PALO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The third and final meeting over the fate of a solar energy farm near the now deactivated Palo nuclear power plant will be held Tuesday night. The Linn County Board of Supervisors has heard plenty of opposition to the project, from residents concerned about the impact to property values and the use of such a large area for solar generation instead of farming.

PALO, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO