Authorities believe alcohol, speed were factors in Pontiac crash that killed young man, injured 18-year-old passenger

PONTIAC (WWJ) – A young man is dead and a woman is hospitalized after a single-car crash in Pontiac early Sunday morning.

Officials believe alcohol and speed played a role in the crash that killed 20-year-old Brody Thompson of Brown City, Mich.

An 18-year-old female passenger, also from Brown City, was said to be in stable condition Sunday afternoon following the crash.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 1:45 a.m. on northbound Woodward Avenue near Osmun Street. Officials believe Thompson failed to negotiate the curve and the 2010 Audi A5 he was driving left the road after hitting a curb.

The car continued through the median and re-entered southbound Woodward, before overturning and coming to a rest in someone’s yard.

Authorities say Thompson wasn’t wearing his seat belt. He was partially ejected through the moonroof and the car came to rest on top of him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The female passenger was also not wearing her seat belt, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating the crash.