ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coralville, IA

Comments / 0

Related
cbs2iowa.com

Veridian sets Community Shred Day dates for five communities

WATERLOO, Iowa – Veridian Credit Union will host mobile shred trucks in five communities across Iowa and eastern Nebraska in the coming weeks for its semi-annual Community Shred Day. Each event is free and open to the public to promote the importance of shredding unwanted, sensitive documents in protecting...
WATERLOO, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Society
City
Coralville, IA
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
Coralville, IA
Society
City
Union, IA
City
Iowa City, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Mural begins taking shape in downtown Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids — A new mural could be seen starting to take shape Monday evening in downtown Cedar Rapids. This is the third mural Iowa's News Now has covered in Cedar Rapids this year, with the most recent being done by a Swiss artist. Crews began work on this...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

ImOn Communications announces free Wi-fi service on N. Linn Street

IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — ImOn Communications announced today that it has launched free Wi-Fi service on N. Linn Street. The network will cover the outdoor eating area on the blocks between Market Street and the alley just north of Market. This project is a joint venture between ImOn Communications and the City of Iowa City.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Crunchberry Run entertainment lineup announced

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Organizers have announced the entertainment lineup for The Crunch Berry Run, on September 17 in Cedar Rapids. The event is a non-competitive color fun run/walk, with a surprising mix of art, music, and family-friendly activities to raise money for public art in Cedar Rapids. The...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Miller
cbs2iowa.com

Monticello's Austin Smith Inclusive Playground opening tomorrow

Monticello — Wednesday evening, city officials held an Opening Ceremony for the new Austin Smith Inclusive Playground in Monticello. Funding of the new playground was raised through the Austin Strong Foundation. The foundation was created in memory of Austin Smith, who tragically passed away in May 2016 after battling...
MONTICELLO, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Third and final meeting on solar energy farm in Palo to be held Tuesday night

PALO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The third and final meeting over the fate of a solar energy farm near the now deactivated Palo nuclear power plant will be held Tuesday night. The Linn County Board of Supervisors has heard plenty of opposition to the project, from residents concerned about the impact to property values and the use of such a large area for solar generation instead of farming.
PALO, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Coe adds Bremner Cup point with volleyball sweep of Cornell

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Coe's volleyball team earned a 3-0 sweep over Cornell on Wednesday night. The win gave Coe a 2-0 lead in the Bremner Cup standings. But Cornell ended the night with a women's soccer win for their first Bremner Cup point of the school year.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa man charged with 3 crimes against 12-year-old Ottumwa girl

OTTUMWA, Iowa — After a more than monthlong investigation, an Iowa man was arrested on Labor Day on charges related to alleged crimes against a 12-year-old Ottumwa girl. On July 21, 2022, the Ottumwa Police Department (OPD) received a complaint from a family regarding their underage daughter receiving inappropriate messages from someone over social media and via text messages on her cell phone. They believed the messages were possibly from an adult male.
OTTUMWA, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#University Of Iowa#Racism#New Pioneer Co Op#M D Psychiatrist#Lgbtqia#State#Senate
cbs2iowa.com

Protesters march through Downtown Cedar Rapids after shooting

On Tuesday, friends and family gathered to protest and march through downtown Cedar Rapids after a man was shot and killed by police last week. It's been one week since 22-year-old William Rich died at the scene of domestic disturbance call outside HACAP's Inn Circle at 5560 6th Street Southwest.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

North Liberty man dies after crash on I-380

IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — We have now learned that a North Liberty man after a crash last week on I-380 during the morning commute. Iowa State Patrol says 45-year old Brian Benest was behind the wheel when his car slammed into the back of a stopped semi.
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

CRPD officers that shot and killed a Cedar Rapids man identified

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The two Cedar Rapids Police Department officers that shot and killed William Rich last month have been identified. A new release from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says Investigator Christopher Christy and Sergeant Bryson Garringer were the two officers involved. Investigators say they were...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
cbs2iowa.com

Linn Co. Board OK's solar farm project in Palo despite pushback

Linn County — A tense meeting Tuesday night for the third and final consideration of a rezoning application for a major solar project in Palo. The Linn County Board of Supervisors passed the ordinance two to one, with Ben Rogers and Stacey Walker voting for the solar farm project proposed at the old Duane Arnold Nuclear site.
LINN COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

One person shot & home hit by gunfire Monday night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — One person was shot and a home in southeast Cedar Rapids was hit by gunfire Monday night, police say. It happened after 10:30 p.m. in the 300 block of 16th Street SE. CRPD got calls about hearing arguments that escalated into a shooting. Officers found...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy