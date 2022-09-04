Read full article on original website
Alzheimer's Association invites corridor area residents to join Walk to End Alzeimer's
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world's largest event dedicated to Alzheimer's care, support, and research. The event will be held in both Iowa City and Cedar Rapids in September. The Iowa City Walk will be on...
Veridian sets Community Shred Day dates for five communities
WATERLOO, Iowa – Veridian Credit Union will host mobile shred trucks in five communities across Iowa and eastern Nebraska in the coming weeks for its semi-annual Community Shred Day. Each event is free and open to the public to promote the importance of shredding unwanted, sensitive documents in protecting...
Welcoming Week: Cedar Rapids plans special events for locals to bond with new Americans
Cedar Rapids is getting ready to kick off Welcoming Week. It's a nationwide initiative encouraging locals to engage with new Americans and create inclusive, supportive communities. Starting this week, the Cedar Rapids Economic Alliance has special events planned to show how the city welcomes newcomers to the community. "It's a...
Cedar Rapids schools hosts last in-person meeting for $312M bond proposal
Wednesday evening was the final in-person meeting, (so far at least), for Cedar Rapid residents to learn about the school district's $312 million bond proposal coming up for a vote in March. The plan includes upgrades at every school in the district, a new middle school facility, and a new...
City of Cedar Rapids looking for volunteers for Snow Buddies program ahead of winter
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The City of Cedar Rapids is already preparing for winter by searching for volunteers for the Snow Buddies program. The Snow Buddies program pairs residents in need of assistance with "Snow Heroes," who help clear resident sidewalks of snow and ice in the winter.
Mural begins taking shape in downtown Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids — A new mural could be seen starting to take shape Monday evening in downtown Cedar Rapids. This is the third mural Iowa's News Now has covered in Cedar Rapids this year, with the most recent being done by a Swiss artist. Crews began work on this...
ImOn Communications announces free Wi-fi service on N. Linn Street
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — ImOn Communications announced today that it has launched free Wi-Fi service on N. Linn Street. The network will cover the outdoor eating area on the blocks between Market Street and the alley just north of Market. This project is a joint venture between ImOn Communications and the City of Iowa City.
Crunchberry Run entertainment lineup announced
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Organizers have announced the entertainment lineup for The Crunch Berry Run, on September 17 in Cedar Rapids. The event is a non-competitive color fun run/walk, with a surprising mix of art, music, and family-friendly activities to raise money for public art in Cedar Rapids. The...
Monticello's Austin Smith Inclusive Playground opening tomorrow
Monticello — Wednesday evening, city officials held an Opening Ceremony for the new Austin Smith Inclusive Playground in Monticello. Funding of the new playground was raised through the Austin Strong Foundation. The foundation was created in memory of Austin Smith, who tragically passed away in May 2016 after battling...
Third and final meeting on solar energy farm in Palo to be held Tuesday night
PALO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The third and final meeting over the fate of a solar energy farm near the now deactivated Palo nuclear power plant will be held Tuesday night. The Linn County Board of Supervisors has heard plenty of opposition to the project, from residents concerned about the impact to property values and the use of such a large area for solar generation instead of farming.
Coe adds Bremner Cup point with volleyball sweep of Cornell
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Coe's volleyball team earned a 3-0 sweep over Cornell on Wednesday night. The win gave Coe a 2-0 lead in the Bremner Cup standings. But Cornell ended the night with a women's soccer win for their first Bremner Cup point of the school year.
Iowa man charged with 3 crimes against 12-year-old Ottumwa girl
OTTUMWA, Iowa — After a more than monthlong investigation, an Iowa man was arrested on Labor Day on charges related to alleged crimes against a 12-year-old Ottumwa girl. On July 21, 2022, the Ottumwa Police Department (OPD) received a complaint from a family regarding their underage daughter receiving inappropriate messages from someone over social media and via text messages on her cell phone. They believed the messages were possibly from an adult male.
Protesters march through Downtown Cedar Rapids after shooting
On Tuesday, friends and family gathered to protest and march through downtown Cedar Rapids after a man was shot and killed by police last week. It's been one week since 22-year-old William Rich died at the scene of domestic disturbance call outside HACAP's Inn Circle at 5560 6th Street Southwest.
North Liberty man dies after crash on I-380
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — We have now learned that a North Liberty man after a crash last week on I-380 during the morning commute. Iowa State Patrol says 45-year old Brian Benest was behind the wheel when his car slammed into the back of a stopped semi.
Muscatine's It Takes A Village Animal Rescue takes part in Adoption Weekend
Muscatine — Wednesday afternoon, It Takes A Village Animal Rescue and Resource and Best Friends Animal Society announced they are teaming up for another adoption campaign, Adoption Weekend, o encourage people to choose to adopt their next pet. Our local stray and feral cat population is out of control.",...
CRPD officers that shot and killed a Cedar Rapids man identified
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The two Cedar Rapids Police Department officers that shot and killed William Rich last month have been identified. A new release from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says Investigator Christopher Christy and Sergeant Bryson Garringer were the two officers involved. Investigators say they were...
Linn Co. Board OK's solar farm project in Palo despite pushback
Linn County — A tense meeting Tuesday night for the third and final consideration of a rezoning application for a major solar project in Palo. The Linn County Board of Supervisors passed the ordinance two to one, with Ben Rogers and Stacey Walker voting for the solar farm project proposed at the old Duane Arnold Nuclear site.
Closure on I-380 in Hiawatha this week for installation of new bridge beams
HIAWATHA, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Southbound lanes of I-380 will be closed from County Home Road to Boyson Road this week for road work. The closure will be from 10:30 PM Wednesday, 9/7/22 to 4:30 AM Thursday, 9/8/22 and from 10:30 PM Thursday, 9/8/22 to 4:30 AM Friday, 9/9/22.
One person shot & home hit by gunfire Monday night
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — One person was shot and a home in southeast Cedar Rapids was hit by gunfire Monday night, police say. It happened after 10:30 p.m. in the 300 block of 16th Street SE. CRPD got calls about hearing arguments that escalated into a shooting. Officers found...
Suspect charged in July 30th justified deadly force shooting by CRPD officers
After a five week investigation, an arrest has been made in an officer involved shooting in Cedar Rapids on July 30th. The incident involved Cedar Rapids Police Officers Blair Klostermann and Matt Jenatscheck, who shot at 23-year-old Brandon Nelson. Brandon Nelson was shot at least 3 times by these two...
