips the football and Herman Smith misses a pick-six opportunity.
  • Xavier Smith catches the first FAMU first down.
  • Up-tempo offense.
  • RB Jennings runs seven yards for a first down.
  • Moussa sacked by Gaddy.  4th and 18 yards.

Jackson State Third Drive

  • Sanders 10/10 in the first quarter for 67 yards passing, 1 touchdown.
  • End of the 1st quarter.
  • Drive: 12 plays, 69 yards, 5:52

FIRST QUARTER SCORE

Jackson State 7, Florida A&M 0

Jackson State Third Drive (cont'd)

  • RB Marshall runs for a 1st down.
  • Sanders is now 11/11 on the day.
  • Land is winded and jumped offsides.
  • RB Wilkerson from Delaware State picks up the 1st down.
  • Sanders to Coleman.
  • Sanders still perfect by completing 14/14, 117 passing yards, 2 TDs,  and 217.3 rating.
  • QB Sanders touchdown pass to WR Dallas Daniels.
  • Drive: 9 plays, 72 yards, 3:33

Jackson State 14, Florida A&M 0 - 11:22 in 2nd Qtr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Q344_0hi7Yk5q00

Sep 4, 2022; Miami, Florida, US; Jackson State Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) prepares to make a pass against the Florida A&M Rattlers during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

FAMU Fourth Drive

  • Moussa isn't connecting with his receivers.
  • Hopson destroys the receiver attempting to catch the football.
  • Fourth punt from P Faddoul in the first half.

Jackson State Fourth Drive

  • Offsetting fouls on 1st down.  A do over!
  • Sanders is red hot, 16/16.
  • QB Shedeur finds WR Rico Powers for 29 yards in the right corner of the endzone!  Touchdown Tigers.
  • Drive: 2 plays, 40 yards, :42

Jackson State 21, FAMU 0

FAMU Fifth Drive

  • Aubrey Miller Jr. stops the runner.
  • Jackson State defense stymies Moussa once again.

Jackson State  Fifth Drive

  • Sanders finally misses with a low pass to wideout.
  • Land sacks Sanders after Brown misses the block.
  • FAMU holds the Jackson State offense. 2nd punt of the game.

FAMU Sixth Drive

  • Moussa scrambles out of a sack.
  • Moussa picks up the first down.
  • McKay enters on 4th down. He fumbles after a sack, and Reynolds returns the football for Jackson State.

Jackson State Sixth Drive

  • JD Martin drops Sanders' pass.
  • Holding on JSU negates a big gain inside 10-yard line.
  • Sanders tackled on QB draw.
  • 3rd and 22.
  • Sanders rushes to the 15-yard line for Mota to kick a field goal.
  • Drive: 3 plays, -12 yards, 2:22

Jackson State 24, Florida A&M 0; 1:46 left in 1st Qtr.

FAMU Seventh Drive

  • Finally into Jackson State territory off Moussa 33-yard pass.
  • Gady PI give Rattlers 15 extra yards.
  • Run to the 13-yard line with 1:22 remaining.
  • Doyle sacks Moussa.  2nd and 17. 1:13 left.
  • Moussa misses in the middle of the field.
  • Martinez field goal connects

Jackson State 24, Florida A&M 3; 58 seconds left

Jackson State Seventh Drive

  • Tigers gets the football to start the second half.
  • Bolden returns the kickoff to the 30-yard line.  He's one of the best kickoff returners in the FCS.
  • Jackson State content to run out the clock.

HALFTIME SCORE

Jackson State 24, Florida A&M 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34vwvn_0hi7Yk5q00

STANDOUT PLAYERS

JSU

  • QB Shedeur Sanders: 18/20, 170 yards, 3 TD, 210.0 rating
  • RB Marshall: 5 rushes, 17 yards

FAMU

  • QB Jeremy Moussa:  6/15, 50 yards, 68 rating

Comments / 1

 

