4 shot, 1 dead after shooting in Southeast DC; search for suspect vehicle underway
WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — A man is dead and three others are left hurt after a quadruple shooting in Southeast D.C. Wednesday afternoon, according to D.C. Police. The shooting happened in the 600 block of Chesapeake Street, police said. Four men were found at the scene shot, the Metropolitan Police...
MPD: 4 men shot, 1 killed in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after four people were shot, killing one, in Southeast D.C. Wednesday afternoon. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened near 6th Street and Chesapeake Street just before 5 p.m. When officers arrived they found four men had been shot. One of the men has since died from his injuries.
Police: 2 people taken into custody after hitting officer with car in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Two people have been taken into custody after police say an officer was hit by a car in Prince George's County Wednesday night. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), officers in the area of the 3300 block of Walters Lane noticed a car parked illegally. When they went to investigate, the suspects sped away, hitting one of the officers in the lower body.
Family demands justice two years after 21-year-old was killed in Maryland
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — A Virginia mom crosses state lines in a fight for justice. 21-year-old Payton Marshall was shot and killed in Prince George’s County two years ago. On the anniversary, the family stood in front of Police Headquarters demanding answers. “I’m just so used to him knocking on the door, […]
Detectives search for man wanted for stealing DC Police vehicle
WASHINGTON — Police are searching for a man they suspect of stealing a Metropolitan Police Department vehicle early Sunday morning. The suspect was caught on surveillance video. Investigators are asking for the public's help to find the man. The theft happened just after 7 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4,...
Police: Driver, passengers in custody after car chase in Prince George’s Co.
Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, say a car chase ensued after a routine patrol approached an illegally parked car in District Heights. One officer was injured in the incident. Police told WTOP that around 9:10 p.m. Wednesday evening, officers were approaching an illegally parked car on the 3300...
Middle Schoolers Shot At While Walking Home in Greenbelt City
Greenbelt City, MD – the Greenbelt City Police Department today reports that a group of...
16-year-old arrested for armed carjacking in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A 16-year-old has been arrested for an armed carjacking overnight in Prince George's County. The Prince George’s County Police Department says the 16-year-old male from Laurel is charged as an adult in the case. READ MORE: Residents react to Prince George's...
Charles Co Sheriff seeks suspect in 2013 murder of Indian Head man
September 6, 2022, marked the 9th anniversary of the homicide of Melvin Brown, who was a 31-year-old resident of Indian Head. His case remains unsolved. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Melvin and his family. On September 7, 2013, at approximately 11:50 p.m., officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the La […]
Suspect Apprehended After Violent Attacking A Woman And Crashing Vehicle Into Patrol Car
WALDORF, Md. – On September 7 at 12:28 p.m., officers responded to a shopping center in the 1100 block of Smallwood Drive in Waldorf for the report of a possible road rage in the parking lot involving a male and a female. Additional calls to 9-1-1 indicated the male was armed with a gun and was pistol-whipping the woman.
Man dead, 3 others hurt after shooting in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) were in Southeast Wednesday afternoon after they received reports of gunfire. MPD said emergency dispatchers got the call about the incident in the 600 block of Chesapeake St. SE around 4:50 p.m. Shorlty after 5 p.m., police said at least two people had […]
Missing Landover man was safely located, police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Update: Errol Harris has been found. Prince George’s County Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 74-year-old man. Errol Harris was last seen Tuesday, September 6, at 7:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Garrett A. Morgan...
Unsolved Md. homicide | No arrest in Melvin 'Silk' Brown's killing 9 years later: Sheriff
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The Charles County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in solving a 2013 homicide of a 31-year-old Indian Head, Md. man. Wednesday marked the ninth anniversary of the murder of 31-year-old Melvin "Silk" Brown, who was found dead of gunshot wounds on September 7, 2013.
2 people shot in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after two people were shot in Prince George's County Tuesday evening. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 3300 block of Walters Lane. When officers arrived they found two men who...
Leesburg woman charged in domestic-related homicide, deputies say
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A 28-year-old Leesburg woman has been charged in connection with a domestic-related homicide Wednesday night, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said. The sheriff's office said deputies responded to a home in the 42200 block of Fording Branch Court shortly after 10 p.m. for a...
Man arrested after nearly 10 hour standoff with police in Washington, D.C.
A man involved in barricade situation in Northwest D.C. has finally been captured after a nearly 10 hour standoff.
Police investigating fatal shooting in Lewisdale
LEWSIDALE, MD – police in lewisdale are investigating a fatal shooting that took place Monday...
31 Year-Old Man Dead In Brutal D.C. Attack
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 31 year-old man suffered severe trauma in Northeast D.C. on Sunday...
Northwest DC roof standoff ends after man comes down from tree, arrested: Police
WASHINGTON (7News) — A man was arrested early Thursday morning after police say he exposed himself while climbing powerline wires and rooftops in a northwest D.C. neighborhood Wednesday afternoon in a standoff that lasted nearly 10 hours. D.C. police said the incident caused the Brightwood Park neighborhood to go...
D.C. Police Investigating Shooting, Suspect Captured on Camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Third District of the Washington, D.C. MPD is investigating a shooting...
