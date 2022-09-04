ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bleacher Report

49ers' Nick Bosa Calls out NFL for Player Safety: 'Kinda BS' We Don't Play on Grass

San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa believes the use of artificial turf is a threat to player safety in the NFL, as he explained to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated:. "I really think FieldTurf is a problem in the NFL. And the turf I played on in New York was brand new. It was super soft, and apparently, they rolled a cement roller over it twice after the game because we had two ACLs and a bunch of other injuries on it. So I think if the NFL cared about our safety at all, then we’d all play on grass like top soccer teams do. So that’s kinda b.s. to me."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

Tennessee Titans Are Set Up to Be NFL's Biggest Dud of 2022

The Tennessee Titans are a prime regression candidate this season after tying for the AFC's best record last year. Since Mike Vrabel took over as the team's head coach, the Titans posted a 41-24 record with tangible improvement every season and back-to-back division titles during the last two. Tennessee plays a fundamentally sound, smart and hard-nosed brand of football under Vrabel's direction. None of that is going to change. But circumstances do.
NASHVILLE, TN
Bleacher Report

Bold Predictions for Eagles' Week 1 Matchup vs. D'Andre Swift, Lions

The Philadelphia Eagles usher in the second full season of Jalen Hurts as starting quarterback against the Detroit Lions with heightened expectations. Philadelphia assembled a cast of stars around Hurts on offense and on defense so that the ball can be back in Hurts' hands as soon as possible in every game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

49ers Rumors: Trey Lance 'Was a Little Annoyed' by Jimmy Garoppolo's New Contract

The San Francisco 49ers' decision to keep Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly wasn't fully embraced by Trey Lance, at least initially. Per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Lance "was a little annoyed in the immediate aftermath" of Garoppolo signing a restructured deal to stay with the team. After the 49ers lost to the...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Free-Agent Contracts Chiefs Must Pursue After Preseason

The Kansas City Chiefs will soon begin their quest for a seventh consecutive AFC West title. On Sunday, they'll open the 2022 season with a road matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, and they'll hope to start the year with a win. It was a fairly uneventful training camp for the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bleacher Report

Lamar Jackson Rumors: 'Nothing Is Imminent' on New Ravens Contract Before Week 1

While the start of the 2022 NFL regular season is on the horizon, the Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson reportedly aren't close to a contract extension. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, "nothing is imminent" with the Ravens and Jackson even though the season opens Thursday night and the Ravens play their first game Sunday against the New York Jets:
BALTIMORE, MD
Bleacher Report

TMZ: Ex-Raiders CB Damon Arnette Enters Diversion Program After July Arrest

Former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette has reportedly entered a diversion program that will last for three-to-six months, per TMZ Sports. The move comes after the 26-year-old was arrested in July and charged with a felony cocaine possession and misdemeanor knowingly driving with a suspended license. In the diversion...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Bold Predictions for Steelers' Week 1 Matchup vs. Joe Burrow, Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers failed to keep pace with the Cincinnati Bengals in two meetings last season. Pittsburgh retooled its offense during the offseason, but it still may not have enough firepower to compete with the reigning AFC champion in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. The Steelers are still...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bleacher Report

Report: Commanders' Chase Young ACL Injury Recovery 'on Track' Despite Report

Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young "is still on track with his recovery" from a torn ACL, according to the Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala. In a since-deleted tweet, Arizona Cardinals insider Mike Jurecki reported Young recently "reaggravated" his knee injury while attending Von Miller's pass-rushing camp and that the Commanders are not happy with him going outside of the team facility for a workout.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bleacher Report

Report: Leonard Williams, Giants Restructure Contract to Create $12M in Cap Space

The New York Giants and defensive end Leonard Williams reportedly agreed to restructure his three-year, $63 million contract to create an additional $11.9 million in salary-cap space for 2022. ESPN's Field Yates reported Tuesday the Giants converted $17.9 million of Williams' $19 million base salary into a signing bonus and...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Derek Carr Says His Recruitment of Davante Adams to Raiders Was 'Egregious'

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr admits he went all-out to recruit his ex-Fresno State teammate Davante Adams from Green Bay. "Oh, man, I was egregious," Carr told Tim Keown of ESPN. After the Raiders fell in the playoffs to the Cincinnati Bengals, Carr called Adams, whose contract was set...
NFL
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Russell Wilson Offered in Trade to Browns in 2018 for No. 1 Draft Pick

The Seattle Seahawks reportedly offered quarterback Russell Wilson to the Cleveland Browns as part of a proposed trade for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. ESPN's Brady Henderson reported Wednesday the Browns "weren't interested" in the idea but it led Wilson's agent, Mark Rodgers, to secure a no-trade clause in the QB's next contract that gave him greater control over his future.
CLEVELAND, OH

