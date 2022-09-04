ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lanham, MD

WUSA9

MPD: 4 men shot, 1 killed in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after four people were shot, killing one, in Southeast D.C. Wednesday afternoon. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened near 6th Street and Chesapeake Street just before 5 p.m. When officers arrived they found four men had been shot. One of the men has since died from his injuries.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police: 2 people taken into custody after hitting officer with car in Prince George's Co.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Two people have been taken into custody after police say an officer was hit by a car in Prince George's County Wednesday night. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), officers in the area of the 3300 block of Walters Lane noticed a car parked illegally. When they went to investigate, the suspects sped away, hitting one of the officers in the lower body.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Man dead, 3 others hurt after shooting in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) were in Southeast Wednesday afternoon after they received reports of gunfire. MPD said emergency dispatchers got the call about the incident in the 600 block of Chesapeake St. SE around 4:50 p.m. Shorlty after 5 p.m., police said at least two people had […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Missing Landover man was safely located, police say

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Update: Errol Harris has been found. Prince George’s County Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 74-year-old man. Errol Harris was last seen Tuesday, September 6, at 7:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Garrett A. Morgan...
LANDOVER, MD
WUSA9

2 people shot in Prince George's Co.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after two people were shot in Prince George's County Tuesday evening. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 3300 block of Walters Lane. When officers arrived they found two men who...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Leesburg woman charged in domestic-related homicide, deputies say

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A 28-year-old Leesburg woman has been charged in connection with a domestic-related homicide Wednesday night, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said. The sheriff's office said deputies responded to a home in the 42200 block of Fording Branch Court shortly after 10 p.m. for a...
LEESBURG, VA
