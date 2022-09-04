Read full article on original website
How to Watch Former UVA Football Players in the NFL - Week 1
See a full schedule of all the games featuring former Cavaliers in the first week of the NFL season
ESPN: Russell Wilson's Camp 'Pissed' over Seahawks' Interest in Mahomes, Josh Allen
Prior to getting traded to the Denver Broncos during the offseason, quarterback Russell Wilson reportedly took issue with some decisions made by the Seattle Seahawks front office. According to ESPN's Brady Henderson, Wilson was particularly dismayed by the fact that the Seahawks checked in on quarterbacks ahead of the 2017...
Seahawks Insider: Russell Wilson Seen as 'Declining Player' by Front Office Member
It turns out Russell Wilson's trade to the Denver Broncos wasn't just about the quarterback's long-simmering issues with coach Pete Carroll. The Seattle Seahawks also apparently believed they were selling high on a player about to hit his decline. "So those two things," a source in the Seahawks' front office...
49ers' Nick Bosa Calls out NFL for Player Safety: 'Kinda BS' We Don't Play on Grass
San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa believes the use of artificial turf is a threat to player safety in the NFL, as he explained to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated:. "I really think FieldTurf is a problem in the NFL. And the turf I played on in New York was brand new. It was super soft, and apparently, they rolled a cement roller over it twice after the game because we had two ACLs and a bunch of other injuries on it. So I think if the NFL cared about our safety at all, then we’d all play on grass like top soccer teams do. So that’s kinda b.s. to me."
Tennessee Titans Are Set Up to Be NFL's Biggest Dud of 2022
The Tennessee Titans are a prime regression candidate this season after tying for the AFC's best record last year. Since Mike Vrabel took over as the team's head coach, the Titans posted a 41-24 record with tangible improvement every season and back-to-back division titles during the last two. Tennessee plays a fundamentally sound, smart and hard-nosed brand of football under Vrabel's direction. None of that is going to change. But circumstances do.
Bold Predictions for Eagles' Week 1 Matchup vs. D'Andre Swift, Lions
The Philadelphia Eagles usher in the second full season of Jalen Hurts as starting quarterback against the Detroit Lions with heightened expectations. Philadelphia assembled a cast of stars around Hurts on offense and on defense so that the ball can be back in Hurts' hands as soon as possible in every game.
Report: Russell Wilson Blamed Pete Carroll for Holding Him Back in 2019 NFL MVP Race
Russell Wilson was a Super Bowl champion and a nine-time Pro Bowler in his 10-year run with the Seattle Seahawks, but the absence of one accolade reportedly remained a sore point for the star quarterback. ESPN's Brady Henderson laid out what led to Wilson's trade to the Denver Broncos this...
49ers Rumors: Trey Lance 'Was a Little Annoyed' by Jimmy Garoppolo's New Contract
The San Francisco 49ers' decision to keep Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly wasn't fully embraced by Trey Lance, at least initially. Per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Lance "was a little annoyed in the immediate aftermath" of Garoppolo signing a restructured deal to stay with the team. After the 49ers lost to the...
Free-Agent Contracts Chiefs Must Pursue After Preseason
The Kansas City Chiefs will soon begin their quest for a seventh consecutive AFC West title. On Sunday, they'll open the 2022 season with a road matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, and they'll hope to start the year with a win. It was a fairly uneventful training camp for the...
Cowboys News: KaVontae Turpin Seen as a WR, Will 'Play a Role,' per OC Kellen Moore
KaVontae Turpin may be more than a kick returner for the Dallas Cowboys this season. "It's been really cool to see him become a receiver," offensive coordinator Kellen Moore told reporters. "… We see him as a receiver. We think he's going to be able to play a role."
Lamar Jackson Rumors: 'Nothing Is Imminent' on New Ravens Contract Before Week 1
While the start of the 2022 NFL regular season is on the horizon, the Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson reportedly aren't close to a contract extension. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, "nothing is imminent" with the Ravens and Jackson even though the season opens Thursday night and the Ravens play their first game Sunday against the New York Jets:
TMZ: Ex-Raiders CB Damon Arnette Enters Diversion Program After July Arrest
Former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette has reportedly entered a diversion program that will last for three-to-six months, per TMZ Sports. The move comes after the 26-year-old was arrested in July and charged with a felony cocaine possession and misdemeanor knowingly driving with a suspended license. In the diversion...
Bold Predictions for Steelers' Week 1 Matchup vs. Joe Burrow, Bengals
The Pittsburgh Steelers failed to keep pace with the Cincinnati Bengals in two meetings last season. Pittsburgh retooled its offense during the offseason, but it still may not have enough firepower to compete with the reigning AFC champion in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. The Steelers are still...
King on Odell Beckham Jr.: Rams Think They Have a Great Chance to Sign WR to Contract
Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent as he recovers from his torn ACL, but all signs point to the wide receiver returning to the Los Angeles Rams. "The Rams think they've got a great chance of re-signing Beckham when he's ready to play late this regular season," Peter King of NBC Sports reported Monday.
Bills' Josh Allen Says He Has a Better Understanding About 'Not Taking Useless Hits'
Josh Allen has become one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the NFL, but the Buffalo Bills star wants to focus on staying healthy going forward. He explained his offseason strategy to Peter King of NBC Sports:. "I took a lot of dings last year. Understanding where I can be...
Report: Commanders' Chase Young ACL Injury Recovery 'on Track' Despite Report
Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young "is still on track with his recovery" from a torn ACL, according to the Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala. In a since-deleted tweet, Arizona Cardinals insider Mike Jurecki reported Young recently "reaggravated" his knee injury while attending Von Miller's pass-rushing camp and that the Commanders are not happy with him going outside of the team facility for a workout.
Report: Leonard Williams, Giants Restructure Contract to Create $12M in Cap Space
The New York Giants and defensive end Leonard Williams reportedly agreed to restructure his three-year, $63 million contract to create an additional $11.9 million in salary-cap space for 2022. ESPN's Field Yates reported Tuesday the Giants converted $17.9 million of Williams' $19 million base salary into a signing bonus and...
Patrick Mahomes Apologizes to Fantasy Football Managers for Expected Chiefs WR Usage
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes issued a preemptive apology to fantasy football managers ahead of the 2022 NFL season. "There's going to be a different player every single week who has a big game," Mahomes told reporters Wednesday. "I'm sorry to fantasy football [players], but it'll be a different guy every week."
Derek Carr Says His Recruitment of Davante Adams to Raiders Was 'Egregious'
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr admits he went all-out to recruit his ex-Fresno State teammate Davante Adams from Green Bay. "Oh, man, I was egregious," Carr told Tim Keown of ESPN. After the Raiders fell in the playoffs to the Cincinnati Bengals, Carr called Adams, whose contract was set...
NFL Rumors: Russell Wilson Offered in Trade to Browns in 2018 for No. 1 Draft Pick
The Seattle Seahawks reportedly offered quarterback Russell Wilson to the Cleveland Browns as part of a proposed trade for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. ESPN's Brady Henderson reported Wednesday the Browns "weren't interested" in the idea but it led Wilson's agent, Mark Rodgers, to secure a no-trade clause in the QB's next contract that gave him greater control over his future.
