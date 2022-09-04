LSU will start transfer Jayden Daniels at QB against Florida State: report

Brian Kelly kept LSU's starting quarterback pick as close to the vest as possible, but the news is now out in the open.

Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels is the pick to start the opener against Florida State in the Caesars Superdome, according to reports .

Kelly said the decision was made a week prior to the game, with the team informed of the decision in their Monday team meeting. He opted not to announce the pick so as to maintain a competitive advantage.

Daniels battled for the job throughout camp with redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier, and ultimately came out ahead in what was described as a neck-and-neck competition. Nussmeier is also expected to contribute throughout the season in some role, though Kelly has stopped short of hinting at any two-quarterback system under new offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock.

Five-star freshman Walker Howard was also a member of that competition, but he is expected to redshirt this season. Veteran Myles Brennan opened camp as another top contender for the job, but opted to end his football career midway through camp, at which point WWL's Kristian Garic reported that the job was expected to go to Daniels.

With that question now answered, it's now up to Daniels to show what earned him the job. He is known to be electric with his legs, and that mobility will be an important element in Denbrock's system. Daniels' stats from his three years with the Sun Devils illustrate an explosive player, with 6,025 yards passing and 32 touchdowns, alongside 1,288 yards rushing and another 13 touchdowns.

LSU and Florida State kick off at 7 p.m. in New Orleans (ABC/WWL Radio).