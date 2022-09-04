Shedeur Sanders Shines in First Half: Jackson State-FAMU Halftime Report

LSU didn’t play very well in Sunday night’s 24-23 loss to Florida State, but it still had the chance to win at the end. The Tigers put together what appeared to be a last-minute, game-tying scoring drive. Quarterback Jayden Daniels found receiver Jaray Jenkins in the back of the end zone as time expired, and it looked like we were heading for overtime.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO